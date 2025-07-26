Chic strides: Celebrities looking glam on the red carpet in trousers

Never underestimate the power of trousers. While we love a statement dress or stylish skirt, a pair of chic pants can really bring together an outfit in a cool, effortless way.

When we think of red carpet looks, we often think of lots of gorgeous dresses, but that's not always the case! From Sienna Miller to Sarah Jessica Parker, these stylish stars are serving seriously chic looks with the humble trouser.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff)

Michelle Yeoh kept it chic in this all-black ensemble. The actor wore a pair of classic black tailored trousers that she paired with a ruffled top and blazer.

Completing her look, Michelle added some silver jewellery and a black leather bag.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan)

Posing with fashion designer Stella McCartney, Kate Moss opted for a classic black trouser and blazer combo at a glitzy showbiz event. The supermodel's wide-legged pants perfectly matched her cropped jacket and studded clutch.

Adding a pop of colour with a slinky green cami, Kate sported a sunkissed face and bouncy blonde locks.

Maya Rudolph

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Proving that clashing prints can look super stylish, Maya Rudolph nailed it on the red carpet in a pair of monochrome striped trousers.

Continuing with the black and white look, Maya wore a polka dot blazer and shirt combo, as well as styling her brown locks into a chic straight 'do.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Sean Zanni/WireImage)

Attending a Chanel dinner in New York City, Katie Holmes wore high-waisted black satin trousers and a cropped leather jacket. Finishing off the ensemble with a crisp white tank and chunky loafers, the actor wore her chocolate locks in tousled waves.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images/ David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

If a sequin dress isn't your thing, then why not take inspo from Kerry Washington with these glitzy wide-leg trousers. Leaving her trews as the main focus, the star added a ruffled cream blouse to the look and a strong smoky eye.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Attending a red carpet event in LA, Gwyneth Paltrow wore beige-hued high-waisted trousers that she teamed with a seriously cropped blouse. Styling her blonde locks into a slick-back bun, the star added drop earrings and a rose-hued pout.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

There's nothing more stylish than a white trouser suit and VB has demonstrated just that with this get-up. The fashionista wore straight-leg tailored trousers that perfectly matched her double-breasted blazer.

Carrying her essentials in a black clutch, Victoria wore her brown locks in an elegant up 'do.

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images/Craig T Fruchtman)

We love this all-grey get-up from Alicia Keys. The singer posed up a storm in grey pinstripe trousers that perfectly matched her oversized blazer and rollneck top.

Adding pointed silver heels and chic sunnies, Alicia finished off her look with a slick of red lippy.

Nicole Scherzinger

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Stepping onto the red carpet, Nicole Scherzinger opted for a matchy-matchy number. The singer wore a pair of fawn-hued wide-leg trousers that co-ordinated with her strappy crop top.

Wearing her locks loose and flowing, Nicole completed the look with a pink, glossy pout.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images/ David M. Benett)

Showcasing yet another stylish look, Sandra Oh looked elegant in her black wide-leg trousers that featured a high-waist. The actor teamed the strides with a white shirt that featured ruffled sleeves and tiny, shiny rhinestones.

Wearing her black locks in a curly up 'do, the star was red-carpet ready.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

We love this glitzy get-up from Jane Fonda. The iconic star looked stylish in black skinny trousers that she teamed with a sequin-covered blouse. Styling her barnet into a bouncy blowout, the star complete her look with a sultry smoky eye.

Lily Allen

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Lily Allen attended 2021's The Fashion Awards in a stylish two-piece outfit. Posing on the red carpet, Lily opted for a pair of stylish, tailored balloon trousers. The Not Fair singer paired the satin silver pants with a cut-out waistcoat and matching waist belt.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Sometimes there's nothing quite like crisp white trousers to make an outfit. Here, Drew Barrymore wore her tailored pair with a cropped black blazer and black lace-trim cami.

Accessorising the ensemble, the actor added chunky gold jewellery, aviator shades and silver platform shoes.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

Naomi Watts showed us how to nail the sport luxe trend while attending an event in New York. The actor wore black trousers that featured a sporty white stripe on each side.

For contrast, Naomi added a ruffled blouse and red heels to the look, while holding a white clutch. Styling her blonde bob into beachy waves, she also sported a flawless complexion.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images/Olivia Wong)

We love this simple all-black ensemble from Zoe Saldana. Proving yet again that black trousers are an essential in any wardrobe, the star styled her wide-leg pair with a sheer blouse and black heels.

Wearing her hair slicked back, she finished things off with a glossy pout.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A cropped trouser is the perfect item for summer looks and Sarah Jessica Parker has demonstrated this right here. The star wore a satin lilac pair that worked perfectly with her embellished floral print tunic.

SJP added a pair of satin heels to the look and wore her blonde locks loose and shiny.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jerod Harris)

Jessica Biel nailed a summer chic while attending a Los Angeles premiere. The star wore a pair of white tailored, wide-leg trousers that she teamed with a simple white crop top. Adding a stack of gold necklaces, the actor flaunted beachy waves and a nude pout.

Gillian Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Bringing a pop of colour to the red carpet, Gillian Anderson looked glam in this pink get-up. The star wore a pair of Barbie pink straight leg trousers that matched her strapless top.

Continiuing with the pink theme, Gillian co-ordinated with pointed heels and added a pair of sparkly drop earrings.

Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kylie's all-black look was the perfect get-up for her red carpet appearance in Los Angeles. The star kept it simple with black high-waisted trousers that she teamed with a matching cami.

Wearing a leather jacket draped around her arms, the Aussie star perfected her look with black heels and a glossy pink pout.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images/JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Anne Hathaway looked seriously chic while attending a glitzy LA outfit in 2019. The actor's black wide-leg trousers were a simple, but elegant, addition to accompany her sequin-embellished blouse.

Holding onto a silver box clutch, Anne finished off the look with a creamy complexion and tousled, glossy locks.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Wide-leg trousers are versatile and flattering - and if they're good enough for Helen Mirren, they're good enough for us. The Hollywood star wore a black linen pair that she teamed with a black, scoop neck blouse.

Styling her tresses into a bouncy blowdry, Helen amped up the look with a dazzling blue diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Freida Pinto

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Frieda Pinto went matchy-matchy while attending a red carpet even in February 2025. Her cream straight-leg trousers co-ordinated the star's oversized blazer which she wore over a simple white tank.

Adding some grey heels to the look, the actor styled her locks into soft, shiny waves.

Courtney Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Black is always a fail-safe hue for a glam get-up and this outfit from Courtney Cox is no exception. The actor opted for black cigarette pants and a matching blazer, along with some strappy stilettos.

Carrying her essentials in a gold-chain bag, Courtney finished the look with shiny strands and a smoky eye.

Lorraine Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher/WireImage)

Working the red carpet in 2019, Lorraine Kelly ticked all the boxes with this outfit. The star wore a pair of gorgeous velvet black trousers that co-ordinated with her plunging blouse.

Tying a silky bow around her waist, the presenter added a studded clutch and sparkly flats to the look.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage))

Making an appearance at 2024's Cannes Film Festival, Sienna Miller was snapped on the red carpet with fellow actor Kevin Costner. For the occasion, Sienna opted for a pair of oversized, baggy indigo jeans that she teamed with a cream boucle blazer, which was embellished with gold chains.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marleen Moise/WireImage)

Kate Winslet kept it seriously chic while attending a film premiere in New York. The actor wore a pair of classic black tailored trousers and a matching cami that featured a plunging neckline.

Kate threw a cream oversized blazer over the top of the ensemble and slipped on some pointed heels.

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jerod Harris)

Cargo pants are going nowhere and Cher reaffirmed this with her look at the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil. The singer opted for a maroon-hued pair that she teamed with a matching zip sweater.

Keeping cosy, Cher wrapped up in a black cropped puffa jacket and wore her long raven locks in loose, crinkles waves.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff)

Smiling on the red carpet in 2019, Natalie Portman looked stylish in a pair of black cigarette pants that she paired with a red roundneck knitted top. Adding a pair of black pumps to her feet, the star rock a curly bob and glowing complexion.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Demi Moore went for an all-white outfit while attending a fancy premiere in New York City. Looking glam as always, the actor wore a pair of wide-leg white jeans that matched her white, gold button waistcoat.

Wearing her long brown locks loose and glossy, the star accessorised with gold jewellery and trainers.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

A pair of tailored trousers are an essential for any wardrobe and we love this white pair that Eva Longoria wore in Texas. The actor paired hers with a matching blazer and waistcoat combo, along with some delicate jewellery.

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: Getty Images/Lia Toby)

If anyone can pull of leggings on the red carpet, it has to be Claudia Winkleman, right? The presenter wore a black pair a the 2025 BAFTAs, which she paired with a black cami and blazer.

Adding white stilettos and a black clutch to the look, the presenter completed the look with her trademark - lashings of black eyeliner.

Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dominic Lipinski)

Emma Thompson looked effortlessly stylish on the red carpet in this get-up. The actor wore a pair of chic cream trousers that she teamed with a matching blazer and coat combo.

Wearing her tresses in a chic sleek style, Emma added a bright red pout to finish her glam look.