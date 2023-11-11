12 of the best British skincare brands to try
Update your cosmetics portfolio with the best British skincare brands, recommended by our beauty team.
The best British skincare brands have so much to offer. Natural, sustainable, highly effective and incredibly luxurious, the UK beauty scene is more than impressive across the beauty board.
If you're someone who loves British clothing brands or Black-owned beauty and skincare brands then you'll want to hear about these heritage British skincare brands. Offering some of the best face moisturiser options as well as the best vitamin C serums, the best British skincare brands have it all. In this round-up- up there will be a mix of some known brands that have notable sustainable beauty credentials, locally sourced ingredients and other worthy benefits. In addition to introducing you to some lesser-known but equally as impressive products.
So whatever your skincare needs or your beauty budget, there's something here for everyone whilst celebrating all that's wonderful about the best British skincare brands.
The best British skincare brands, picked by our beauty team
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
1. Liz Earle
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Founded in 1995, co-founders Liz Earle, an author and botanical beauty authority, and Kim Buckland, a skincare industry expert, were united in their quest to find beauty that would suit their different skin types. Believing in the potent power of naturally active ingredients, they were among the first to make sourcing botanicals for their unique efficacy a priority – and this is where one of the best British skincare brands was born.
Committed to building relationships with growers and farmers, not only to ensure the quality of precious ingredients but also to monitor their impact on the environment, the community and fair working conditions. The Hot Cloth Cleanse and Polish is a beauty staple in its own right, as it’s the world’s first naturally active triple-action cleanser and has won over 130 awards in the UK alone.
Hero hydrator
RRP: £30
Say goodbye to dry skin with this supercharged serum that quenches thirsty complexions immediately. It's packed with plant-based hydrating hyaluronic acid, balancing niacinamide and nourishing snow mushrooms.
Cult buy
RRP: £30
Without a doubt, this is one of the best Liz Earle products. Not only does it smell like a spa, but the creamy formula works to melt away makeup, dirt, impurities and sweat with minimal effort.
Night worker
RRP: £26
Let your night cream do all the hard work while you sleep with this intensive overnight moisturiser. The radiance-boosting and replenishing ingredients including avocado oil and seed oils help cheat a glowing, well-rested complexion.
2. Neal's Yard Remedies
Specifications
Reasons to buy
From small beginnings in a quiet corner of London's Covent Garden, Neal's Yard are now a global leader with a growing presence across five continents. Using ethically sourced herbs, botanicals and essential oils, their experts handcraft potent blends of love, science and nature – making them one of the best British skincare brands that care about the environment. They are proud to create effective, award-winning health and beauty products that are natural, organic and ethical.
From becoming the UK’s first certified organic health and beauty brand, to helping ban plastic microbeads, Neal’s Yard Remedies is a truly pioneering force. Best known for their indulgent bath and body products, the brand has gone on to create a seriously impressive portfolio of skincare products too.
Multi-tasking
RRP: £43
This glow-giving, intensely nourishing and award-winning multipurpose balm is a Beauty Editor favourite. Take anywhere and everywhere with you to ensure your skin is looking and feeling hydrated.
Winter treat
RRP: £28
Formulated with damask rose, organic geranium and rose oils (in our opinion, some of the best essential oils), this facial oil smells so relaxing. This particular product soothes your skin whilst still balancing your skin's natural moisture levels and will help boost radiance and plumpness too.
Best-seller
RRP: £33
Providing up to 24 hours of moisturisation, this bestselling cream is perfect for rebalancing dry and mature skin for a healthier complexion. Plus, it's dermatologically tested and vegan-approved.
3. BYBI Beauty
Specifications
Reasons to buy
BYBI co-founders Elsie and Dominika started out in their kitchens, meticulously crafting DIY beauty recipes with potent natural ingredients. BYBI was born in 2017 and quickly became known for its efficacious, pro-planet formulas and standout eco packaging, in addition to being budget-friendly. It's one of the newest launches on our list of best British skincare brands.
The brand's philosophy is to be pro-planet from seed to shelf and is committed to producing skincare with the lowest possible environmental footprint, utilising low-carbon production processes across our entire supply chain. This led to the creation of the world’s first carbon-negative skincare product; the Glowcurrant Booster.
Retinol alternative
RRP: £13
Best used with your best night cream, this booster targets lines and wrinkles to promote a smoother and retextured appearance. It's formulated with plant-based squalane and retinol alternative bakuchiol.
Rise and shine
RRP: £26
Coming to the aid of dull, lacklustre complexions, this caffeine day cream is such a lifesaver for those mornings when you need a little extra help. Think of it as a shot of espresso for your complexion.
Wake up fresh
RRP: £28
Combining replenishing antioxidants, essential fatty acids, vitamins and ceramides to repair and boost your skin, this night cream really does it all. Wake up to fresh, revived, radiant and hydrated skin each morning.
4. Formulae Prescott
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Founded through the desire to create a skincare range in which every product combines at least three essential benefits, using natural active ingredients derived from foods, plants and botanical oils; this British skincare brand's ethos is seriously impressive.
After 3 years of research and development, a capsule collection was launched, and then 19 months and countless formulations later they launched their first product, Tri-Balm - an award-winning 3-in-1 multitasker designed to effectively cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise in one simple step. They are constantly innovating to deliver multi-benefit, multi-purpose skincare formulated using the highest quality natural active ingredients, plus, actively seeking to reduce wasteful packaging and conserve water whilst sustainably sourcing ingredients.
Travel hero
RRP: £59
This mist is deeply hydrating, anti-pollution and boasts blue light protection in addition to strengthening and conditioning your complexion.
Three-in-one
RRP: £59
Striving to help simplify your skincare routine without compromising on results, this multi-action cleansing balm is such a must-have for your beauty stash. It's been created with no parabens, silicones or synthetics and is suitable for all skin types.
Anti-ageing
RRP: £65
Combining peptides, vitamins, powerful antioxidants and probiotics, this cream works hard to smooth fine lines and plump areas of ageing. After a few weeks of use, you'll notice fewer lines and a smoother and firmer complexion.
5. Oskia
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Georgie Cleeve launched OSKIA and the concept of nutritional skincare in 2009 after witnessing first-hand the skincare benefits of MSM, more commonly known as the 'Beauty Mineral'; a natural form of organic sulphur, MSM boosts collagen production, promotes circulation and helps decrease inflammation for a brighter, younger-looking complexion.
The concept based on one exceptional mineral soon evolved into a new and unique nutritional approach to skincare and after 3 years of extensive research, OSKIA launched in 2009. One of the most unique British skincare brands out there; OSKIA’s bio-nutritional formulations are designed by Georgie and a team of internationally - recognised nutritionists and skincare experts, and manufactured in OSKIA's own factory and lab in Monmouth, Wales.
Blemish-buster
RRP: £34
Deliver a much-needed surge of moisture to your skin with this hydrating daily cleanser. The refreshing blend of prickly pear extract, salicylic acid and pro-vitamin B5 work to blast blemishes and clear your complexion.
Rest and restore
RRP: £79
One of the best face oils we've tried. Blending a powerful mix of nutrients, starflower, sunflower and evening primrose oils, this works to boost elasticity, soothe and boost radiance all in one.
Brighten up
RRP: £70
These heart-shaped Vitamin C-packed skincare capsules really are irresistible. Each capsule contains a super-charged blend of smart nutrients and actives to boost skin health to reveal a youthfully radiant complexion.
6. Olivanna London
Specifications
Reasons to buy
From your very first skincare needs, British skincare brands; My Olivanna and Olivanna are designed to be passed from mother to daughter, friend to friend and women at every stage of their lives. Born out of her love for her children and belief in the power of botanicals, they combine potent, high-performing ingredients that are as safe for your skin as they are effective.
Wanting only the best for her family, founder Janine Summers was an early adopter of organic and natural beauty. Its luxury, clinically proven and sustainable skincare uses British-grown natural ingredients that have each been selected for their unique benefits to your skin. Offering customers products for every stage of their lives, Olivanna skincare has something to help with every skin concern and age.
Everyday protection
RRP: £56
A feather-light, reef-friendly sunscreen formula that promises to leave no greasy or white cast residue. Packed with antioxidants, these mineral-based broad-spectrum SPF50 protect against UV rays and environmental aggressors.
Skincare splurge
RRP: £78
While an investment, this luxurious night cream is packed with so many incredible natural ingredients that it makes it worth every single penny. It contains everything from skin-nourishing ceramides and omega-rich seed oils to collagen-boosting Organic cotton thistle.
Brand favourite
RRP: £44
Arguably the most loved product from the brand, this cleansing balm is one of the best-smelling beauty products we've tried. Blended with a delicious mix of rosemary, bergamot, rose geranium and eucalyptus, this works to boost your mood whilst also comforting your skin.
7. Pai Skincare
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Out of the blue, Pai founder Sarah Brown developed urticaria (also known as chronic hives) and her usually calm skin became irritated, hyper-sensitive and acne-prone. Trying to keep it under control was a daily battle and finding products that didn’t contain problem ingredients brought a whole new challenge. She was fed up of a cabinet full of products claiming to be 'hypoallergenic' and 'organic', only to be let down by their ingredient lists full of synthetics and irritants.
“Pai is everything I wanted as a customer; skincare made with effective, organic ingredients, no-nonsense marketing and a brand that understands products are just one piece of the puzzle," Brown explains. The brand is formulated and manufactured in their London HQ and the brand is very proud to be one of the few British skincare brands to reach B Corp status.
Magic mist
RRP: £39
Made especially for sensitive, stressed and red-prone skin types, this seriously calming and soothing facial spray will come to the rescue. With regular use, it strengthens your skin barrier and helps to reduce the amount of flare-ups you have.
Get glowing
RRP: £29
The brand's most popular product is an organic rosehip oil that racks up five-star reviews daily. If you suffer from blemish-prone skin, pigmentation, dullness and fine lines, then this will be your holy grail.
Skin-plumper
RRP: £64
Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just four weeks, this night cream means business. The hard-working blend of collagen-boosting peptides and melatonin mimicking gardenia plump, smooth and restore your complexion while you snooze.
8. Rhug Wild Beauty
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wild Beauty is the brainchild of Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough; an organic farming pioneer and sustainability advocate, he has championed the highest standards of organic and sustainable farming for many years, protecting and enhancing the environment for future generations.
Since taking the decision to create a skincare collection, a small, dedicated and passionate team has been striving to create products that are as exceptional as they are beneficial, using sustainably sourced ingredients, including organic crops, wild forage, spring water, honey and beeswax from the Welsh estate. The collection has been created using many of the most precious ingredients from around the world, chosen for their qualities and efficacy, irrespective of cost. One of the best British skincare brands, all of their collection is hand-made in the UK with care and integrity.
Helping hand
RRP: £32
A blend of wild foraged Yarrow and Lemon Balm to soothe and protect the skin on your hands, this hand cream is so luxurious and moreish. Featuring an indulgent base of organic shea butter and jojoba oils, this rich hand cream works to soften the skin on your hands, plus strengthen your nails.
Award-winning
RRP: £65
This bright orange cleansing balm has won many beauty awards and it's clear to see why. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants to leave you with clearer, brighter and nourished skin, this is so worth the investment.
Just the tonic
RRP: £55
Helping to enhance the products you apply afterwards, the best toner will work hard to boost the efficacy of your serums and creams. Use to strengthen your skin's defences, even texture and hydrate thirsty skin.
9. REN
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Born in 2000 in East London, and one of the most well-known best British skincare brands; REN was created when the founder’s pregnant wife began to experience sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. Looking for natural alternatives, nothing delivered the results that she wanted. REN was created to fulfil her skincare needs – purity, performance, and pleasure.
The brand are pioneers of clean and effective skincare powered by nature’s bioactives. The mantra 'clean to skin and clean to the planet' is at the heart of everything they do. Their products are created with sensitive skin in mind – feel-good formulas with visible results – made to respect your skin and our planet.
Brighten and tighten
RRP: £28
Glycolic acid is one of the hardest-working beauty ingredients and one you should get to know. Often referred to as AHA, this is an exfoliating acid that helps to buff away dead skin cells to reveal a naturally brighter complexion.
Natural ingredients
RRP: £54
Powered by Bidens Pilosa, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, this moisturiser is proven to deliver visibly firmer, more supple and healthier-looking skin in just 28 days. Packed with 92% natural-origin ingredients, this youth-activating cream is seriously gentle yet effective.
Rosacea must-try
RRP: £50
If you're looking for the best skincare routine for rosacea, then look no further. The fast-acting serum is clinically proven to visibly reduce redness after just 30 minutes, so if you struggle with hot flushes, irritated skin or a red complexion then this will come to your rescue.
10. Q+A
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Q+A was developed by Ellipsis Brands; a family-run company founded in 2013 and is a natural, clean and ingredient-focused skincare brand on a mission to demystify skincare. They understand that skincare products can be confusing, so their mission is to simplify skincare and explain your skin needs through their unique Q+A checklist.
All products have been formulated with your skin type in mind and are produced in Norfolk, UK at their in-house production facility. From cleansing body oils, hydrating serums and oils to anti-ageing face creams, this best British skincare brand is renowned for its purse-friendly skincare products that actually work.
De-puff and brighten
RRP: £6.50
Suffering with puffy eyes and wondering how to get rid of eye bags? Then you need this caffeine-infused eye serum in your life. The active ingredients in the serum work together to help reduce the appearance of ageing and brighten dark rings.
Vegetarian option
RRP: £12
What is collagen? It's a protein that keeps skin soft and supple. It's level depletes as we age though, which is why it's helpful to replenish lost stocks with a product like this, powered by vegetarian collagen derived from seaweed.
Thirst-quencher
RRP: £6.50
Without a doubt one of the best hyaluronic acid products on the high street, this serum is such a must-have for those with dehydrated skin. Wondering how to use hyaluronic acid serum? Apply to damp, freshly cleansed skin AM and PM for the ultimate results.
11. Votary
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Votary began at the kitchen table of makeup artist, Arabella Preston who started blending pure plant oils to cleanse her own skin, and to prep the skin of her high-profile clients. Thrilled by the transformative power of the cleansing and facial oils she made, she teamed up with friend and entrepreneur, Charlotte Semler, to create one of the most prestigious best British skincare brands.
The brand is passionate about the power of plant oils and botanical actives to give you healthy, dewy skin whatever your age. Beautiful skin begins with properly clean skin, which is why the Votarycleansing routine is at the heart of everything they do. The VOTARY range now spans cleansing oils, facial oils, deeply nourishing creams, masks and powerful serums to give you healthy, happy, glowing skin.
Suitable for all skin types
RRP: £45
One of the best cleansing oils out there, this is loved by beauty editors and beyond. It's 100% natural plant-oil based, suitable for all skin types and vegan too, with key ingredients including rose geranium plus apricot and sunflower seed oils.
Complexion reset
RRP: £65
Packing an ingredient punch, this radiance-boosting mask is formulated with all the good skincare acids like mandelic and lactic acid. Known for their ability to evenly exfoliate the skin, these AHA acids work gloriously together to reveal brighter and tighter skin.
Makeup remover
RRP: £55
Looking for a cleanser to add to your skincare routine for sensitive skin? Then this gentle cleanser will be your best friend. Promising not to irritate your skin, this creamy formula contains a blend of 21 Super Seed Oils to remove makeup comfortably and not aggravate sensitive complexions.
12. Willowberry
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Based in Cheltenham and made in the UK, Willowberry is a nutritious natural skincare for grown-ups, for your best skin. Willowberry's luxurious award-winning products protect skin’s natural barrier function, to nourish and revive grown-up skin without telling you to be 'anti-ageing', to help you feel good in your skin with age.
Willowberry wants you to Age Without Apology and age representation in beauty is at the heart of everything Willowberry does. The brand also offers some brilliantly affordable skincare set options, too. They're a great way of testing out a couple of smaller-sized buys before committing to a whole new routine.
Absorbs instantly
RRP: £29.99
This ultra-light, easily absorbed natural face oil does it all. Packed with rosehip, chia seed and vitamin E, this works to protect and nourish the skin's barrier function for a smoother more radiant complexion.
Spa-worthy scent
RRP: £31.99
Scented with a soft fragrance made up of coriander seed and geranium from natural essential oils, this day cream is an indulgent treat for your skin and senses. It's also non-greasy, deeply nourishing and can be used AM or PM or both.
Preps skin for makeup
RRP: £29.99
Containing a whole host of active ingredients targeted specifically for the eye area, this natural eye cream is the perfect prep for smooth and crease-free makeup application. One of the best eye cream for dark circles on the market.
So, if you're keen to shop as close to home as possible, we hope we've proven that there is something to suit everyone in our roundup of the best British skincare brands.