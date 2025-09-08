For a muted manicure with an autumnal twist, OPI's Berlin There Done That shade is a must-try

For subtlety with a hint of autumn's cosy colour palette thrown in, OPI's Berlin There Done That nail polish is the perfect transitional pick, especially if it feels a tad too soon for dark reds, greens, and browns.

While the 2025 nail trends saw many a statement design dominate the spring and summer months, like juicy sorbet nails and radiant sunset nails, autumn tends to be the season where we tone things down a bit. We swap bright berry red for sultry burgundy, and chalky pastels for warm and muted neutrals. It's already begun across our social media feeds, with sunny hues giving way to rich chestnut and wine-like manicures - we've even seen nail polishes like essie's All Checked Out (a dark chocolate brown), spiking in Google searches.

If you prefer a muted manicure or feel it's too soon to fully embrace autumn's trends, we've found the perfect alternative amongst OPI's nail colour range. It serves as a chic autumnal look, as well as a way to dip your toe (or finger, to be more accurate) into the new season.

Why OPI's Berlin There Done That is the perfect signature autumn nail colour

We love a burgundy nail look and have been biding our time until the 'ber' months (which to us signal the start of the cosy season, regardless of the weather) to request one. But we know that dark manicure colours aren't for everyone.

Some of you may prefer sheer nail polishes and muted, creamy tones for your everyday look, as they're the sort of colours that go with everything, and never detract from your outfits.

If, though, you're looking for something that offers the best of both worlds, look no further than OPI's taupe-y Berlin There Done That.

Offering a wash of cool, taupe-brown to your nails, OPI's Berlin There Done That is the perfect everyday shade to wear this autumn. It's versatile and suits every nail shape and length, whilst the formula is buildable and boasts a luxe, gel-like shine.

Like OPI's Tiramisu For Two nail colour, Berlin There Done That offers a buildable taupe-y tint to your fingernails, and is perfect for every occasion and setting, thanks to its subtle, muted finish.

It's creamy, which feels very in keeping with all the milky pink and white nail looks we've seen this year (like the popular ice cream manicure), whilst still feeling on-theme for the autumn months. We would class it as something of a palette cleanser, after all those months of bright and bold summer nail colours, and an ideal way to start this autumn season.

It will go with every outfit, but its versatility doesn't end there; it will also complement every nail length and shape. Though with short nails still being so in-demand, we would recommend pairing it with a short almond or square look.

Other OPI shades we love for autumn wear

If you're looking to grow your autumn nail polish collection, we've gone ahead and rounded up a few more of our favourite OPI shades - spanning luxe burgundies to warm browns.