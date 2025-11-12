Dunelm is delivering joy this Christmas thanks to its thoughtful gift-giving campaign – which you can be part of

It's all too easy to get swept up in the luxury and excitement of celebrating Christmas and forget that not everyone has such a special experience this time of year. With that in mind, what better way to celebrate this gifting holiday than by giving back to others?

Aside from trying a Christmas tablescaping trend and figuring out what to wear on Christmas day, there's so much joy to be shared this time of year. And while that doesn't include buying the flashiest gifts, there's a certain thoughtfulness that comes with handing a special gift to someone who really needs it.

And that's exactly what Dunelm's Delivering Joy campaign is doing. But what exactly is it, and how can you get stuck in?

What is Dunelm's Delivering Joy Christmas campaign?

It's no secret that Christmas can become quickly overwhelming, especially when it comes to gifts. From buying your partner one of the best coffee machines to filling stockings with air fryer accessories, it can easily become more expensive than planned.

Which is why we love Dunelm's Delivering Joy Christmas campaign, now in its sixth year of success, that encourages people to take a step back and turn their attention to those who won't be surrounded by heaps of gifts this year.

People in local communities who are in low-income families, live in care homes, or who would benefit from a festive treat, have been asked to write what they would like for Christmas on gift tags. These tags are then displayed in over 200 Dunelm stores across the country, allowing shoppers to select a wish and fulfil it by making or buying said gifts on the tags.

Staff at the Bury St Edmunds store showing their delivering tree in all it's glory. (Image credit: Dunelm)

The initiative began back in September with 27,000 gifts already returned from customers. The gifts are being sent to local care homes, schools, refuges and charities, all to bring a little Christmas magic to those who need it the most.

Simply collect a tag from a 'Delivering tree' in a Dunelm store. Then once you've learnt the recipient's age, gender and chosen gift, you get the joy of fulfilling it. You can either buy or make the gift yourself, and there's no expectation to purchase anything from Dunelm.

Once you've packaged the gift, all that's left to do is return the gift by the requested date on the tag with the tag attached. There can be anything on the tags, from dress-up outfits for kids to cosy electric blankets for elderly people.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunelm completes the rest of the journey by arranging a swift delivery of all dropped-off gifts to be delivered to the recipients in time for Christmas.

A particularly special step in the scheme is that, should there be any tags left over, then Dunelm will fulfil them and ensure everyone receives their gift. But with such an amazing show of support already, we wouldn't be surprised if the tags ran out way before the Christmas countdown begins.

So what are you waiting for? If you're able and have a few pennies to spare this festive season, head down to your local Dunelm and make someone's Christmas that little bit brighter.

This isn't the first thoughtful campaign the retailer has initiated; it also runs the textile recycling scheme to reduce waste and unwanted household materials for the greater good.

Helping your local community this season is one of the most rewarding ways to give back. Even if that's joining a carolling group or volunteering at a food bank, that festive magic can be found just about anywhere.