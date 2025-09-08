Julia Roberts just revived one of last year's biggest hair trends at Venice Film Festival 2025
It's safe to say we're welcoming this autumnal shade back with open arms
If you're anything like us, when it comes to searching for hair inspiration, you'll turn to A-list red carpets - they're a rich source of reference photos to show your hairdresser.
As we enter the last few months of the year, you might be turning to the list of 2025 hair trends to scout out ways of refreshing your locks ahead of the new season. As Fall approaches, your natural inclination might be to adorn your strands with a warm, rich, and vibrant hue.
So, if you're looking for copper hair ideas, look no further than Julia Roberts, who just revived one of last year's most popular hair trends at the Venice Film Festival, the terracopper hair trend (also known as 'Cowboy Copper'). Boasting a chic, sophisticated, and timeless hue, here's why we're loving the look for the upcoming season.
Why Julia Roberts' copper strands are so perfect for the upcoming season
Stepping out at Venice Film Festival on 29th August 2025, Julia Roberts took to the red carpet wearing a yellow striped shirt, indigo-hue denim jeans and a coordinating navy blazer. However, it was the actress's locks that stopped us in our tracks.
While everyone is talking about Julia Roberts, thanks to her cute outfit sharing moment with Amanda Seyfried (who wore the exact same fashion ensemble just days later), we can't stop thinking about her vibrant copper locks - a trend that proved to be popular towards the end of last year.
Roberts' hair was a warm cinnamon-esque hue, with creamy sunflower blonde highlights that framed her complexion. Her voluminous strands, which were full of body and bounce, boasted a soft, subtle wave that made for an effortless look that mirrored her smart-casual outfit.
This fiery look oozes warmth, richness, and cosiness so it lends itself perfectly for the cooler Fall months. It's also incredibly versatile, meaning you can adjust the hues to suit your personal preferences. For example, like Julia, you can add elements of blonde throughout to add a brighter dimension to the hair; alternatively, you can opt for deeper red lowlights throughout for a rustic glow.
Terracopper hair essentials
For those looking to get on board with the recurring terracopper hair trend, we've curated an edit of three staple formulas you can incorporate into your routine in order to maintain vibrant, healthy-looking strands.
RRP: $21.80
This semi-permanent hair mask from Wella Professionals works to revive the appearance of dull, faded copper strands, whilst also being enriched with avocado oil to condition hair. Perfect for in-between salon appointments, this mask tones, adds dimension, prevents any harsh grow-out lines and leaves your locks with an ultra-glossy finish.
RRP: $36
Looking for a quick and easy way to refresh the vibrancy of your copper strands? This Purology high-gloss toning formula works to rejuvenate copper, red and warm brown tresses by neutralising brassy tones and restoring vibrancy, shine and softness.
RRP: $29.70
In order to protect your colour-treated hair, it's important to invest in a protective hair washing routine. Enter, Color Wow's Color Security Conditioner. This formula arrives equipped with the brand's Sealicon Complex, which provides a coating around individual strands to prevent dullness and dryness. The outcome? Hydrated, softened and radiant-looking locks!
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
