These are the best Zara spring buys selected by our fashion team
We've spent hours scrolling to find the best Zara spring buys so you don't have to
The best Zara spring buys are the first thing we add to our shopping basket when the warmer weather hits. Always ahead of the trends and coming in at a reasonable price point, there's no going wrong with the brand's chic offering.
From the best Zara jeans to the best Zara dresses for any and every occasion, Zara has all bases covered. With everyday staple basics, standout formal dresses, and refined outerwear, the newest collection is brimming with statement items. Bold patterns and flowy silhouettes are all on trend this season, so it's worth considering how to slot them into your warm weather wardrobe. But even if you prefer minimal and timeless pieces, Zara has something for you too. Think classic shoe styles with modern twists and foolproof skirt designs revamped for the months ahead.
The Spanish clothing brand has also upped the ante with the number of opulent accessories options up for grabs, ideal for adding the finishing touch to any wardrobe, with even the Princess of Wales a fan of the brand's earrings. Rivalling the best designer bags with its new selection of customizable baskets and totes. However, navigating the Zara site can be slightly tricky, especially when you want to cut down your cart to just a few key looks. That's why we've spent hours scouring the website to find the best Zara spring buys you can get your hands on right now, with pieces to suit every budget and style throughout spring and into the summer sun.
The best Zara spring buys, chosen by our fashion team
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | No spring capsule wardrobe is complete without a statement blouse. This ruffled silhouette and paisley pattern makes for a gorgeously versatile piece that will take you anywhere, and for a great price.
RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 | A dupe for the best designer bags, this spacious basket bag has a truly luxury feel. With the option to customize with your own text, it will also be truly unique to you. Definitely one of the best Zara spring buys this year.
RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | This elasticated midi skirt has both comfort and style nailed. If metallic pants are slightly too bold for you, this silver pleated number is much more wearable for everyday but equally as stylish.
RRP: $119 / £79.99 | The denim trends 2023 have cemented jumpsuits and wide leg cuts as must-haves for the season, and this ticks every box. Layer with a cropped open cardigan for extra coverage and to keep sweetheart neckline on show.
RRP: $89.90 / £59.99 | Sandals are perfect shoes to wear with wide leg pants, especially when they look this good. Made from 100% leather and featuring gold hardware, these high quality shoes are undoubtedly one of the best Zara spring buys.
RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | In an unusual tie dye print and distinctive halter neck cut, this silky midi is one of our favorite Zara spring buys. The print contrasts beautifully with the classic cut of the dress. Pair with some bold frames to match the sunglasses trends 2023.
RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 | Comfortable enough for what to wear on a plane or over your swimsuit on vacation, these crochet pants are so versatile. Slightly sheer and with a mid rise fit, they will pair perfectly with a baggy white tee or form fitting bodysuit and heeled sandals.
RRP: $89.90 / £59.99 | Cargo pants and jackets are one of the biggest fashion trends for 2023, making this piece a perfect spring buy. Just the right thickness for the season, it can also easily be layered with a hoodie or cardigan once we get to fall - a foolproof purchase.
RRP: $129 / £89.99 | In a sea green hue and with asymmetric sleeves, this sequin dress is a true wardrobe hero. Something we can see our favorite over 50s fashion icons wearing, it looks much more expensive than it is. This piece is limited edition, so snap it up fast.
RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 | This is a top you will throw on again and again this season. With an open knit design, it can be layered over swimsuits or styled over a cami and jeans to add some edge. Channel the jewelry trends 2023 and style with some oversized silver earrings.
RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | Wedge espadrilles are absolutely timeless and make a perfect occasion shoe. We love how these have been modernized in denim and statement ankle ties. Keep things monochromatic and style with your best jeans and a colorful jacket.
RRP: $89.90 / £59.99 | Finding a truly unique occasion dress at straight to market brands is no mean feat, but Zara has provided the perfect one. One of the best Zara spring buys for what to wear to a wedding this summer, the beaded back and colorful palette make this a must-have.
RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | Spring outfit ideas are particularly tricky due to the changeable weather, which is why we always recommend lightweight pants. These drawstring pants are neutral yet eye-catching thanks to the striped pattern and will work year-round.
RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 | Summing up what is boho style, this white midi offers the perfect fit. With a tonal buckle belt and subtle A-line shape, it is ideal for pairing with form fitting tops to accentuate the waist. Slip on with some matching white sandals to complete the look.
RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | Take dopamine dressing to the extreme with this long line cardigan that will look incredible when styled with all white. A lightweight layer that will enhance any ensemble, it will get you so many compliments. Incorporate into mom jeans outfits for a relaxed yet fashion-forward outfit.
Amelia joined woman&home after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2022. She specialises in lifestyle journalism and throughout her undergraduate degree she wrote for a variety of student publications, where she developed a love for all things style, beauty and sustainable fashion. She has previously written for titles including OK! Magazine, New! Magazine and Notion before she started her career as a lifestyle journalist with woman&home after completing an internship with the brand.
