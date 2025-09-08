Julia Roberts just revived one of last year's biggest hair trends at Venice Film Festival 2025

If you're anything like us, when it comes to searching for hair inspiration, you'll turn to A-list red carpets - they're a rich source of reference photos to show your hairdresser.

As we enter the last few months of the year, you might be turning to the list of 2025 hair trends to scout out ways of refreshing your locks ahead of the new season. As Fall approaches, your natural inclination might be to adorn your strands with a warm, rich, and vibrant hue.

So, if you're looking for copper hair ideas, look no further than Julia Roberts, who just revived one of last year's most popular hair trends at the Venice Film Festival, the terracopper hair trend (also known as 'Cowboy Copper'). Boasting a chic, sophisticated, and timeless hue, here's why we're loving the look for the upcoming season.

Why Julia Roberts' copper strands are so perfect for the upcoming season

Stepping out at Venice Film Festival on 29th August 2025, Julia Roberts took to the red carpet wearing a yellow striped shirt, indigo-hue denim jeans and a coordinating navy blazer. However, it was the actress's locks that stopped us in our tracks.

While everyone is talking about Julia Roberts, thanks to her cute outfit sharing moment with Amanda Seyfried (who wore the exact same fashion ensemble just days later), we can't stop thinking about her vibrant copper locks - a trend that proved to be popular towards the end of last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli / Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor)

Roberts' hair was a warm cinnamon-esque hue, with creamy sunflower blonde highlights that framed her complexion. Her voluminous strands, which were full of body and bounce, boasted a soft, subtle wave that made for an effortless look that mirrored her smart-casual outfit.

This fiery look oozes warmth, richness, and cosiness so it lends itself perfectly for the cooler Fall months. It's also incredibly versatile, meaning you can adjust the hues to suit your personal preferences. For example, like Julia, you can add elements of blonde throughout to add a brighter dimension to the hair; alternatively, you can opt for deeper red lowlights throughout for a rustic glow.

Terracopper hair essentials

For those looking to get on board with the recurring terracopper hair trend, we've curated an edit of three staple formulas you can incorporate into your routine in order to maintain vibrant, healthy-looking strands.