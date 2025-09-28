5 autumn/winter home decor trends we're shopping now, for an effortless style refresh
Welcome the new season with the latest trends for your home
None of us likes to think about summer coming to an end, but as the seasons start to shift, it can be the perfect opportunity to make a few changes to reset our homes for autumn.
Simple styling notes can make all the difference in transitioning our homes for a new season – especially for autumn/winter. Perhaps trying a different colour combination, working in a pretty pattern or two or cosying up rooms with new cushions, throws or bedding.
5 Key Autumn/Winter Home Decor Trends 2025
We’ve had a sneak peek at the latest trends hitting the shops to give you a helping hand to reset your home for autumn in style. Here are our favourite finds....
1. Modern country
This trend sees rustic charm meet refined luxury, with country style given a modern twist and more polished finish.
Furniture is stylised rather than twee, with unfussy pieces in oiled wood and smart lacquered finishes with thoughtfully-designed details and the simplest of finishing touches, rather than anything too frilly or flouncy.
Colours feel warm and mellow with dark chocolate browns, moody forest greens, rich damsons and earthy terracotta, brought together in simple plaids and ticking stripes, country patchworks and textured weaves.
Homespun charm
RRP: £35 | A bolster cushion is a great way to break up the formation of matching cushions on a sofa. The stitched detail on this pure cotton design gives it a touch of homespun charm.
Signature style
RRP: £279 | This occasional mid-century chair feels like a modern country staple, with it's traditional wooden frame enhanced by the plump wooly textured cushioning. style and comfort in equal measure.
Classic check
RRP: £40 | This on-trend checked throw is the ideal way to incorporate a traditional country-style print in warm seasonal tones.
Rustic appeal
RRP: £49.50 | This wonderfully woven table lamp is a wireless, rechargeable design that can be used in any room to welcome a soft autumnal glow.
Abstract art
RRP: £120 | The gallery-worthy oak frame is what make this abstract tree painting feel contemporary. The wooden frame adds depth and a greater sense of luxury.
Warm hue
RRP: £ 359.99 | Make a statement with a painted piece of furniture. Use a display cabinet to showcase your favourite pieces, this works especially well in a dining room or kitchen.
2. Retro revival
Show a playful side to your decor with this nostalgic trend that takes its inspiration from the decadent 60s and 70s interior design.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Colour is key with burnt oranges and mellow mustard yellows, teamed with vibrant green, teal blue, zingy pink and plum. Shapely patterns play a big part too, with bold geometrics, curvy stripes and colour block shapes on walls, furnishings and artwork.
Furniture makes a statement with smart mid-century styled pieces featuring clean lines, plush upholstery and sweeping curves in warm-toned woods, colourful veneers and high gloss finishes.
Contemporary
RRP: £50 | The Eero lamp is an original Habitat design, with a retro charm that feels timeless.
Size options
RRP: From £369 | Inject playful pattern with moveable rugs to get the look in any room.
Luxe finish
RRP: £129 | Add impact with curves and bold block colour, all in a high-gloss finish.
3. Heritage mix
Create a cosy, characterful vibe with this eclectic decor trend that is full of personality and charm. Colour and pattern are at the heart of this look, with a mix of heritage-inspired prints, ditsy florals, cheery stripes and woven plains in warm, welcoming tones of butter yellow, leaf green and soft denim blue.
Furniture feels familiar, lived-in and inviting, whether a cosy armchair and side table, a plush upholstered headboard or comfy banquette seat set sociably in a dining nook.
Playful design
RRP: £225 | Add character with decorative details on furniture. A revival of eclectic 17th-century designs, this characterful piece of furniture welcomes a heritage feel to home interiors.
Statement furniture
RRP: £299 | Choose a statement piece of furniture in a lively print. An upholstered chair is perfect for injecting a splash of playful pattern into a living room scheme.
Captivating print
RRP: £95 per roll | As a key wallpaper trend for 2025, a country-style print will prove pleasing on any feature wall.
4. Serene green
Take your cue from nature with timeless green, the perfect antidote to the colder months ahead. Soft, soothing, and serene, this season features muted shades of sage and pistachio green, paired with mellow olive, forest green, and avocado, set against timber-panelled walls and polished wood furniture that evoke a vintage 1970s vibe.
Linen-look
RRP: £22 | The linen look of this striped cushion gives the olive green colourway a natural earthy feel.
Curved design
RRP: £79 | Curved, bold and minimalist in one thoughtful ceramic design.
Artificial plant
RRP: £150 | Plants are the easy way to introduce greenery, but if you struggle to care for indoor plants, a realistic artificial plant is a winning solution.
Layer shades of green in different tones and textures throughout your scheme for a multi-layered look, whether tinted glassware and glossy ceramics, slubby linen and boucle weaves, or plush velvet and tactile corduroy.
5. Quiet Luxury
The quiet luxury trend remains as popular as ever. This understated, elegant look has transcended the term 'trend' to become more of a permanent decor choice. In fact, the style of quiet luxury has such mass appeal that it can actually add value to your home.
For autumn/winter 2025, create a calm, tranquil vibe with this soft take on Scandi style that mixes soothing pastels and blonde-toned woods with sweeping curves and rounded forms.
Multifunctional
RRP: £42 | Understated, simple and sophisticated – this footed marble bowl can be used for all manner of displays.
Luxe look
RRP: From £189 | Available in various sizes this contemporary-style rug welomes a sophisticated touch to any room.
Designer
RRP: £29.50 | This designer piece is part of the new Kelly Hoppen collection, ideal for displaying seasonal stems to dress a sideboard or coffee table in style.
Lisa is a freelance journalist who has written about interiors for more than 25 years and has worked on all the major homes titles, primarily Ideal Home, but also including Homes & Gardens, Country Homes & Interiors, Style at Home, Livingetc, Woman & Home, Easy Gardens and Good Homes magazines. Homes and interiors have always been a passion and she never tires of nosying around gorgeous homes, whether on TV, online, in print or in person, as well as being a serial shopper/bargain hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.