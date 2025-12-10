Ruth Langsford reveals her unexpected ‘Christmas dream’ – praising the clever festive find for keeping her home blissfully organised

Our cover star, Ruth Langsford, has shared her decorating prowess with fans, unveiling an unlikely Christmas accessory in the process – one that she has been coveting for years.

While sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her life at home, she reaches for the most incredible bauble collection, which is beautifully organised in an impressive storage chest on wheels.

"I’ve had my eye on one of those ornament chests for years and finally treated myself last Christmas," Ruth writes on Instagram @ruthlangsford. "I have to say, I absolutely love it…everything labelled, organised and neatly tucked away. A bit of an indulgence, but it makes me very happy!"

Ruth Langsford's organised bauble chest is her 'Christmas dream'

We know from Ruth Langsford's creative Christmas table display that she embraces the festivities with gusto, but even we were surprised by the big reveal while decorating her tree.

"I've been coveting the thing I'm about to show you for so long, and I kept saying 'no, no I don't need it', and then last year I decided to treat myself," she reveals in the Instagram clip.

"May I present to you this gorgeous trolley, which unzips...It's so exciting," she exclaims. "This is the most amazing Christmas bauble holder/trolley you can adjust where you put the dividers, so small baubles, long baubles or extra long baubles."

"It's my Christmas dream", she says with pure joy. "Then when you've finished you put them all away and bye,' she says as she joyfully wheels the trolley out of shot.

Exact match Balsam Hill Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest From £219 (Was £279) at Balsam Hill Thanks to 'The Hurry Santa Sale', there is currently a generous discount on Ruth's storage chest. It comes in two size options, 120 or 150 capacity, to cater to all decorating needs.

Fans are quick to react to Ruth's indulgent Christmas treat to herself:

"OMG I need this storage system ❤️ "; "Oh, I need that..Beautiful Ruth 🎄💖" and "That’s amazing. Sooooo jealous," writes another.

Aside from producing some of the best artificial Christmas trees, there is a vast collection of savvy accessories on the Balsam Hill website, all dedicated to storage. From artificial Christmas tree storage bags and handy accessories to stack baubles without any breakages – it's very impressive.

Smaller solution Balsam Hill Christmas Bauble Storage Box £119 (was £129) at Balsam Hill This small storage chest offers a more modest way to safely pack away your best baubles until next year (up to 72 of them, thanks to its generous capacity). This is far more practical for those with less room to accommodate the large standing trolley. Compact wheelie case Balsam Hill Deluxe Rolling Bauble Case £179 (was £229) at Balsam Hill This rolling case is just like Ruth's but on a smaller scale. The wheels offers all the same convenience of movement but with a pull-along handle, taking up less space without the year while storing up to 100 baubles. Preserve wreaths Balsam Hill Wreath Storage Bag This sturdy storage bag allows you to hang your artificial Christmas wreath upright to preserve its shape and fullness of the shape, rather than laying it flat to alter the structure.

Ruth describes her chosen Christmas tree theme: "This year I’m sticking with a green, red and gold theme, though I always add a few special decorations that don’t quite match… including the Maggie bauble, which is one of my favourites." Maggie, of course, is Ruth's beloved pooch.

"Happy Christmas, be fabulous," Ruth says as she ends the video. We adore how much she loves Christmas and the merriment involved – it's so infectious.

The other noteworthy Christmas storage solutions include tree bags, which make it far easier to pack away an artificial tree.

I've had to buy one this year as the box was beyond repair... no amount of brown tape would have made it usable to store my tree when it comes down in the first week of January. Of course, Balsam Hill offers a luxury range, but I purchased a budget Amazon Christmas Tree Storage bag for just £8.99, and it does the job sufficently.