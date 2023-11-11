12 of the best British skincare brands to try

The best British skincare brands have so much to offer. Natural, sustainable, highly effective and incredibly luxurious, the UK beauty scene is more than impressive across the beauty board.

If you're someone who loves British clothing brands or Black-owned beauty and skincare brands then you'll want to hear about these heritage British skincare brands. Offering some of the best face moisturiser options as well as the best vitamin C serums, the best British skincare brands have it all. In this round-up- up there will be a mix of some known brands that have notable sustainable beauty credentials, locally sourced ingredients and other worthy benefits. In addition to introducing you to some lesser-known but equally as impressive products.

So whatever your skincare needs or your beauty budget, there's something here for everyone whilst celebrating all that's wonderful about the best British skincare brands.

The best British skincare brands, picked by our beauty team

1. Liz Earle

Specifications Price point: ££ Born in: Isle of Wight Best for : Botanical-focused buys Reasons to buy + Sustainable packaging + Cruelty + Naturall active ingredients + Certified carbon neutral

Founded in 1995, co-founders Liz Earle, an author and botanical beauty authority, and Kim Buckland, a skincare industry expert, were united in their quest to find beauty that would suit their different skin types. Believing in the potent power of naturally active ingredients, they were among the first to make sourcing botanicals for their unique efficacy a priority – and this is where one of the best British skincare brands was born.

Committed to building relationships with growers and farmers, not only to ensure the quality of precious ingredients but also to monitor their impact on the environment, the community and fair working conditions. The Hot Cloth Cleanse and Polish is a beauty staple in its own right, as it’s the world’s first naturally active triple-action cleanser and has won over 130 awards in the UK alone.

2. Neal's Yard Remedies

Specifications Price point : ££ Born in : London Best for : Organic products Reasons to buy + Organic and ethically sourced ingredients + Free from chemicals + Sustainably sourced + Cruelty-free + Carbon neutral

From small beginnings in a quiet corner of London's Covent Garden, Neal's Yard are now a global leader with a growing presence across five continents. Using ethically sourced herbs, botanicals and essential oils, their experts handcraft potent blends of love, science and nature – making them one of the best British skincare brands that care about the environment. They are proud to create effective, award-winning health and beauty products that are natural, organic and ethical.

From becoming the UK’s first certified organic health and beauty brand, to helping ban plastic microbeads, Neal’s Yard Remedies is a truly pioneering force. Best known for their indulgent bath and body products, the brand has gone on to create a seriously impressive portfolio of skincare products too.

Multi-tasking Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm One Pot Wonder Check Amazon RRP: £43 This glow-giving, intensely nourishing and award-winning multipurpose balm is a Beauty Editor favourite. Take anywhere and everywhere with you to ensure your skin is looking and feeling hydrated. Winter treat Neal's Yard Remedies Rehydrating Rose Facial Oil Visit Site View at Amazon RRP: £28 Formulated with damask rose, organic geranium and rose oils (in our opinion, some of the best essential oils), this facial oil smells so relaxing. This particular product soothes your skin whilst still balancing your skin's natural moisture levels and will help boost radiance and plumpness too. Best-seller Neals' Yard Remedies Rejuvenating Frankincense Nourishing Cream Visit Site RRP: £33 Providing up to 24 hours of moisturisation, this bestselling cream is perfect for rebalancing dry and mature skin for a healthier complexion. Plus, it's dermatologically tested and vegan-approved.

3. BYBI Beauty

Specifications Price point : £ Born in : London Best for : Shopping by key ingredient Reasons to buy + Upcycled ingredients + Recycled and recyclable packaging + UK manufactured products + 100% vegan & cruelty free + Superfood ingredients

BYBI co-founders Elsie and Dominika started out in their kitchens, meticulously crafting DIY beauty recipes with potent natural ingredients. BYBI was born in 2017 and quickly became known for its efficacious, pro-planet formulas and standout eco packaging, in addition to being budget-friendly. It's one of the newest launches on our list of best British skincare brands.

The brand's philosophy is to be pro-planet from seed to shelf and is committed to producing skincare with the lowest possible environmental footprint, utilising low-carbon production processes across our entire supply chain. This led to the creation of the world’s first carbon-negative skincare product; the Glowcurrant Booster.

4. Formulae Prescott

Specifications Price point: £££ Born in: Kent Best for : Travel Reasons to buy + Multipurpose and benefit products + Natural active ingredients + Food, plant and botanical derived ingredients + Sustainable sourced

Founded through the desire to create a skincare range in which every product combines at least three essential benefits, using natural active ingredients derived from foods, plants and botanical oils; this British skincare brand's ethos is seriously impressive.

After 3 years of research and development, a capsule collection was launched, and then 19 months and countless formulations later they launched their first product, Tri-Balm - an award-winning 3-in-1 multitasker designed to effectively cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise in one simple step. They are constantly innovating to deliver multi-benefit, multi-purpose skincare formulated using the highest quality natural active ingredients, plus, actively seeking to reduce wasteful packaging and conserve water whilst sustainably sourcing ingredients.

5. Oskia

Specifications Price point : £££ Born in : Wales Best for : Science-backed natural ingredients Reasons to buy + Naturally derived ingredients + Use cellular nutrients + Cruelty-free + Charity focused

Georgie Cleeve launched OSKIA and the concept of nutritional skincare in 2009 after witnessing first-hand the skincare benefits of MSM, more commonly known as the 'Beauty Mineral'; a natural form of organic sulphur, MSM boosts collagen production, promotes circulation and helps decrease inflammation for a brighter, younger-looking complexion.

The concept based on one exceptional mineral soon evolved into a new and unique nutritional approach to skincare and after 3 years of extensive research, OSKIA launched in 2009. One of the most unique British skincare brands out there; OSKIA’s bio-nutritional formulations are designed by Georgie and a team of internationally - recognised nutritionists and skincare experts, and manufactured in OSKIA's own factory and lab in Monmouth, Wales.

6. Olivanna London

Specifications Price point : £££ Born in : London Best for : Homegrown skincare for all ages Reasons to buy + Made from homegrown UK botanical actives + Inspired by the changing British seasons + Clinically proven formulas + A product for everyone no matter their age

From your very first skincare needs, British skincare brands; My Olivanna and Olivanna are designed to be passed from mother to daughter, friend to friend and women at every stage of their lives. Born out of her love for her children and belief in the power of botanicals, they combine potent, high-performing ingredients that are as safe for your skin as they are effective.

Wanting only the best for her family, founder Janine Summers was an early adopter of organic and natural beauty. Its luxury, clinically proven and sustainable skincare uses British-grown natural ingredients that have each been selected for their unique benefits to your skin. Offering customers products for every stage of their lives, Olivanna skincare has something to help with every skin concern and age.

Everyday protection Olivanna Sun Defence SPF50 Drops Check Amazon RRP: £56 A feather-light, reef-friendly sunscreen formula that promises to leave no greasy or white cast residue. Packed with antioxidants, these mineral-based broad-spectrum SPF50 protect against UV rays and environmental aggressors. Skincare splurge Olivanna Intense Repair Night Cream Check Amazon RRP: £78 While an investment, this luxurious night cream is packed with so many incredible natural ingredients that it makes it worth every single penny. It contains everything from skin-nourishing ceramides and omega-rich seed oils to collagen-boosting Organic cotton thistle. Brand favourite Olivanna Soothing Seed Oils Cleansing Balm Check Amazon RRP: £44 Arguably the most loved product from the brand, this cleansing balm is one of the best-smelling beauty products we've tried. Blended with a delicious mix of rosemary, bergamot, rose geranium and eucalyptus, this works to boost your mood whilst also comforting your skin.

7. Pai Skincare

Specifications Price point : ££ Born in : London Best for : Sensitive skin Reasons to buy + Formulated for sensitive skin + COSMOS (Soil Association) certified + Cruelty-free & vegan + B-Corp certified

Out of the blue, Pai founder Sarah Brown developed urticaria (also known as chronic hives) and her usually calm skin became irritated, hyper-sensitive and acne-prone. Trying to keep it under control was a daily battle and finding products that didn’t contain problem ingredients brought a whole new challenge. She was fed up of a cabinet full of products claiming to be 'hypoallergenic' and 'organic', only to be let down by their ingredient lists full of synthetics and irritants.

“Pai is everything I wanted as a customer; skincare made with effective, organic ingredients, no-nonsense marketing and a brand that understands products are just one piece of the puzzle," Brown explains. The brand is formulated and manufactured in their London HQ and the brand is very proud to be one of the few British skincare brands to reach B Corp status.

8. Rhug Wild Beauty

Specifications Price point : £££ Born in : Wales Best for : Sustainable buys Reasons to buy + Wild foraged ingredients + Sustainable + Hand made in the UK

Wild Beauty is the brainchild of Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough; an organic farming pioneer and sustainability advocate, he has championed the highest standards of organic and sustainable farming for many years, protecting and enhancing the environment for future generations.

Since taking the decision to create a skincare collection, a small, dedicated and passionate team has been striving to create products that are as exceptional as they are beneficial, using sustainably sourced ingredients, including organic crops, wild forage, spring water, honey and beeswax from the Welsh estate. The collection has been created using many of the most precious ingredients from around the world, chosen for their qualities and efficacy, irrespective of cost. One of the best British skincare brands, all of their collection is hand-made in the UK with care and integrity.

Helping hand Rhug Wild Beauty Hand and Nail Cream with Orange Peel Check Amazon RRP: £32 A blend of wild foraged Yarrow and Lemon Balm to soothe and protect the skin on your hands, this hand cream is so luxurious and moreish. Featuring an indulgent base of organic shea butter and jojoba oils, this rich hand cream works to soften the skin on your hands, plus strengthen your nails. Award-winning Rhug Wild Beauty Deep Cleansing Balm with Wild Berries Check Amazon RRP: £65 This bright orange cleansing balm has won many beauty awards and it's clear to see why. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants to leave you with clearer, brighter and nourished skin, this is so worth the investment. Just the tonic Rhug Wild Beauty Rebalancing Skin Tonic with Meadowsweet Visit Site RRP: £55 Helping to enhance the products you apply afterwards, the best toner will work hard to boost the efficacy of your serums and creams. Use to strengthen your skin's defences, even texture and hydrate thirsty skin.

9. REN

Specifications Price point : ££ Born in : East London Best for : Planet-friendly formulas and packaging Reasons to buy + Pioneers of clean and effective skincare + Powered by nature's bioactives + Zero waste packaging + Family-safe formulas

Born in 2000 in East London, and one of the most well-known best British skincare brands; REN was created when the founder’s pregnant wife began to experience sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. Looking for natural alternatives, nothing delivered the results that she wanted. REN was created to fulfil her skincare needs – purity, performance, and pleasure.

The brand are pioneers of clean and effective skincare powered by nature’s bioactives. The mantra 'clean to skin and clean to the planet' is at the heart of everything they do. Their products are created with sensitive skin in mind – feel-good formulas with visible results – made to respect your skin and our planet.

10. Q+A

Specifications Price point : £ Born in: Norfolk Best for: Simple skincare that really works Reasons to buy + Natural, clean, ingredient focused brand + Aim to simplify skincare + Produced in Norfolk + 98% natural ingredients

Q+A was developed by Ellipsis Brands; a family-run company founded in 2013 and is a natural, clean and ingredient-focused skincare brand on a mission to demystify skincare. They understand that skincare products can be confusing, so their mission is to simplify skincare and explain your skin needs through their unique Q+A checklist.

All products have been formulated with your skin type in mind and are produced in Norfolk, UK at their in-house production facility. From cleansing body oils, hydrating serums and oils to anti-ageing face creams, this best British skincare brand is renowned for its purse-friendly skincare products that actually work.

11. Votary

Specifications Price point : £££ Born in : London Best for : Essential oil blends Reasons to buy + Proudly vegan & cruelty-free + Recycled & recyclable packaging + High quality essential oils

Votary began at the kitchen table of makeup artist, Arabella Preston who started blending pure plant oils to cleanse her own skin, and to prep the skin of her high-profile clients. Thrilled by the transformative power of the cleansing and facial oils she made, she teamed up with friend and entrepreneur, Charlotte Semler, to create one of the most prestigious best British skincare brands.

The brand is passionate about the power of plant oils and botanical actives to give you healthy, dewy skin whatever your age. Beautiful skin begins with properly clean skin, which is why the Votarycleansing routine is at the heart of everything they do. The VOTARY range now spans cleansing oils, facial oils, deeply nourishing creams, masks and powerful serums to give you healthy, happy, glowing skin.

Suitable for all skin types Votary Rose Geranium and Apricot Cleansing Oil View at Saks Fifth Avenue Check Amazon RRP: £45 One of the best cleansing oils out there, this is loved by beauty editors and beyond. It's 100% natural plant-oil based, suitable for all skin types and vegan too, with key ingredients including rose geranium plus apricot and sunflower seed oils. Complexion reset Votary Radiance Reveal Mask Check Amazon RRP: £65 Packing an ingredient punch, this radiance-boosting mask is formulated with all the good skincare acids like mandelic and lactic acid. Known for their ability to evenly exfoliate the skin, these AHA acids work gloriously together to reveal brighter and tighter skin. Makeup remover Votary Super Sensitive Cleansing Cream Check Amazon RRP: £55 Looking for a cleanser to add to your skincare routine for sensitive skin? Then this gentle cleanser will be your best friend. Promising not to irritate your skin, this creamy formula contains a blend of 21 Super Seed Oils to remove makeup comfortably and not aggravate sensitive complexions.

12. Willowberry

Specifications Price point : ££ Born in: Cheltenham Best for : Caring for mature complexions Reasons to buy + Designed to cater to the needs of mature skin + Formulated with nutritious natural ingredients + Formulas designed to feed the skin, soul and senses

Based in Cheltenham and made in the UK, Willowberry is a nutritious natural skincare for grown-ups, for your best skin. Willowberry's luxurious award-winning products protect skin’s natural barrier function, to nourish and revive grown-up skin without telling you to be 'anti-ageing', to help you feel good in your skin with age.

Willowberry wants you to Age Without Apology and age representation in beauty is at the heart of everything Willowberry does. The brand also offers some brilliantly affordable skincare set options, too. They're a great way of testing out a couple of smaller-sized buys before committing to a whole new routine.

Absorbs instantly Willowberry Nutrient Boost Face Oil Visit Site RRP: £29.99 This ultra-light, easily absorbed natural face oil does it all. Packed with rosehip, chia seed and vitamin E, this works to protect and nourish the skin's barrier function for a smoother more radiant complexion. Spa-worthy scent Willowberry Nutrient Boost Day Cream Visit Site RRP: £31.99 Scented with a soft fragrance made up of coriander seed and geranium from natural essential oils, this day cream is an indulgent treat for your skin and senses. It's also non-greasy, deeply nourishing and can be used AM or PM or both. Preps skin for makeup Willowberry Reviving Eye Cream Visit Site RRP: £29.99 Containing a whole host of active ingredients targeted specifically for the eye area, this natural eye cream is the perfect prep for smooth and crease-free makeup application. One of the best eye cream for dark circles on the market.

So, if you're keen to shop as close to home as possible, we hope we've proven that there is something to suit everyone in our roundup of the best British skincare brands.