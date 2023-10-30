32 short royal hairstyles to inspire your next salon visit

It's well known that the royals have to keep their hair neat and tidy when out in public, and these short royal hairstyles look effortlessly chic and polished.

While the Princess of Wale's best hairstyles will suit longer hair that lends itself to a bouncy blow dry, style icons like Princess Diana paved the way for short hairstyles within the Royal Family, as well as fashion-forward royals like Queen Letizia of Spain and Charlène, Princess of Monaco, who are known for mixing up their look.

We've included pictures from the royal archives, as styles tend to have a habit of coming back around. With some stunning vintage snaps in the mix, these short royal hairstyles provide a snapshot of royal hair and beauty throughout the ages, from the Queen's vintage curls to Princess Diana's iconic shaggy crop in the '80s. Let these stylish short royal hairstyles provide some inspiration if you're thinking of going for the chop.

32 short hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the salon

If you're looking to update your look, our edit of on-trend looks will help you find the right cut for you, from a pixie haircut to the best bobs for short hair - and everything in between.

1. Princess Diana: The shaggy crop

Perhaps the most iconic short royal hairstyles of all time, Princess Diana's elegant - and always perfectly coiffured - shaggy crop became her signature look. A classic style, this voluminous 'do cemented the late Princess Diana's fate as a beauty icon throughout the world, with her fuss-free style a popular choice throughout the '80s, '90s and beyond. Here we see Princess Diana team her cropped hair with a smokey eyeshadow look, long red nails and statement jewellery for a glamorous finish.

2. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: The pixie crop

Princess Charlène of Monaco is no stranger to a dramatic hairstyle. From a blunt fringe to shaven sides, she's a frontrunner when it comes to on-trend short royal hairstyles. In 2020, HSH Princess Charlène of Monaco stepped out for the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health with a peroxide pixie cut that sets off her elegant bone structure.

3. Queen Letizia of Spain: The short blunt bob

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her tumbling brunette waves, but in September 2023 Queen Letizia debuted a short bob with a sleek side parting, creating a whole new look for the royal. Thanks to the softer side parting, it's a hairstyle that will suit all face shapes - no bob mistakes with this crowd-pleasing look.

4. Princess Margaret: Swept-back waves

Princess Margaret's swept-back fringe and voluminous waves make for a glamorous and feminine way to wear short hair. She's pictured on her 26th birthday in 1956, her classic hairstyle elevated with striking makeup showcasing classic makeup trends and an exquisite gown. It was thought that Margaret paid weekly visits to Rene, a Mayfair hairdresser to style her short hair into signature styles such as this one.

5. Queen Camilla: The '70s-style short bob

Queen Camilla has a touch of Farrah Fawcett when it comes to her go-to hairstyle of a short bob with bouncy '70s waves, styled off the face with a sweeping fringe and centre parting to keep the look balanced. Camilla rarely deviates from her signature look, with subtle updates such as an off-centre parting or slightly shorter length.

6. Princess Anne: The bouffant up 'do

'If it ain't broken, don't fix it,' is likely one of Princess Anne's mantras, considering she's had the same go-to hairstyle since the '80s. the Princess Royal wears her short hair swept up into a bouffant, ballerina-like chignon and it's the same look she's been wearing for decades. It's a fuss-free, practical and elegant style - just like Princess Anne herself.

7. Princess Diana: The slicked-back crop

Always ahead of the times, Princess Diana stepped out in New York back in 1995 with an innovative new slicked-back style under the guidance of long-standing hairdresser Sam McKnight. Reportedly, the late Princess Diana was nervous about the new look, but needn't have worried - this fashion-forward look went on to become one of her most iconic hairstyles.

8. Princess Eugenie: The wispy bob

Princess Eugenie has mastered the art of the effortless bob, with textured layered hair that skims her shoulders for an elegant and understated finish. A little bit of volume at the crown and side parting adds a bit of height to this simple style, which Princess Eugenie often opts for as her go-to style for royal engagements.

9. Queen Elizabeth II: The elegant headscarf

Queen Elizabeth II famously wore her hair short throughout her reign, never deviating from her trademark curly crop. However, she did mix things up in the accessories department, not just with various opulent crowns and tiaras, but also some vibrant headscarves. For a day out in the countryside, Queen Elizabeth swept her curls into a patterned headscarf for a stylish way to wear short hair.

10. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: The sweeping fringe

Enjoying its popularity thanks to the likes of Charlize Theron, the sweeping fringe is an easy way to add a feminine edge to a short hairstyle. Charlène, Princess of Monaco wears this style with chunky highlights and dark roots for an edgier take on a short hairstyle. To get the look, try a deep side parting to create more of a sweeping fringe across the forehead.

11. Princess Tatiana of Greece: The slicked-back up 'do

For chic French-girl hair, this elegant short hairstyle looks polished, without trying too hard. Princess Tatiana of Greece wears her caramel blonde hair with a centre parting, smoothed down on both sides for a sleek and shiny finish (a gloss serum such as Colorwow's Pop & Lock High Gloss serum would be useful here). Statement earrings complete the stylish look.

12. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: The swept-back fringe

Another graceful short royal hairstyle from Charlène, Princess of Monaco, who wore her shorter style swept back off her face for the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock in 2011. Paired with a pastel blue ensemble and dewy makeup, Princess Charlène gives us a masterclass in understated regal style.

13. Princess Diana: The floral up 'do

The royals often opt for flowers in their hair, particularly when making an appearance in more tropical climates and flower crowns are a regular feature for special events, particularly at weddings. But Princess Diana was one of the first to wear the hair trends in the '80s during a royal visit to Thailand, where she wore a relaxed up 'do adorned with native flowers.

14. Queen Letizia of Spain: The wavy short bob

Queen Letizia of Spain is clearly a fan of the bob, having reverted back to the style in 2023 after wearing her hair long for the years before that. Back in 2015, she wore her chin-length bob in a wavy hairstyle for a royal engagement at the Palace in Madrid, adding texture and volume to her usually sleek and straight hair.

15. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: Hollywood waves

Princess Charlène looks like a Hollywood star with polished waves and vibrant red lips, teamed with some dazzling earrings to complete the look. Her glossy waves are kept back off the face and styled in a side parting for a glamorous effect - the perfect look for a special event or evening out.

16. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: The layered crop

The now Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant in red for a royal function back in 2005, with shorter hair and a layered bob and subtle honey blonde highlights that frame her face, reminiscent of the iconic 'Rachel bob' that was one of the most requested styles of the '90s.

17. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: The sweeping side fringe

Joining Prince Albert for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Princess Charlène debuted a new dark hairstyle with short sides and a longer fringe on top. The princess wore her short hair in a deep parting for the event, creating a sweeping side fringe that added a softer edge to the look.

18. Princess Eugenie: The slicked-back bob

Princess Eugenie hit the red carpet at Vogue World: London 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London with a sleek new hairstyle and statement green gown. Tucked behind her ears, her short hair looks glossy and smooth in a deep centre parting - completing her statement earrings perfectly.

19. Princess Laurentien of The Netherlands: The choppy crop

A short and choppy crop looks relaxed and chic at the same time. Princess Laurentien of The Netherlands wore the style for the Kingsday concert in Ahor in Rotterdam with bold red earrings to dress up the look, matching her vibrant crimson ensemble.

20. Queen Elizabeth II: Vintage curls

Queen Elizabeth II's younger years saw the then-Princess often sporting a set of perfectly finished curls with a signature side parting. Wearing a Girl Scout uniform (Elizabeth II was a keen member of the Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides!) and posing for a portrait in the '40s, her vintage curls are the epitome of old-school glamour.

21. Princess Diana: The high-volume crop

As Princess Diana's style evolved, so did her hairstyle - and her later years saw the Princess of Wales ramp up the volume with thick and bouncy waves and a relaxed side parting. The Princess's elegant waves are teamed with natural makeup and her usual glamorous for her signature understated look.

22. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: The chic side bob

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, gives us a masterclass on how to wear a tousled bob with a slightly undone effect that complements her striking gown. Sophie teamed this textured hairstyle with a strappy red dress designed by Bruce Oldfield for William and Kate's wedding dinner, with stunning results.

23. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: The blunt mini fringe

The royal who is perhaps serving up the most short hairstyle inspiration is Princess Charlène, who defied expectations with a blunt mini fringe to match her super sleek short hair, with darker roots adding a further edge to the look. Alongside a sequin gown and striking red lips, the Princess of Monaco looks every inch the fashion icon that she is.

24. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: The classic short bob

Sophie Wessex, the now Duchess of Edinburgh, is a frontrunner when it comes to elegant style within the Royal Family, with simple and classic hair and makeup looks. A classic bob with plenty of volume and a slight wave is one of her go-to short royal hairstyles.

25. Charlène, Princess of Monaco: The simple side sweep

For an easy off-duty style, Princess Charlène wears her hair swept to the side in a deep side parting. Ask for the side sections to be kept long, so you can tuck your hair behind your ears like Princess Charlène if you want to recreate this laid-back - yet still super chic - style.

26. Princess Eugenie: The undone up 'do

For a day out at Ascot Races dressed up in her finest occasionwear, Princess Eugenie pulled her short hair back into a bun, leaving pieces falling loose at the back for a more relaxed effect. This low-maintenance style contrasts with Euegenie's formal headpiece well, softening the overall look.

27. Queen Elizabeth II: Perfectly set curls

Queen Elizabeth II was always immaculately turned out for any occasion - and a banquet during a Hungarian State Visit in Buckinghamshire (pictured) in the '90s was no exception. Ready for an evening out on the town, the late Queen looked a vision in a striking gold embroidered dress and perfectly coiffed curls.

28. Princess Diana: The curly fringe

Princess Diana's golden curls were part of her signature look and she's pictured here with a natural, voluminous fringe and headscarf wrapped around her cropped hair for a royal engagement in Egypt. The Princess was there to visit the Al Azhar mosque in Cairo in 1992.

29. Princess Eugenie: The wedding day up 'do

For a truly regal style, Princess Eugenie's un-done low bun was teamed with the stunning Grenville emerald tiara for her wedding day in 2018. Of course, you can sub in a pretty headband or headscarf when recreating the look yourself! Eugenie enlisted the help of celebrity hairdresser Sonnie Jo Macfarlane to create the hair up style, but you can recreate the look yourself by opting for a twisted chignon with face-framing tendrils.

30. Queen Letizia of Spain: The tucked back bob

Queen Letizia of Spain shows us how to master the short, blunt bob with this failsafe style. Teamed with a formal shirt and skirt combo, the Spanish Queen looks professional and elegant for a royal engagement at the Palace in Madrid.

31. Princess Diana: The smoothed-out crop

Princess Diana put the shaggy and textured crop hairstyle on the map, but at times she opted for a sleeker, more polished style, smoothing down her naturally curly hair for a glossy finish. Here she's pictured wearing it with a side parting and tucked behind her ears for an understated look that matches her glamorous dress and elegant French tip nails.

32. Queen Camilla: The Curly Bob

Queen Camilla is a fan of the '70s-style blow dry, but the royal does occasionally opt for a more natural look, letting her ringlet curls take centre stage - like during this royal visit to India. We're huge fans of the natural look! If you have curly hair like Camilla, you might want to take a look at our guide to the best curly hairstyles to try.