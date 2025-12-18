When it comes to event dressing, I like to avoid the wrong kind of dramas

For special occasions, I always recommend choosing a simple, elegant silhouette, outstanding jewellery and shoes you can dance in. There is no need to go overboard – this is not the Met Gala.

If you want to have a good time, choose a heel height you can handle. For her second wedding, author of Home Matters and writing coach Penny Wincer bought a pair of gold metallic, pearl-embellished flats. “I was going to wear platforms but I wanted to feel comfortable all day long and the Emma Hyacinth shoes are like wearing slippers,” she says.

Whatever the occasion – ‘Big O’ birthday drinks, a wedding or formal New Year’s Eve event – taking the long view makes the most fashion sense.

Think about longevity when shopping for occasionwear

“When I bought my wedding dress in 2008, I knew if I was spending that much money I wanted to wear it again,” says photographer’s agent Harriet Margolies.

Excessive frills, fascinators and frou-frou – any complicated designs have a sell-by date and could take the wearer from posh garden party to pantomime.

Choosing a deep purple, full-length evening gown from Amanda Wakeley rather than a traditional wedding dress guaranteed versatility and timelessness. As a result, Harriet’s heavy silk satin dress has seen several special occasions.

Feeling good and doing something personal and meaningful matters. For her 50th birthday party, Harriet swapped the original belt for a patterned, elasticated one, replaced wedding slingbacks with silver trainers and celebrated her half-century in style. Her daughters, aged 15 and 10, approved. “What was lovely was the girls really liked seeing me in my wedding dress,” she says.

Shop elegant classics

Rixo Laoise - Black £365 at Rixo A little black dress will always find a home in your winter capsule wardrobe. Easy to dress up or down, it will solve any sartorial dilemmas around Christmas party outfits and will easily carry you through to New Year's Eve, just keep switching up your accessories for an instant refresh. ME+EM Embroidered Maxi Skirt £375 at ME+EM Embroidery is a great way of adding texture to your look. With quite a festive feel, this delivers on glam without the need for sparkle, making it instantly more wearable for events, as well as most smart casual moments. Try weaving it into a date night outfit. ME+EM Bias Cut Maxi Dress £325 at ME+EM This emerald hue is always a winner in winter months and this bias cut maxi dress delivers instant elegance. The swishy skirt, teamed with the higher neckline help to instantly lengthen your frame.

Use accessories to up the glam-factor

Add energy to a pared-down dress with a sparkling barrette or blingy earrings and metallic kitten heels. Make a simple neckline stand out with a chunky beaded necklace (or two), a glittery brooch or statement corsage.

When it comes to handbags, avoid the clutch – how are you going to hold your champagne glass?! Go for a hands-free shoulder bag with a slinky chain strap instead. The finishing touches will make all the difference.

Prioritise your personal style and comfort

Many of us feel under pressure to get it right on formal occasions. If special event shopping takes you out of your comfort zone, consider your favourite silhouettes, colours and outfit combinations, and then look for dressier versions.

Today, there are lots of non-dress-wearing options – from tuxedos for women in different shades (or just add new slinky palazzo pants to a favourite belted blazer) to easy-to-wear co-ords (for matching blouses and skirts, try Hobbs, Jigsaw, LK Bennett and ME+EM).

It’s easier than ever to be yourself.

Alyson's dress in the main image is her own, originally from Jigsaw, Mary Jane block heel shoes from Russell & Bromley, earrings from The Hoop Station and necklaces from Amanda Doughty.