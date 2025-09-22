Move over, French tips - Kerry Washington's gold cuff nails are the classy design we're requesting

If you're a fan of subtle nails but still want to add an edge of luxury and interest to them, Kerry Washington's gold cuff nails are all the inspiration you need - and we know the exact polish shade behind her look.

As we head into the colder months, you might be tempted to stick to the solid, autumnal shades currently climbing up the list of 2025 nail trends, but don't forget that there are other equally chic designs out there, too. Take polka dot nails, for instance, or the ever-timeless Frenchie. A French tip manicure is always a stylish pick, and one that can transform even the brightest of shades or shimmers into more of a subtle and wearable look. This year, though, minimalistic nail fans have fallen in love with another iteration that quite literally flips the classic design on its head.

Cuff nails - as they're commonly known - line your cuticle, as opposed to your nail tip, and offer a very luxe finish to your talons. Especially if you opt for a metallic shade, say gold, as Kerry Washington's latest manicure proves.

Why Kerry Washington's gilded cuff nails are set to be our go-to for occasions

Whether you have an event to attend, are already looking ahead to your festive manicure, or perhaps just want to elevate your favourite milky shades with a pop of shimmer, Kerry Washington's gold cuff nails are the elegant way to go.

We first caught a glimpse of her luxe look at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6th, where Washington paired the design with a beautiful, ruched white silk gown - complete with jewelled straps, which complemented her choice of manicure perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Her nails, which were created by celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng for the event, were shaped in a classic almond style, with a sheer, milky white applied overtop. The crescent moon-like curve of her nail base (where nail meets cuticle) was then lined with a soft gold shade, creating that signature 'cuff' design. Think of it as the reverse of a chrome French tip manicure.

The choice of milky-white as the base color makes the look feel very on-trend (as sheer nail polish has been very popular this year), but still, the shade remains very timeless. Ideal for those who gravitate towards understated and minimalistic nail looks. The hint of gold, though, adds interest without compromising its wearability, just as adding a gold necklace or pair of earrings can instantly elevate a simple outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Nin 🇰🇭 (@sreyninpeng) A photo posted by on

Luckily for those wanting to exactly replicate Washington's manicure, her nail artist shared all the details in an Instagram post, including the gel shade used to create the metallic cuff design...

Exact polish match Aprés Silk Cover Gel Polish in Shade Champagne, Darling View at Nail Polish Direct RRP: $16.99 / £17.95 If you'd like to do your gel nails at home and want to recreate Washington's look exactly, nail artist Sreynin Peng revealed that the Aprés Silk Cover Gel Polish in the shade Champagne, Darling, was used to achieve the shimmering cuff design.

Recreate Kerry Washington's cuff manicure

If you prefer to use air-drying polishes, we've also rounded up some gel alternatives that will also work for recreating this chic manicure at home.