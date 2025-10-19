We've spotted a unique Christmas tree trend that is inspiring us to go more minimalist this year

We are aware that Christmas is still a way off, but it's impossible to ignore the new and upcoming trends for the festive season ahead. Especially ones as unique and charming as this Christmas tree alternative.

Whether you want to try a new Christmas tree theme or want an alternative to the tree you already have, there is a lot of variety to choose from. The latest one that caught our eye, however, is a minimalist's dream and one that is not without that festive whimsy.

In fact, if you're looking to keep the decor classic and muted this season, you may want to hop onto this moss ball trend sooner than later. We expect it'll be catching on pretty quickly.

The moss ball Christmas tree trend

We've seen endless niche Christmas trends rise to popularity over the last few years, from the warming, nostalgic style decor to the beloved bow trend.

And while previous trends have tended to be more on the colourful, bold and very glittery side, this most recent tree style couldn't be more different. In fact, it's one of the most refined trends we've seen for a while.

Maximalist decor lovers, you may want to look away because these festive trees are stripped right back and have an all-natural look thanks to their spherical moss ball bases. That's right, moss ball bases.

(Image credit: Dunelm / Garden Trading)

Whether or not you're into caring for indoor plants, the majority of these moss-based trees are artificial with realistic-looking details. Which is perfect for keeping them looking their best and knowing they'll last for years to come, too.

And although these trees are somewhat simple, there's still room for your favourite twinkling lights and niche ornaments. Whilst the base is unconventional, they have the branches just like regular artificial trees too, so you can still add personality to your home with them at Christmas.

Shop the look

Artificial moss Dunelm 4ft Christmas Tree View at Dunelm RRP: £39 | If you're looking to dip your toes into the trend, this artificial moss-based tree is a great choice. There are enough stems to add decorations if you want, but thanks to its base, the tree is charming enough bare. Mini tree Garden Trading Moss Ball 60cm Mini Tree View at Garden Trading RRP: £25 | This artificial moss ball mini tree is perfect for trying out the trend this Christmas without spending too much or sacrificing space. We particularly love the intricate moss detail on the base of this one.

Moss base convert or not, we can't wait to see this unique trend take over the festive season and add a little natural whimsy to homes.

Now you've got your tree, why not pick up some of the best Christmas tree decorations? There are some fantastic options already available this year from some of our favourite retailers.