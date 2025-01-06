Dame Helen Mirren's best beauty looks from over the years, from her viral blue hair to classic red carpet makeup

We revisit some of our favourite hair and makeup looks from national treasure Dame Helen Mirren

With an acting career spanning six decades, having got her first big theatre break in the sixties and picking up an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony since award then, Dame Helen Mirren is an icon. And as a regular feature on the red carpets of award ceremonies, major premieres and events like the Cannes Film Festival, as well as her role as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, she is no stranger to getting glam.

Though healthy, glowing skin that's been warmed with the best blusher is probably the closest thing to her signature makeup look, Dame Helen is also not afraid to experiment with her hair and makeup choices—remember that viral blue hair moment?

We take a look back on some of her best hair and makeup looks from over the years.

Helen Mirren's best beauty looks from over the years

Inner corner sparkle and flushed cheeks

Actor Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California

We love everything about this makeup look – the sparkly shadow at the inner corner of the eyes, the healthy flush of the best blusher and the rosy pink lipstick, not to mention the layered short bob hairstyle. Love it as much as we do? We've popped some suggestions for recreating it below.

Copy the look...

Urban Decay 24:7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Cosmic'
Urban Decay 24/7 Mono Moondust Eyeshadow in shade Cosmic

RRP: £20 | A super sheeny, sparkly and lightweight option, this is one of our beauty team's favourite options for drawing attention to the inner corners of the eyes.

VIEVE Sunset Blush in Cherub

VIEVE Sunset Blush in Cherub

RRP: £27 | A great lightweight powder blusher that can be built for more intense colour, this is a great VIEVE product to have in your makeup bag for adding a healthy flush to your complexion.

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Satin in Rose Infusé
Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Satin in Rose Infusé

RRP: £37 | With rich colour payoff and a gorgeous satiny finish, this luxurious lipstick from Givenchy not only feels great to wear but also dreamy to apply.

The long bob and red lip

Helen Mirren attends the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Helen Mirren, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine at The Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

Dame Helen Mirren looks gorgeous with everything from super short to ultra long hair, and we love this sharp, slightly asymmetric long bob on her. Paired with one of the best red lipsticks, it made for a winning look at the 2024 Annual American Cinematheque Awards.

Neutral pink tones

Helen Mirren attends the red carpet of the movie "Madres Paralelas" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2021 in Venice, Italy

We love the cohesion of the matching fresh neutral pink cheeks and lipstick here, which Helen wore to the Madres Paralelas red carpet at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival.

Slicked back curved under bob

Helen Mirren attends the "La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises" (The Most Precious Of Cargoes) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2024 in Cannes, France

We love the chic and striking look of this swept back and ultra curved under bob, paired with fresh and glowy cheeks, shimmery pink lipstick and inner eye corner sparkle – seen on the Cannes 2024 red carpet.

Multi-tonal blue hair

Helen Mirren attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France

We love the mermaid vibes of the aforementioned viral blue hair moment, which Helen stepped out with at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival – a look that was achieved with the help of the L'Oréal Paris Colorista Spray.

The quiffed updo

Helen Mirren attends the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Feeling like a nod to one of the most popular '80s hairstyles, we're real fans of this quiffed updo, which Dame Helen wore to the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in 2020.

Bronzed radiance

Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Golda" Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on September 28, 2023 in London, England

A healthy dose of bronzer is undoubtedly behind this sunkissed look Helen wore to the London screening of Golda in 2023, paired with a soft smokey eye and coral lip.

Hollywood glam

Actress Helen Mirren, circa 1995

Serving serious Breakfast At Tiffany's with this high updo, pictured around 1995, this red lipstick look oozes Hollywood glamour. And just check out those diamonds!

The voluminous bun

Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England

One of our favourite hair up hairstyles, the humble bun works for an off-duty look or on the red carpet – as Helen perfectly demonstrated for the London screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023.

The mega eyeliner wing

Dame Helen Mirren attends the screening of "Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France

One of our favourite liquid eyeliner looks, this statement wing is both intense and elegant. Helen opted for this dramatic look at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frère).

Super sheeny pink lipstick

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

This Golden Globes hair and makeup look ticks a lot of boxes – we love the sweeping side parting and slicked down updo, the sweep of eyeliner and the ultra shiny pink lip.

The rounded bob

Helen Mirren attends the Lionsgate's "White Bird" New York screening at DGA Theater on September 26, 2024 in New York City

Another strong case for the power of a well-cut bob, we love the blunt, curved ends of this hairstyle on Helen Mirren – and the bold pink-red lipstick too, naturally.

S-shaped waves

Helen Mirren attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

These S-shaped waves are sheer perfection, and we love the inclusion of a headband with this lengthy style. Helen paired her waves with soft smokey eye makeup and a deep, muted pink lipstick for the LA premiere of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods in 2023.

The choppy, feathered bob

Helen Mirren arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California

Variations of fringe hairstyles will always be on trend and we're big fans of the feathered version alongside Helen's layered bob here – as seen at the 2017 Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Annual Governors Awards.

The undone updo

Helen Mirren attends the "Annette" screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France

We're big fans of this slightly wispy, undone look for a lived-in, chic vibe. Helen stepped out with this look for the Annette screening at Cannes 2021.

Rose gold hair

Dame Helen Mirren attends the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France

Yet another colourful hair move, paired with a classic swept-back short bob, Dame Helen's pink hair look was one of the most memorable beauty looks from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Ultra long hair with a wispy fringe

Actress Helen Mirren, circa 1970

A real throwback – and proof that Helen has always suited longer hair – we love the subtly wispy fringe here in this picture of the star from around 1970. A classic '70s hairstyle.

The short rounded bob

Helen Mirren attends the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France

We love this shorter bob and its rounded silhouette, seen at Cannes 2018. This is another example of what seems to be one of Dame Helen's go-to makeup looks – sheeny pink lip, flushed cheeks and a highlighted inner corner of the eye – finished off with tightlined eyes.

The feathered long bob

Helen Mirren attends AARP's 17th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

Falling somewhere between a long bob and a shag haircut, we love the Farrah Fawcett-esque feathering of Dame Helen's hair here – as seen at the AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in 2018.

The messy bun

Helen Mirren attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Ah, the messy bun. A failsafe look for any occasion, including a red carpet. We love Helen's addition of a headband to elevate this hairstyle even further, as seen at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Coral tones

Helen Mirren attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of The New HBO Limited Series "Catherine The Great" at The Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum on October 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Matching your lipstick and blusher shades is an easy way to create a pulled together makeup look without much effort; Helen wore this coral ensemble to the LA premiere of the HBO series Catherine The Great in 2019, paired with a swept back voluminous updo.

Glittery eyes and sheeny lips

Helen Mirren walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France

Look closely and you'll see that Helen's liquid liner is adorned with multidimensional glitter for her appearance on the runway during the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week in 2019. This is a great choice of party makeup when you're in need of an easy win.

The fuchsia lip

Helen Mirren attends CinemaCon 2022 - Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

This look is another strong case for the power of blusher, but it's the bold fuchsia lipstick with its sheeny finish that is the real focal point of this look, which Helen wore to the Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” Presentation during CinemaCon 2022.

The full fringe and a red lip

Helen Mirren attends the 2016 Pirelli Calendar unveiling gala at La Cite Du Cinema on November 29, 2016 in Saint-Denis, France

A full fringe is something that many people try at least once (we can think of very few celebrities who we've never seen with one) and a look that Dame Helen can seriously pull off – paired here with a bold red lipstick for the 2016 Pirelli Calendar unveiling gala.

The wavy lob

Helen Mirren attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 07, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

A long bob (AKA "lob") styled with undone waves is a classic, worn here by Dame Helen to The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in 2023. Proving that beach hair waves can work for any occasion, Dame Helen's 'do is both unfussy and chic.

The curled bob with glossy lips

Helen Mirren appears in the press room at the 33rd International Emmy Awards Gala at the Hilton Hotel November 21, 2005 in New York City

Lip gloss was big in the noughties, as were tonged curls, so it's no surprise that Helen was a fan of both back in the '00s. Here she is pictured at the 33rd International Emmy Awards Gala all the way back in 2005.

The sleek side parted bob

Dame Helen Mirren attends 'Collateral Beauty' World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 12, 2016 in New York City

Perhaps it's intentional, perhaps not, but this short bob is giving us serious roaring twenties vibes. Paired with a soft, smudged eye and peachy pink tones, Dame Helen wore this look to the world premiere of Collateral Beauty in 2016.

Ultra glowy skin

Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival as a member of the cast of the tv series 1923 available on Paramount+ on June 03, 2023 in Monopoli, Italy

In our opinion, Helen Mirren's complexion always looks glowy and radiant, but especially so here. She wore this healthy bronzed look and offset her hair with a hot pink headband during the Ora! Film Festival in 2023.

Ultra defined eyes

Dame Helen Mirren attends the European Premiere of "Collateral Beauty" at Vue Leicester Square on December 15, 2016 in London, England

Liner doesn't have to be crisp and precise to define the eyes; a little smudged pencil can work wonders for drawing attention to them, too – as seen here on Helen during the European premiere of Collateral Beauty in 2016. Finish with a bit of the best volumising mascara and you're good to go.

Classic smokey eye

Helen Mirren arrives at the 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on February 5, 2005 in Los Angeles, California

Incorporating grey tones, this feels like a classic take on a soft smokey eye, which Helen Mirren opted for on the red carpet of the SAG Awards back in 2005.

Pastel pink blush and lip

Helen Mirren attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Telluride, Colorado

Proving again that pairing your blusher and lipstick is always a good idea, Helen opted for a soft pastel or petal pink for both when she attended the Telluride Film Festival in 2021.

The berry lip

Helen Mirren arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

With her sweeping side fringe perfectly offsetting her short bob, it's the berry lipstick shade that is the focal point of Dame Helen's look here – as seen at the Golden Globes in 2020.

