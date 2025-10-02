Scarlett Johansson’s desert rose manicure is the chic and unexpected nail trend to try
A softer alternative to traditional hues, this muted rose manicure is seriously sophisticated on short nails
If you’ve been on the hunt for a fresh autumn nail design, Scarlett Johansson’s Emmy Awards look may have just provided the answer. The actress stepped out on the red carpet with a manicure by her go-to nail artist, Ashlie Johnson, who shared the finished look on Instagram.
Instead of opting for the usual wine red or vampy tones, Johansson chose a neat, short shape and muted desert rose hue – a rosy nude with a warm, apricot undertone. It’s a softer, unexpected alternative to traditional autumn polishes, and one that feels perfectly in tune with the 2025 nail trends.
While shades like deep chocolate and glossy black are climbing the agenda for A/W, we’ve also seen a wave of subtler looks gaining momentum – from rosewater nails (that sheer, glossy tint currently flooding feeds) to chic cuff nails, like Kerry Washington’s gilded manicure at the Toronto Film Festival. Johansson’s ‘desert rose’ sits somewhere in between: understated yet seasonal.
Why Scarlett Johansson’s desert rose nails are set to inspire our next manicure
The appeal lies in its balance. The warm, muted tone is flattering across skin tones and feels chic for every day, while still polished enough for evening. It pairs effortlessly with gold jewellery, camel coats, and autumn’s neutral knits, and offers just enough colour for those who want something beyond sheer nail polishes but not as bold as a deep red.
At the Emmys, Johansson wore her desert rose manicure with a strapless gown and sculptural drop earrings – showing how short nude nails with a twist can look just as glamorous on the red carpet as it does in everyday life. With its soft clay-rose undertone, the shade catches the light beautifully, adding depth without ever feeling overdone.
Scarlett Johansson’s Emmys manicure shows that autumn nails don’t need to be dark to make an impact. A desert rose polish is versatile, chic, and just the right amount of unexpected – making it one of the most wearable nail shades of the season.
