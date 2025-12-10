Jump to category:
Back To Top

Ruth Langsford reveals her unexpected ‘Christmas dream’ – praising the clever festive find for keeping her home blissfully organised

The indulgent treat to herself leaves many fans feeling envious, but happy for the joy it brings and keen to get one too

Compilation image of Christmas decorations and Ruth Langsford in a white faux fur coat
(Image credit: Future | Ruth Langsford photographed by David Venni)
Jump to category:
Tamara Kelly's avatar
By
published
in News

Our cover star, Ruth Langsford, has shared her decorating prowess with fans, unveiling an unlikely Christmas accessory in the process – one that she has been coveting for years.

While sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her life at home, she reaches for the most incredible bauble collection, which is beautifully organised in an impressive storage chest on wheels.

"I’ve had my eye on one of those ornament chests for years and finally treated myself last Christmas," Ruth writes on Instagram @ruthlangsford. "I have to say, I absolutely love it…everything labelled, organised and neatly tucked away. A bit of an indulgence, but it makes me very happy!"

Ruth Langsford's organised bauble chest is her 'Christmas dream'

We know from Ruth Langsford's creative Christmas table display that she embraces the festivities with gusto, but even we were surprised by the big reveal while decorating her tree.

"I've been coveting the thing I'm about to show you for so long, and I kept saying 'no, no I don't need it', and then last year I decided to treat myself," she reveals in the Instagram clip.

"May I present to you this gorgeous trolley, which unzips...It's so exciting," she exclaims. "This is the most amazing Christmas bauble holder/trolley you can adjust where you put the dividers, so small baubles, long baubles or extra long baubles."

"It's my Christmas dream", she says with pure joy. "Then when you've finished you put them all away and bye,' she says as she joyfully wheels the trolley out of shot.

Fans are quick to react to Ruth's indulgent Christmas treat to herself:

"OMG I need this storage system ❤️ "; "Oh, I need that..Beautiful Ruth 🎄💖" and "That’s amazing. Sooooo jealous," writes another.

Aside from producing some of the best artificial Christmas trees, there is a vast collection of savvy accessories on the Balsam Hill website, all dedicated to storage. From artificial Christmas tree storage bags and handy accessories to stack baubles without any breakages – it's very impressive.

Never miss an issue of woman&home

r

(Image credit: David Venni)

Subscribe to woman&home and get 6 issues for £6!

Ruth describes her chosen Christmas tree theme: "This year I’m sticking with a green, red and gold theme, though I always add a few special decorations that don’t quite match… including the Maggie bauble, which is one of my favourites." Maggie, of course, is Ruth's beloved pooch.

"Happy Christmas, be fabulous," Ruth says as she ends the video. We adore how much she loves Christmas and the merriment involved – it's so infectious.

The other noteworthy Christmas storage solutions include tree bags, which make it far easier to pack away an artificial tree.

I've had to buy one this year as the box was beyond repair... no amount of brown tape would have made it usable to store my tree when it comes down in the first week of January. Of course, Balsam Hill offers a luxury range, but I purchased a budget Amazon Christmas Tree Storage bag for just £8.99, and it does the job sufficently.

Tamara Kelly
Tamara Kelly
Lifestyle Editor

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top