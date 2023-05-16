These are the best Zara spring buys selected by our fashion team

The best Zara spring buys are the first thing we add to our shopping basket when the warmer weather hits. Always ahead of the trends and coming in at a reasonable price point, there's no going wrong with the brand's chic offering.

From the best Zara jeans to the best Zara dresses for any and every occasion, Zara has all bases covered. With everyday staple basics, standout formal dresses, and refined outerwear, the newest collection is brimming with statement items. Bold patterns and flowy silhouettes are all on trend this season, so it's worth considering how to slot them into your warm weather wardrobe. But even if you prefer minimal and timeless pieces, Zara has something for you too. Think classic shoe styles with modern twists and foolproof skirt designs revamped for the months ahead.

The Spanish clothing brand has also upped the ante with the number of opulent accessories options up for grabs, ideal for adding the finishing touch to any wardrobe, with even the Princess of Wales a fan of the brand's earrings. Rivalling the best designer bags with its new selection of customizable baskets and totes. However, navigating the Zara site can be slightly tricky, especially when you want to cut down your cart to just a few key looks. That's why we've spent hours scouring the website to find the best Zara spring buys you can get your hands on right now, with pieces to suit every budget and style throughout spring and into the summer sun.

The best Zara spring buys, chosen by our fashion team