Florals for autumn? Alison Hammond’s Rixo dress is the seasonal piece we can see working for any occasion this season

When finding inspiration for autumn outfit ideas, you’re more likely to see seasonal prints like tartans and stripes than spring-like florals – but Alison Hammond has proved that you can easily update this much loved pattern for autumn with her stunning Rixo dress.

Presenting This Morning on 12 September, Alison wore Rixo’s Maddison Midi Dress in their Claudia Rose Black pattern. This black midi dress incorporates beautiful pops of bold red, which is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. The romantic rose pattern and floaty shape make it a chic and versatile addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.

With long sleeves, a high collared neck and floor-grazing hemline that drapes beautifully, it doesn’t get much more stylish for autumn, especially when paired with these patent eyelet pointed-toe shoes from Next. Even though florals are generally seen as more spring-like, the dark base of the dress helps to render it appropriate for gloomier weather.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Alison's Look

EXACT MATCH Rixo Maddison Midi Dress £275 at Rixo Easily dressed up or down for any occasion this autumn, this Rixo dress is a versatile piece to add to your collection. With ballet flats and a blazer, it's ideal for daytime wear, while a faux-fur jacket and a pair of knee-high boots can add an evening-wear flair. EXACT MATCH Next Black Forever Comfort® Patent Eyelet Point Toe Shoes £11 (was £45) We couldn't believe that Alison's shoes were from the high street, let alone that they're currently on sale for just £11. They're selling out fast, with their chic and versatile pointed toe and patent design making them a popular choice for autumn. EXACT MATCH ChloBo Mini Small Ball Tassel Bracelet £225 at ChloBo Alison wore a selection of ChloBo bracelets to accessorise her Rixo dress, with their tassel bracelet being the standout piece. Handmade in the UK, this stunning piece is perfect to wear on its own or as part of a jewellery stack, like Alison. Rixo Mavis Silk Midi Dress £335 at Rixo Rixo have created several different midi dresses that feature the same rose print as Alison's, and the Marvis Silk midi dress is one of our favourites. If you love Alison's look but prefer a lower V-neckline, this is an ideal alternative. H&M Mary Janes £27.99 at H&M A pair of sleek and versatile Mary Jane-style shoes can go a long way in your wardrobe, with this pair that have the same ring eyelet detailing and buckle strap as Alison's do, working well with everything from your favourite jeans to autumnal skirts. River Island Mixed Metal Ball Stretch Bracelet Multipack £15 at River Island We'd love to build a jewellery stack out of luxe ChloBo bracelets like Alison has done, but if you're looking for a more affordable jewellery alternative, that's where this River Island multipack comes in. Boasting the same mixed metal look as Alison's jewellery, it is much more pocket-friendly on price.

As the dress is made from viscose, you can trust that it's going to hang beautifully on the body. From the fitted bodice and nipped-in waist, you get a lovely A-line shape, as the skirt flows down to the ankles.

Highlighting the dark take on florals, Alison accessorised her dress with a pair of black leather flats and a selection of chunky gold bracelets. Simple, yet timeless details that will work both this season and into the next.

To add longevity to Alison's look, as the weather cools down, adding extra layers, such as a black leather jacket, will help keep this look warming, but directional, adding an edge to the pretty floral frock. On a rainy day, your best trench coat and some black knee high boots, would add a practical and stylish finishing touch too.