Queen Letizia’s super short bob with sleek side-parting paired with a patterned jacket was a look we’re still lusting after!

Queen Letizia’s super short bob with sleek side-parting paired with a patterned jacket was so chic that we think this look needs to make a comeback.
- The Queen of Spain might have long hair now but back in 2015 she sported a stunning short bob hairstyle that we’re still not over.
- She stepped out on one occasion with this hairstyle wearing a blue and white jacket and wide-leg trousers and it was stunning.
She might be best known for having gorgeous long hair, often worn in soft waves, but Queen Letizia of Spain hasn’t been afraid to experiment with her hair looks over the years. From having honey-blonde highlights in 2004 to a choppy shoulder-length cut in 2012, Her Majesty has shown how switching up your hairstyle can totally transform your appearance. Each of her looks have been truly stunning but given many people think the bob is one of the most powerful haircuts of all time, it’s perhaps no surprise that Queen Letizia’s super short bob is one of our favourites.
Avoiding all the potential bob mistakes out there, the Queen of Spain showcased the side parted bob at its best in 2015. On one particular occasion, she was pictured with this beautiful hairstyle whilst stepping out for a meeting at the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Madrid.
Wearing her hair with a sweeping side-part, the bob fell to her chin and was smooth and straight for a sleek, formal look. She wore one side pushed back behind her ear, giving the look a little more movement to it. Syd Hayes, session stylist and BaByliss Pro ambassador previously explained to Woman&Home that he believes the side parting to be more flattering and is a bit more versatile.
“I feel side parts are so much more flattering than centre partings," Syd explained, adding that, “parting choice is very personal to the individual and where they like their hair to fall. However, generally most face shapes can suit side partings.”
Queen Letizia’s super short bob with its fabulous side parting also gave fans a clear look at her gorgeous blue and white patterned jacket. With a fitted shape and slightly puffed shoulders, it featured a subtle geometric-style blue and white pattern. Running all along the length of the neckline and down the front was white fringing that added another level of detail, whilst still keeping the overall outfit quite paired-back and classic.
Underneath Her Majesty wore a crisp white blouse with a crew-neckline similar to the jacket and tucked it into a pair of versatile black wide-leg trousers. Queen Letizia accessorised this already lovely look with what appeared to be a blue and white belt that perfectly matched her jacket, black court shoe heels and a black tote bag.
Whilst we haven’t seen Queen Letizia with hair this short for a while, her flattering side parted bob and this particular outfit in 2015 was a brilliant combination and one we can’t help hoping gets a comeback moment at some point. Fashion fans can also easily put their own twist on Her Majesty’s look with their favourite black trousers and white blouse and a blue jacket that suits their personal style.
Get Queen Letizia's look
RRP: £45 ($54.90) | These stunning relaxed straight leg trousers feature a matching belt and turned up hems for added detail. They would look beautiful paired with a white blouse and a similar jacket to Queen Letizia's for a super classic look or with a colourful jumper for a fun autumn outfit.
RRP: £70 ($) | It might not have the same stylised pattern as Queen Letizia's jacket, but this blue boucle option is fabulous for autumn/winter. Cropped with gold-toned buttons and a crew-neckline, this would look great paired with smart trousers or over a dress.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
