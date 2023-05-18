W&H shopping edit: What to buy in May

May is a month of fresh starts and exciting plans as the days get longer and lighter, and we start looking forward to a season of sunny days and warm weather.

As the weather starts to heat up, now's the time to shop the latest swimwear trends for 2023, grab the best sunglasses and fill our closet with new essentials for our spring capsule wardrobe.

In our May shopping edit, we've included all of the spring and summer fashion trends of 2023 and brilliant buys we love that will help you get set for summer. So once your heart is set on one of the best places to travel in 2023, get your holiday wardrobe ready with all of our favorite pieces in time for the summer season...

What to buy in May: The W&H shopping edit

(opens in new tab) 1. Ariat Round Up Square Toe Western Boots RRP: $169.95 If you’re keen to jump on the Coastal Cowgirl trend, you’ll need a pair of cowboy boots. These Ariat boots feature a squared toe, detailed contrasting stitching and a small heel, and the brown shade means they’re not so bold in color that they’ll only go with a couple of pieces. If you’re wondering how to wear cowboy boots, try pairing them with a floaty, printed dress or boyfriend jeans tucked in.

View Round Up Square Toe Western Boots at Ariat (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Tailored Linen Trousers RRP: $129 Finding pieces that suit summer weather while also feeling office-appropriate can be tricky, so we’re all over these tailored, lightweight linen trousers, with a relaxed fit and a high waist. These are the kind of trousers that can easily be taken from the office to canalside drinks or a pub garden in summer, as they’ll look great with a simple white tee and statement jewelry.

View Tailored Linen Trousers at And Other Stories (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. Chico's No-Iron Linen Tunic RRP: $99 If you're unsure what to wear in the heat, linen is a light, breathable fabric everyone should have in their summer wardrobe. And this long sleeve Chico's linen tunic is a piece you can style with many outfits. Wear it open with a white tee and shorts for a more relaxed look, or style it with the best swimsuit for an elevated beach look. And no need to pull the iron out. This tunic is made of a wrinkle-free fabric.

(opens in new tab) 4. MINKPINK Melody Printed Midi Skirt RRP: $119 This midi skirt is the perfect fashion piece to add to your spring and summer wardrobe. We can see this with a chunky knit sweater and a pair of white trainers for a flirty streetwear look, or an oversized tee, if you’re wondering what to wear to a festival.

View MINKPINK Melody Printed Midi Skirt at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. Zenergy UPF Ruffle Sleeve Polo Dress RRP: $67.13 Whether you're headed to the golf club or need a summer dress to throw on when you're in a rush, this is a comfortable yet stylish dress you'll want to wear every day. It has a slightly stretchy fabric that's also UPF protected. It comes in a pretty light blue and pink color, but if you want a more subtle color, it's also available in navy and black.

View Zenergy UPF Ruffle Sleeve Polo Dress at Chico's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 6. Sloggi Zero Feel Bralette RRP: $38.50 When finding the best bras this summer, no matter your physique, every girl deserves to feel comfortable, supported, and confident. Approved by our fashion editor, the Sloggi Zero Feel Bralette is the best bra for back fat if you want something skin-like and comfortable.

View Sloggi Zero Feel Bralette at Selfridges (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 7. Belle Beach Tie Front Cover-Up RRP: $62 Pack your beach bag with the best sunscreen and this vibrant, printed cover-up. This woven swimsuit cover-up comes in five prints and can be tied close or worn open to show off your bikini.

View Belle Beach Tie Front Cover-Up at QVC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 8. Creaseless Hair Clips RRP: $18 We love these cute hair clips from Anthropologie, which are available in a mix of pastel colors or darker, animal-print-style shades. The brass clips won’t leave creases in your hair, and the shiny accessories will catch the light to give an iridescent look.

View Creaseless Hair Clips at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 9. Matisse Platform Heel RRP: $95 We're here for the platform heel trend. And these chunky sandals will complement all your summer looks. You can wear them with a casual dress or jeans and a blouse. These platform sandals feature a cute knot and come in three neutral colors to match most outfits or a bright summery yellow.

View Matisse Platform Heel at QVC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 10. Zara High Rise Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans RRP: $45.90 The best Zara jeans are definitely on our May fashion wishlist. These high-waisted light wash jeans have the perfect amount of rips and distress, making them an excellent jean choice for the hot months ahead.

View High Rise Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans at Zara (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 11. Zenergy UPF Flutter Sleeve Tee RRP: $59.63 This white tee will be a stylish addition to a minimalist capsule wardrobe. Like the Chico's polo dress we included earlier, we're obsessed with the tee's slightly dramatic ruffle arms and sun-protected fabric. This V-neck shirt can be worn casually with jeans or dressed up with a skirt or slacks

View Zenergy UPF Flutter Sleeve Tee at Chico's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 12. Merrell Women's Antora 3 X Sweaty Betty RRP: $125 The latest collaboration from Merrell and Sweaty Betty isn't one to miss, given the hot pink twist and new technical features. The Antora is one of Merrell's best-selling trail running shoes for women, now complete in the latest model with a durable upper for over-foot protection and a springier midsole with foam strategically placed around the heel and forefoot for additional support. Ideal for navigating across potentially slippery and unstable terrain, whether in forests or in parks, they're the perfect summery addition to your fitness kit.

View Antora 3 X Sweaty Betty at Merrell (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 12. Cuddl Duds Wide Leg Flexwear V-Neck Jumpsuit RRP: $41.12 Whether you're looking for a casual outfit to wear to brunch or deciding what to wear to a wedding, this flattering jumpsuit fits into both attires. This jumpsuit comes in three prints and three solid colors, but we're living for this vibrant pink.

View Cuddl Duds Wide Leg Flexwear V-Neck Jumpsuit at QVC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 13. Columbia Women’s Back Bowl™ Casual Fleece Jacket RRP: $70 For those chillier spring evenings, there's nothing better than a fleece so the release of Columbia's new ICONS range is perfect timing. Our pick of the bunch is the super-soft Women's Back Bowl Back Bowl™ Casual Fleece Jacket in this bright purple and pink colorway, featuring hints of turquoise. Complete with pockets exactly where you need them, making this an ideal buy for the upcoming festival season as well, it's an excellent choice.

(opens in new tab) 14. Black Trim Straw Sun Hat RRP: $29.99 We’re obsessing over this fray brimmed straw hat. It’s the perfect stylish accessory to elevate your favorite maxi dress, swimsuit, and casual summer looks. The hat also features a black trim, making it easier to style with dressier outfits, like the best summer dresses.

View Black Trim Straw Sun Hat at Chico's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 15. JoyLab French Terry Skort RRP: $24 Target is home to many things, including the cutest athletic wear. This sporty yet stylish skirt and short combo is the perfect everyday piece you can mix and match with athletic tops or casual tees. And like many girls on TikTok, I was easily influenced to buy this drawstring skort with the matching cropped jacket. Of course, you can wear this skort to a gym session, but I’ve also been loving wearing it to run errands on warm days when I don’t feel like wearing jeans or a dress but still want to be cute.

JoyLab French Terry Skirt at Target (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 16. Silver Jeans Co. Sure Thing High-Rise Long Short RRP: $58 If you're not a fan of short shorts, consider snagging these high-rise thigh-length shorts. Wear them casually with sandals or dress them up with wedges and a blouse.

(opens in new tab) 17. David Pher Printed Asymmetric Bodysuit RRP: $27.90 Asymmetric lines are a 2023 fashion trend we’re loving, and this one-shoulder Zara bodysuit is a personal favorite. From its unique colorway and prints to its comfortable mesh fabric to its asymmetric neckline, this Zara top is one to be added to your fashion wishlist. Zara says this bodysuit runs small, but I would love to note that I found it to be true to size.

View David Pher Printed Asymmetric Bodysuit at Zara (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 18. Neema Belt Bag RRP: $29.99 For the fashionista who doesn't feel like carrying a purse, you can store your phone, wallet, and small personal items in this vibrantly printed fanny pack. And if you don't want to wear it around the waist, you can adjust the straps and wear it as a crossbody.

Neema Belt Bag at Chico's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 19. AE Snappy Stretch Baggy Cargo Jogger RRP: $59.95 The Y2K cargo pants from the early 2000s have returned and are worn by many for a more comfortable and relaxed replacement for the best jeans. These American Eagle (AE) cargos give you all the 90s and early 2000s feels. Like most AE jeans, these cargos are true to size, stretchy, and breathable. These cargos will become your favorite summer pants.

View AE Snappy Stretch Baggy Cargo Jogger at American Eagle (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 20. Dooney & Bourke Gretta Coated Cotton Editor's Tote RRP: $331.20 Because of its roomy interior, the best tote bags can be used as a purse, a work bag, an overnight bag, and more. This classic Dooney & Bourke monogram bag is gorgeous to carry and spacious enough to store your laptop, a summer read, and personal items. The bag comes in six colors, but we love this off-white color.

(opens in new tab) 21. Tube Top Brami Dress RRP: $68 Say goodbye to bra straps and unsupportive half bras and say hello to one of the best dresses with built-in bras. This strapless midi dress has built-in padding to lift and support your bust. We also love its ruched design that accentuates your curves and figure.

View Tube Top Brami Dress at Klassy Network (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 22. Chico's Leather Platform Sneakers RRP: $119 You can never go wrong with stylish white sneakers, especially when they're platform and leather. These Chico's exclusives will go perfectly with denim shorts, a casual dress, and jeans.

View Leather Platform Sneakers at Chico's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 23. Zara ZW Cropped Pocket Jacket RRP: $89.90 Looking for the best Zara spring buys? This trendy cargo jacket has the perfect thickness to keep you warm on those chilly spring mornings but is breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the day. It's the perfect neutral color to style with most outfits, making it a great addition to a capsule wardrobe.

View ZW Cropped Pocket Jacket at Zara (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 24. Denim & Co. Active Regular Duo Stretch Printed Leggings RRP: $28.48 How cute and fun are these printed jersey leggings? The best leggings are comfortable to wear and support most lifestyles with their material and style, and according to reviews, these QVC best-sellers check off all the boxes. You can wear them to the gym while lounging around the house or running errands.

(opens in new tab) 25. Wild Fable Tiny Tank Top RRP: $5 I recently bought this simple white tank on a whelm when shopping for a top to wear with my high-waisted jeans. Since then, I've found myself wearing it at least once a week. It's super comfortable and goes with literally everything. Plus, it's only $5 and feels and fits amazingly.

View Wild Fable Tiny Tank Top at Target (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 26. Green Seed Bead Tassel Earrings RRP: $29.50 Bold jewelry is a great way to jazz up simple outfits and add to stylish, runway-worthy looks. These handmade green tassel earrings are vibrant, pretty, and the perfect summer accessory for the gal looking to add fun pieces to her jewelry box.

View Green Seed Bead Tassel Earrings at Chico's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 27. Pure Love Tiger Baby Tee RRP: $35 Urban Outfitters is known for its graphic tees and free-spirited style. This top-rated baby tee will become your go-to summer shirt. Style it with jeans, a denim skirt, or cargo pants for a relaxed and girly fit.

View Pure Love Tiger Baby Tee at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 28. Kirks Folly Glitter Goddess Sunglasses RRP: $83 Would this be a May shopping edit if we didn't include a pair of the best sunglasses? These one-of-a-kind glitter sunglasses have crystal accents that stand out against a shimmery gold base. You'll be turning heads beachside and pool side.

View Kirks Folly Glitter Goddess Sunglasses at QVC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 29. Sabo Nyrobi Dress RRP: $90 If you're on social media, you've probably seen gorgeous fashion pieces from Sabo Skirt down your timeline. This pretty-in-pink, flirty dress is perfect for brunch with the girls or for a day date with your partner. It can be worn up or off the shoulders, and its corset-like top is designed to contour and flatten your figure. We highly recommend snagging this dress, as it often sells out.

View Nyrobi Dress at Sabo Skirt (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 30. Zaful High Waisted Scalloped Bikini RRP: $31.99 With having to buy separate pieces or paying a pricey amount for one piece of fabric, swimsuit shopping can become quite expensive. Luckily, some of the best swimsuits on Amazon come in a set, and they're pretty affordable. This scalloped two-piece set comes in 36 vibrant colors and is constructed to elongate your shape and bring in your waist.

View Zaful High Waisted Scalloped Bikini at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 31. Skims Mid-Thigh Seamless Sculpting Shorts RRP: $36 Skims has some of the best shapewear that sculpts your body and gives you a natural-looking hourglass figure. These mid-thigh seamless shorts are the best anti chafing shorts (opens in new tab) that comfortably sculpts your natural figure while keeping your inner thighs from rubbing together.

View Mid-Thigh Seamless Sculpting Shorts at Skims (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 32. Free People Oasis Midi Dress RRP: $118 Let this dress be your fashion inspiration for your next vacation. It's gorgeous, vibrant in color, and has a flowy skirt. It's the perfect summer dress. Style it with strappy heels for date night or sneakers for a casual outing.

View Oasis Midi Dress at Free People (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 33. J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt RRP: $89.50 This midi slip skirt should be in every girl's closet. Because of its neutral 'creige' color, you can style this skirt with almost any graphic tee or sweater in your wardrobe. This slip skirt comes in four other neutral colors and three vibrant summery colors.

View Gwyneth Slip Skirt at J.Crew (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 34. Nana Jacquline Danielle Gloves RRP: $108 It doesn't get any more fashionable than a pair of fashion gloves to accessorize the best wedding guest dress or to wear to a dinner date. These lilac purple gloves fit the purple hues fashion color trend 2023, making you classy, stylish, and on-trend.

View Nana Jacquline Danielle Gloves at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 35. Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L RRP: $38 The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L is the perfect everyday bag to snap around your waist as a fanny pack or wear across your chest as a crossbody. You can store your phone, wallet, keys, and small essentials in one zip. It's the perfect bag for walks at the park and while on-the-go

View Everywhere Belt Bag 1L at Lululemon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 36. Delicate Monogram Necklace RRP: $38 Whether you're looking for a sweet personalized jewelry gift for your Taurus giftee or yourself, this gold monogram necklace is gorgeous, dainty, and a subtle way to accessorize your outfits.

View Delicate Monogram Necklace at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 37. Zara Draped Dress RRP: $49.90 Look no further if you're searching for a stylish dress to hide your tummy. This beautiful red dress has an asymmetric cut and drapes across the body while accentuating the waist. Pair it with black heeled sandals and a leather jacket for a night out with friends, or style it with tights and closed-toe heels to work.

View Draped Dress at Zara (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 38. Coach Mini Skinny Id Case with Floral Print RRP: $95 Whether you need a new wallet or you're shopping for the best 18th birthday gift, Secure your cards, individual keys, and other small items in this springy floral Coach Id case. This wallet is built to last with its polished pebbled leather construction.

View Mini Skinny Id Case with Floral Print at Coach (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 39. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino RRP: $905 We can't recommend a wallet without recommending one of the best designer crossbody bags. This bubble-gum pink Jacquemus purse is a cult favorite known for its extensive color options and small size. It's the perfect spring bag that'll be a pop of color to every outfit.

View Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 40. A New Day Leon Slide Sandals RRP: $19.99 I recently bought these square-toed sandals to change into after wearing heels at a wedding, and I was so surprised by the shoe's cushiony support and quality construction for just a $20 price tag. They've become my favorite sandals to wear casually or when I don't feel like heels.

View A New Day Leon Slide Sandals at Target (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 41. Curvy Fit Shirt Dress with Lacing Back RRP: $34.99 When it comes to clothes shopping for spring and summer, I'm big on comfortability and breathable fabrics that'll keep me cool, which is why this H&M curvy shirt dress is currently in my shopping cart. You get the oversized button-up shirt look but with a laced-up back that snatches and brings your waist in.

View Curvy Fit Shirt Dress with Lacing Back at H&M (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 42. Faux Leather Star Studded Shorts RRP: $34.40 If you have a summer concert coming up or need to re-up your party wardrobe, these high-waisted faux leather shorts are fun, unique, and the perfect going-out shorts. Style them with Doc Martens for an edgy look or cowboy boots for a western twist.

View Faux Leather Star Studded Shorts at Nasty Gal (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 43. Zara Coin Choker RRP: $22.90 Zara has some of the best statement jewelry pieces, such as this gold coin choker. Wear this with a white tank or a black dress to elevate your simple yet sleek looks.

View Coin Choker at Zara (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 44. Kitsch Eco-friendly Satin Wrapped Claw Clip RRP: $9.60 The 90s claw clip has returned and is now one of the biggest hair accessories today. With temperatures steadily rising, this leopard-printed claw clip is a stylish way to keep your hair up and off your shoulders. I've recently seen this Kitsch claw clip at Ulta, and it's even cuter in person.