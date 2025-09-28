5 autumn/winter home decor trends we're shopping now, for an effortless style refresh

None of us likes to think about summer coming to an end, but as the seasons start to shift, it can be the perfect opportunity to make a few changes to reset our homes for autumn.

Simple styling notes can make all the difference in transitioning our homes for a new season – especially for autumn/winter. Perhaps trying a different colour combination, working in a pretty pattern or two or cosying up rooms with new cushions, throws or bedding.

5 Key Autumn/Winter Home Decor Trends 2025

We’ve had a sneak peek at the latest trends hitting the shops to give you a helping hand to reset your home for autumn in style. Here are our favourite finds....

1. Modern country

This trend sees rustic charm meet refined luxury, with country style given a modern twist and more polished finish.

Furniture is stylised rather than twee, with unfussy pieces in oiled wood and smart lacquered finishes with thoughtfully-designed details and the simplest of finishing touches, rather than anything too frilly or flouncy.

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

Colours feel warm and mellow with dark chocolate browns, moody forest greens, rich damsons and earthy terracotta, brought together in simple plaids and ticking stripes, country patchworks and textured weaves.

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

2. Retro revival

Go for a muted backdrop to make vibrant colours pop | Finn sherpa chair, £169; Retro blocks wool rug, from £89; Clara cubed cushion, £25; all Dunelm (Image credit: Dunelm)

Show a playful side to your decor with this nostalgic trend that takes its inspiration from the decadent 60s and 70s interior design.

Colour is key with burnt oranges and mellow mustard yellows, teamed with vibrant green, teal blue, zingy pink and plum. Shapely patterns play a big part too, with bold geometrics, curvy stripes and colour block shapes on walls, furnishings and artwork.

Furniture makes a statement with smart mid-century styled pieces featuring clean lines, plush upholstery and sweeping curves in warm-toned woods, colourful veneers and high gloss finishes.

3. Heritage mix

Lance Ottoman king-size bed frame in plush corn, £1199; Stratford lamp table, £219; Jolena table lamp, £99; Augusta large rectangular extending dining table, £1299; Augusta wooden slatted back dining chair, £349 for a pair; Grace dressing table stool in blue, £79; all Furniture Village. (Image credit: Furniture Village)

Create a cosy, characterful vibe with this eclectic decor trend that is full of personality and charm. Colour and pattern are at the heart of this look, with a mix of heritage-inspired prints, ditsy florals, cheery stripes and woven plains in warm, welcoming tones of butter yellow, leaf green and soft denim blue.

Furniture feels familiar, lived-in and inviting, whether a cosy armchair and side table, a plush upholstered headboard or comfy banquette seat set sociably in a dining nook.

4. Serene green

Balance a green scheme with a few warm timber tones | Mars pop-up dining table with four faux leather swivel dining chairs, £1495; Kuza stripe rug in terracotta, from £99; all Furniture Village. (Image credit: Furniture Village)

Take your cue from nature with timeless green, the perfect antidote to the colder months ahead. Soft, soothing, and serene, this season features muted shades of sage and pistachio green, paired with mellow olive, forest green, and avocado, set against timber-panelled walls and polished wood furniture that evoke a vintage 1970s vibe.

Layer shades of green in different tones and textures throughout your scheme for a multi-layered look, whether tinted glassware and glossy ceramics, slubby linen and boucle weaves, or plush velvet and tactile corduroy.

5. Quiet Luxury

Eos coffee table, £399, DFS (Image credit: DFS)

The quiet luxury trend remains as popular as ever. This understated, elegant look has transcended the term 'trend' to become more of a permanent decor choice. In fact, the style of quiet luxury has such mass appeal that it can actually add value to your home.

For autumn/winter 2025, create a calm, tranquil vibe with this soft take on Scandi style that mixes soothing pastels and blonde-toned woods with sweeping curves and rounded forms.