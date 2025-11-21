Is it Black Friday today? Why everyone's suddenly asking - and what you need to know

Spoiler alert: No, it's not Black Friday today. That's next week.

I've had two separate heart-stopping moments this week – both via some of my favourite women.

Yesterday, knowing it's a busy time for a shopping editor, my best friend texted: “Hope your Black Friday weekend goes smoothly – don’t forget to hydrate!”



This morning, my mother-in-law chimed in with: “Thinking of you today! Good luck with the Black Friday madness!”

Both messages sent me into a wild, panicked scramble for my phone so I could check the date. Wait… when is Black Friday? Have I lost an entire week? If this sounds familiar, you are very much not alone because 'Is it Black Friday?' is trending and, frankly, everyone's confused about it.

Here’s what’s going on, why everyone’s confused, and – most importantly – the best early Black Friday deals that are actually live right now, so you’re ahead of the game no matter what day it actually is. (But no, it's not Black Friday today.)

Is it Black Friday today?

Short answer: Nope, that's next week.

Long answer: Well, actually, it sort of depends where you look...

These retailers have early Black Friday sales live now:

Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States – but Thanksgiving is the fourth Thursday in November, which means the date changes every year – hence all the confusion.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 28 November 2025.

So if today isn't that date, it isn’t Black Friday – even if your inbox, loved ones, and retailers seem intent on trying to convince you otherwise.

So why does it feel like Black Friday today?

Because retailers start their Black Friday sales earlier every year.

What used to be a single day of sales has quietly expanded into a month-long marathon. Many brands now launch early Black Friday deals at the start of November, which is why your phone and inbox may already be flooded with notifications urging you to buy right now.

Confusion = clicks (and sales)

Retailers know that urgency boosts shopping, so headlines like This Black Friday deal won’t last are popping up everywhere well before the actual event.

And yes, our loved ones add to the confusion

If my best friend and mother-in-law can accidentally send me spiralling a week ahead of the big day, it's no wonder Google searches for 'Is Black Friday today' are skyrocketing too.

What you actually need to do right now

Even though it’s not quite Black Friday today, early deals are particularly good this year. In fact, early Black Friday deals that are already live may even be better than the sales that are still to come – because stock remains high and stuff hasn't started selling out yet.

To recap: no, it's not Black Friday but the good deals are already here

If you’ve also had a mini panic about the date, you’re in excellent company. But I promise you haven’t lost a week, you’re not behind, and yes, you have still got plenty of time to bag some of the best bargains before the real Black Friday arrives.