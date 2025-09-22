Move over, French tips - Kerry Washington's gold cuff nails are the classy design we're requesting
For an added accent of glamour, Kerry Washington's metallic cuff manicure is definitely the way to go...
If you're a fan of subtle nails but still want to add an edge of luxury and interest to them, Kerry Washington's gold cuff nails are all the inspiration you need - and we know the exact polish shade behind her look.
As we head into the colder months, you might be tempted to stick to the solid, autumnal shades currently climbing up the list of 2025 nail trends, but don't forget that there are other equally chic designs out there, too. Take polka dot nails, for instance, or the ever-timeless Frenchie. A French tip manicure is always a stylish pick, and one that can transform even the brightest of shades or shimmers into more of a subtle and wearable look. This year, though, minimalistic nail fans have fallen in love with another iteration that quite literally flips the classic design on its head.
Cuff nails - as they're commonly known - line your cuticle, as opposed to your nail tip, and offer a very luxe finish to your talons. Especially if you opt for a metallic shade, say gold, as Kerry Washington's latest manicure proves.
Why Kerry Washington's gilded cuff nails are set to be our go-to for occasions
Whether you have an event to attend, are already looking ahead to your festive manicure, or perhaps just want to elevate your favourite milky shades with a pop of shimmer, Kerry Washington's gold cuff nails are the elegant way to go.
We first caught a glimpse of her luxe look at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6th, where Washington paired the design with a beautiful, ruched white silk gown - complete with jewelled straps, which complemented her choice of manicure perfectly.
Her nails, which were created by celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng for the event, were shaped in a classic almond style, with a sheer, milky white applied overtop. The crescent moon-like curve of her nail base (where nail meets cuticle) was then lined with a soft gold shade, creating that signature 'cuff' design. Think of it as the reverse of a chrome French tip manicure.
The choice of milky-white as the base color makes the look feel very on-trend (as sheer nail polish has been very popular this year), but still, the shade remains very timeless. Ideal for those who gravitate towards understated and minimalistic nail looks. The hint of gold, though, adds interest without compromising its wearability, just as adding a gold necklace or pair of earrings can instantly elevate a simple outfit.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Nin 🇰🇭 (@sreyninpeng)
A photo posted by on
Luckily for those wanting to exactly replicate Washington's manicure, her nail artist shared all the details in an Instagram post, including the gel shade used to create the metallic cuff design...
Exact polish match
RRP: $16.99 / £17.95
If you'd like to do your gel nails at home and want to recreate Washington's look exactly, nail artist Sreynin Peng revealed that the Aprés Silk Cover Gel Polish in the shade Champagne, Darling, was used to achieve the shimmering cuff design.
Recreate Kerry Washington's cuff manicure
If you prefer to use air-drying polishes, we've also rounded up some gel alternatives that will also work for recreating this chic manicure at home.
RRP: $11.99/£15.60
For a similar sheer, milky-white base shade to Washington's manicure, OPI's Funny Bunny is a classic choice. It's buildable and delivers a glossy, high-shine finish.
RRP: $15/£12
For your gold cuff design, a metallic, almost molten gold shade like this one from Beauty Pie is a must-have. The polish itself is quick-drying, glossy, and infused with coconut oil to hydrate your nails. We also recommend investing in a thin nail art brush to help line the base of your nail evenly and precisely.
RRP: $13/£10.99
For a finishing touch and to help protect your design, add a clear top top, like essie Gel Couture polish - which as the name suggests, offers a plump, gel-like gleam.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.