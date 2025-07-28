Little luxuries to help you get through a long week

Life is expensive. Balancing work and personal life is tough. The news cycle can feel overwhelming. Sometimes, altogether, everything can feel quite doom and gloom.

We're not here to minimise that and we're not suggesting you can solve world peace by treating yourself to a fancy pastry. But we are here to suggest that these small, intentional luxuries can inject a bit of joy into your everyday.

Of course, the definition of luxury is different for everyone. But no matter your budget, there are attainable ways to incorporate a little bit of indulgence into your every day life. As such, we've detailed a range of little mood boosters, ranging from free pick-me-ups to dopamine-inducing purchases.

Affordable (or free) little luxuries to lift your mood

Buy a new lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever heard of the lipstick theory? The concept is that in times of economic strife, people tend to turn to small and attainable luxuries, like lipstick, to boost their mood.

We're not here to wade into the oft-debated topic, but it's true that lipsticks are often an affordable entry point to luxury brands. There's no doubt that buying yourself a Gucci or Chanel lipstick is a treat, but they're also iconic heirloom beauty items that you'll have for a long time.

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Shade "Honey Bliss" | £37 at John Lewis Technically, this is a lip balm rather than a lipstick, but its buildable, hydrating formula can achieve a lipstick-level colour payoff after three coats.

Brighten up your room with fresh blooms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a cheap bunch of daffodils or a more expensive arrangement, treat yourself to a bunch of flowers. Not only will they add a bit of vibrance to your home but many also possess air purifying qualities.

Settle into a physical magazine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We admittedly might be a little biased with this recommendation, but there's something so pleasing about buying a physical magazine and reading it from cover to cover.

Go one step further and buy a range of Sunday papers, settle down with a coffee and read each supplement. Ideally, lock your phone away too.

Use your good toiletries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're guilty of saving your 'good' toiletries for guests, you're not alone. But why deprive yourself of the pleasure of using them yourself? Plus, many toiletries and beauty products have expiry dates especially once they've been opened.

Whether it's cracking open that fancy hand soap you got at Christmas or running an indulgent bath, treat yourself like you would your guests.

Get a pedicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamper your feet and book yourself in for a gel pedicure. Especially in the summer months, there's something so relaxing (and mood-boosting) about getting your feet done. For extra dopamine points, go for a fun, bright colour.

Short on time or watching the purse strings? Then give yourself a foot bath at home with nice essential oils, a scrub and DIY polish.

Upgrade your coffee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curious to try a new drink at Starbucks or Pret - even if it's overpriced or looks a bit stupid? Upgrade your usual order and try something new. Even if it's just the decision to add some whipped cream to your hot chocolate or flavoured syrups to your usual coffee, treat yourself!

Put on a face mask

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supercharge your skin with a face mask and really take time to enjoy the ritual. Not only will this leave your skin glowing but it's an instant mood booster.

Take a long bath

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wash away the day with a relaxing soak. Make it extra special by using your best bath salts or oils and light some candles and put on that podcast you've been meaning to listen to, or put on a relaxing playlist. Bliss.

Get an early night

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes the biggest luxury you can give yourself is a few extra hours of sleep, and there's something so indulgent about getting into your pyjamas early and getting an early night. No screen time allowed!

Book tickets for a show (or film)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take yourself on a solo date to a show or film. There's something so freeing about going alone; you don't have to plan around anyone else and you can fully immerse yourself in the spectacle of what you're seeing.

Crack open the nice bottle of wine you’ve been saving

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're all guilty of saving our nice things for a special occasion, but sometimes that special occasion never arrives and they end up gathering dust in the back of the cupboard.

We're not suggesting you crack open the Dom Perignon on a random Monday evening, but open that top-shelf bottle of red wine that you've been waiting to try for a while, or cook the artisan pasta you're saving for guests.

Invest in a silk pillowcase

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Silk pillows are cooling, can help reduce frizz and static and can help your skincare settle into your skin without transferring. But they also just feel so luxurious; soft, supple and smooth against your skin.

Go to the nail salon (or do your own)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For us, getting a manicure is the ultimate act of self-care; it's so cheering to have glossy, manicured nails, and they add a pop of colour to any outfit. But, they can be difficult to maintain, especially if you don't have much time to hit the salon.

If that's the case, why not get an express mani - gel or BIAB - on your lunch break? Or learn how to do your nails at home using an at-home gel or dip powder set. Once you learn how to do it properly, it can be incredibly mindful.

Carve out an hour for yourself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes the biggest luxury we can give ourselves is time. If you can, carve out an evening of pure 'me' time.

No phones, no distractions, just time to do whatever you feel like, whether it's getting lost in a good book, picking up your paints or just hitting the hay at 9pm.

Invest in cosy loungewear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're all guilty of relegating our old and washed-out clothes to the pyjama or loungewear pile. Upgrade your loungewear and invest in some plush new pieces, focusing on soft tactile materials.

A word of warning, though: you'll never want to wear uncomfortable old clothes or pyjamas again.

Order a takeaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Too tired to cook? Fire up Uber Eats and let someone else do it for you. Is there anything better than having someone else cook for you in your home, without having to do any dishes?

When you're ravenous and tired, sometimes a takeaway is the only thing that hits the spot.

Put on an eye mask

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start the day with a soothing, de-puffing eye mask. The actual effect of the mask will depend hugely on the ingredients and your own skin concerns and the impact (sadly) is temporary in most cases.

But they feel so good and also a little bit indulgent at the start or end of a long day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In our busy day to day lives, it can be hard to purposely plan a date night. Whether it's with your partner or a close friend, having a night in with a nice meal and film or going to dinner and a show, scheduling one on one time with your nearest and dearest is a real tonic (and a luxury!).

Make your own fruit-infused water (or tea)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A super simple luxury that's also happily healthy, upgrade your water with some fresh fruit, or even just a squeeze of lemon and fresh cucumber.

Add it to a pitcher with ice and let the flavours gently infuse.

Start the day with a nice pastry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Healthy overnight oats are great, a hearty bowl of Greek yoghurt is a strong way to start to the day, but sometimes... all you need is a pastry or a sweet pick-me-up to get you over the mid-week hump.

Buy some cute crockery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something instantly cheering about starting your day with a nice cup of coffee or tea, served in a nice mug. Whether your receptacle of choice is a delicate espresso cup, a stylish wood-fired ceramic set or a sizeable mug, introduce some nice crockery into your morning ritual.

Book in a facial

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Treat your future self to a pamper day and book in a facial. Because we're recommending small luxuries rather than blow-outs, consider booking a facial at a counter in a department store where the cost of the facial is redeemable against a product at the end of your treatment.

For example, the Sunday Riley and Wildsmith treatment costs at Liberty can be redeemed against purchases of each respective brand on the day of your appointment.

Failing that, treat yourself to an at-home facial, complete with masks.

Wear your "nice" clothes that you've been saving for a special occasion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a cashmere jumper you save for special occasions, a dry-clean-only dress that you're reluctant to pull out for everyday wear, or even some sequins that only get an airing during the festive season, take this as your cue to wear them.

Quite simply, it's *actually* wasteful to let them gather dust and the reason they're your "good" clothes is because you feel good in them, too.

Upgrade your linens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're willing to splash a bit of cash, consider upgrading your bedding. Relaxed linen sheets and covers are breathable, comfortable, and just feel beautiful against your skin - and they don't have to break the bank either, with many affordable options available on the high street.

Failing that, just change your existing sheets. Crack open the windows, refresh your bedding and light a candle just before you go to sleep (crucially remembering to blow it out before you hit the hay). Bliss.

Light your nice candles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can feel a little decadent to light up your best scented candles for no particular reason and it's tempting to save them for guests. But where's the fun in that?

Avoid saving small pleasures for an unspecified future occasion and enjoy them in the present. In fact, not using your luxury candles is more wasteful than using them.

Have some fizz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, most of us can't and shouldn't drink fizz every night, but why save it for the big celebrations? Invite some friends over for a spontaneous mid-week glass of sparkling or share it with your partner for a special treat.

If you prefer non-alcoholic alternatives, you can also get some amazing no (or low) alcohol bottles of bubbly.

Repair your split ends with a hair mask

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strands looking a little worse for wear? While the best hair masks still can't promise to completely reincarnate your strands, they can revive your stressed tresses to some extent, and if you choose the right one for you, you can enjoy silky, smooth ends in just ten short minutes.

Plus, if you can't get a new 'do, it's the next best thing you can do to pamper your locks.

Buy some new earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, earrings aren't necessarily cheap, but gold or silver-plated earrings don't have to be expensive either, and they're often a little more affordable than other jewellery pieces.

Plus, earrings can completely transform your day-to-day look. In between wash days? No one will notice your greasier strands with the right earrings. Does your outfit not quite pop the way you want it to? A great pair of earrings can fix that.

Upgrade your sleep routine with a silky eye mask

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggle to sleep in the summer and find yourself rising when the sun does, consider investing in a silk eye mask. Similar to a silk pillow, it also has some beauty benefits, ensuring your skincare remains on your skin without transferring onto absorbent pillowcases.

But honestly? They just feel amazing and slipping one on feels immediately indulgent.

Buy a new notebook or journal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is something so joyful about starting a new notebook or journal, the promise and potential a blank page offers.

Whether you use a notebook for creative purposes, to write your thoughts, poems or prose, or you scribe your shopping and to-do lists, make it a delight by investing in a high-quality notebook. We're talking good quality paper that doesn't bleed or ghost. Believe us, it's worth it.

Invest in some feel-good gym wear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Great gym gear is worth its weight in gold, especially if you go to the gym often (or need a bit of extra motivation to keep it up). Not only will they have better sweat-wicking qualities and keep you dry and more comfortable, but buying some kit you feel good in will work wonders for your self-esteem.

Even if you're not a gym bunny, you'll always get use out of a pair of reliable workout leggings, whether you're looking for something comfortable to wear when you work from home or something you can put on quickly for errands and school runs.

Have some fancy chocolates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In our opinion, eating chocolate of any kind is an act of self care. But treating yourself to some fancy artisan chocolates that you'd normally gift to someone else? That's next level luxury.