Gorgeous copper hair ideas - as seen on celebrities

Hair trends come and go, particularly when it comes to the colours of the season. But one that stood strong in the 2020s is copper hair – and when you pause for thought, it’s fairly easy to understand why.

Copper is actually quite a broad palette that skews from richer red-based shades through to subtler golden tones. Not only that, but it can be ultra-deep on a brunette base or much paler and closer to strawberry blonde. This means that there’s a copper that compliments just about any complexion, meaning it’s easy to adapt the colour to suit you.

If you’ve toyed with the idea of your own copper hair transformation but want to see some visual inspiration to help you decide if it’s right for you, you’re in luck – here, we’ve collated a slew of chic copper hairstyles on celebrities for your perusal. Ranging from richer darker reds to warm golden tones, here are some of our favourite on-trend copper ideas…

Gorgeous copper hair ideas, as seen on some of our favourite celebrities

Susan Sarandon

(Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Susan Sarandon has long had a reddish tone to her hair, and we love this classic 'terracopper' hue on her undone curls, complete with a soft feathered side fringe. The star stepped out with this look for the ELLE Style Awards in 2024.

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss | £10 at LookFantastic Want to try the copper look but not ready to commit? Try this semi-permanent hair gloss from Josh Wood that promises to add golden tones to brown and highlighted hair, and a peachy-blonde look to lighter hair.

Taraji P. Henson

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

These tight voluminous curls look gorgeous on Taraji P. Henson – we're really into the golden glow of this copper shade, seen on the star for the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement event.

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Olivia Wong/WireImage via Getty Images)

A red-haired icon of the acting world, Jessica Chastain's tresses looked stunning in these cascasing waves on the red carpet of the American Cinematheque Awards in 2024.

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Serena Williams can pull off just about any hair colour, but there's something about these golden copper curls that's really won us over. The athlete stepped out with this look for the Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2023.

Christina Hendricks

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How great does Christina Hendricks' vibrant copper hair look with these loose curls and feathered full fringe? The Mad Men star wore this look to the Gracies Awards back in 2019.

Eva Mendes

(Image credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York & Company via Getty Images)

Just look at the next-level shine on Eva Mendes' gorgeous coppery hair here – not to mention that bouncy blow dry look. The star is pictured here in 2019 attending a visit to a New York & Company Store.

Megan Fox

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Though she's perhaps most recognised for her dark raven tresses, Megan Fox has stepped out with some bold hair colours over the years. We're particular fans of this fiery copper shade, seen on her here at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch.

Amy Adams

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A lovely muted shade of copper that has an almost "biscuit" feel to it, Amy Adams' hair was styled in the ultimate beach waves for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in 2019.

Ciara

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Frankly, we're obsessed with this high curly ponytail on Ciara and the copper shade works like a dream on her. The star was pictured with this look while attending Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest back in 2020.

Tilda Swinton

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

We love the vibrancy of this bright copper on Tilda Swinton and the contrast with her cool-toned complexion. This was elevated further with a sweep of eye-catching red lipstick for the red carpet of The Human Voice during the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton via Getty Images)

Emma Stone has had everything from bright blonde through to deep brunette hair over the years, though she's perhaps most recognised as a redhead. We love the golden tones of this coppery hair on her here, as seen during Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Bernadette Peters

(Image credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Ovation TV / Up Entertainment)

With her signature curls piled high into an updo, paired with classic smokey eye makeup, Bernadette Peters' copper hair looked gorgeous here when she attended the 2024 Ford's Theatre Annual Presidential Gala.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

We love the glow of Rihanna's reddy-copper braids here, the shade complimenting her complexion perfectly. Here the star is pictured attending an event for her Fenty brand back in 2019.

Bryce Dallas Howard

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Styled in the ultimate loose, undone waves, Bryce Dallas Howard's copper hair had a seriously dazzling shine to it for the opening night world premiere of Music By John Williams in 2024.

Charlotte Tilbury

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sporting her signature extra long wavy hair, Charlotte Tilbury looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala, whose theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Issa Rae

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

We love this deep reddish copper on Issa Rae's hair, which she wore in an ultra long wavy ponytail for the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Isla Fisher

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Another star who is probably best recognised as a redhead, Isla Fisher's hair has a far more golden coppery tone here at the Zimmerman show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Billie Piper

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

We might know her best as a blonde, but how beautiful is this vibrant and fiery copper hair on Billie Piper? Here, the star is pictured here attending a photocall for the Netflix show Kaos in 2024.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Not only do we love these deep-set waves on Beyoncé, but we love the brighter coppery sections that frame her face here, too. The star wore this particular hairstyle for the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend back in 2023.

Florence Welch

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

A strong case for undone waves and a full fringe, Florence Welch's signature red hair has taken on a warmer fiery copper tone here – as seen at Kering's Caring For Women dinner in 2023.

Karen Elson

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Karen Elson is no stranger to red hair, and we're big fans of the way her copper mane is styled here with these vintage-like curls – which she wore for the Fashion Awards in 2018.

Reba McEntire

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Iconic country singer Reba McEntire is known for her signature coppery mane and full fringe, styled here with lashings of volume and body for her attendance of the 56th Annual CMA Awards in 2022.

Lily Cole

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Featuring a heavy side parting and worn in a classic half up hairstyle, Lily Cole's sleek and undone curls looked gorgeous for her appearance at the London premiere of Hilma in 2022.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ever so slightly reminiscent of popular '70s hairstyles, we love the cascading waves look on Julia Roberts' burnt copper hair – as seen when she attended the Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

Karen Gillan

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage via Getty Images)

Otherwise completely poker straight, we love the wave detailing of Karen Gillan's fiery hair here, which frames her face perfectly. The star stepped out with this look for the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023.

Jennifer Hudson

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Another excellent example of a half up hairstyle, Jennifer Hudson's curly braids were twisted into a half bun for the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards. We love the golden copper sections that are woven in with brunette here.

Alexandra Breckenridge

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge is the perfect example of soft golden copper hair that transitions into blonde. The star wore her hair in a gorgeous updo for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

We love the pairing of Julianne Moore's pink blush with her dark copper hair here, a look she wore for the The Room Next Door photocall during the Venice International Film Festival in 2024.

Debra Messing

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

With a deep side parting and a sweeping and grown-out side fringe, Debra Messing's lengthy dark copper hair looks great in these soft waves. The star is seen here attending a visit to SiriusXM in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

If you don't want to commit to all-over copper, adding a few highlights into dark hair brings a lovely element of warmth and dimension to your overall look – much like Priyanka Chopra's hair here at the Kering for Women dinner in 2024.

Kate Walsh

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

We love the warmth of Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh's gold-meets-copper hair here – seen at the opening night of Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway back in 2019.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

One of Helen Mirren's best beauty looks from over the years is this coppery pink shade seen at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Her short bob was coiffed to perfection for the screening of Les Plus Belles Années D'Une Vie.