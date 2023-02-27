SAG Awards 2023: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The SAG Awards 2023 best dressed list signals that the Oscars are just round the corner. A big night for both actors and fashion, the SAG Awards are just one of many award shows in the first part of the year, and they've all helped to kick-off 2023 in spectacular style.

With just a couple of weeks to go until the biggest night of the year for film, stars were out tonight in all their finery, battling for a spot on a number of SAG Awards 2023 best dressed lists. A busy time in the fashion calendar, thanks to Milan Fashion Week 2023, we're already starting to see how stars and their stylists are taking note of some of the latest fashion trends 2023, and using them to influence their red carpet looks.

Many of tonight's SAG Awards 2023 best dressed are familiar faces and have been nailing their red carpet outfits all season, with some even making it to the top of our BAFTAs 2023 best dressed list just last week. While there are no strict formulas to winning in the style stakes, picking a bold color, or an interesting silhouette often helps and tonight there was as much of a show outside the auditorium as there was inside.

SAG Awards 2023 best dressed: Our favorite red carpet looks

Selecting the perfect red carpet dress for the SAG Awards 2023 can't have been easy, but these celebrities have made it seem effortless. With some key overarching trends, with both red and yellow dresses particularly popular, there is certainly a frisson of excitement in the lead-up to the best Oscar dresses in a fortnight's time. These are the stars who made our SAG Awards 2023 best dressed list.

1. Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our Oscars 2022 best dressed, Jessica Chastain looked phenomenal for the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet. Wearing a striking pink dress by Zuhair Murad, Chastain looked every-inch the dazzling Hollywood starlet, oozing glamour in a dress that highlighted her hourglass silhouette. With an asymmetric front, the off-the-shoulder number delicately ruched across the body, before a fitted waistband helped to create a narrowed waistline. Stealing our SAG Awards 2023 best dressed crown, the dress then fell into a full skirt, with a waterfall ruffle down the front for added luxe factor.

Off-the-shoulder dresses, paired with nipped-in waists and full skirts create instant wow-factor. To make this look work for the season ahead, make sure you've got the best strapless bra, or opt for a dress with in-built boning or an a dress with a built-in bra for the right level of support.

2. Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis is having a real style moment, having already stolen our fashion hearts, as one of our Golden Globes 2023 best dressed earlier in the year, Viola absolutely nailed one of the hottest hues of the season in this custom dress by Valentino. Featuring an empire line cut, nipping Viola in under her bust line, the dress skimmed into an A-line skirt, grazing the red carpet, hiding the star's footwear choice. The top part of the dress featured an almost scalloped, corset neckline that was extremely elegant. The long sleeves ensured this dress was modest and chic, while the cut of the bodice and bold yellow color offered modernity. Finished with simple hoop earrings, a coordinating clutch and two diamond encrusted bracelets, this is an easy addition to our SAG Awards 2023 best dressed list and possibly our favorite look from Viola Davis this season.

An empire line cut is one of the most flattering dress silhouettes you can choose. It creates an automatically narrowed waistline and when paired with a floor-sweeping skirt, your lower torso is elongated, ensuring your legs will seem endless. A fitted bodice helps to balance out a fuller A-line skirt too.

3. Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Jamie Lee Curtis' outfits this season have been a little on the serious side, but the actress stormed onto the SAG Awards 2023 best dressed list with this sexy red dress by Romona Keveza. Red was one of the standout New York Fashion Week 2023 trends and Jamie Lee Curtis looked absolutely sensational in a plunge fronted dress with short train. The figure-skimming frock featured a chic and simple cut, relying on the the neckline and color to deliver on impact. Leaning into the simplicity, Jamie Lee accessorized the long sleeve dress with a simple cuff.

When it comes to the best dresses for evening occasions, a striking color is often all you need to stand out from the crowd. Red is a fantastic option for occasionwear dressing. Choose a classic cut, and like the best black dresses, you can re-work a red dress again and again.

4. Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett has had a phenomenal style season so far and the actress continued to push fashion boundaries tonight in Giambattista Valli Couture. The yellow tulle dress slotted nicely into an emerging fashion color trend that we saw both during New York Fashion Week 2023 and here amongst the SAG Awards 2023 best dressed. The curve-hugging dress featured an off-shoulder-cut and gathered tulle detail across the bust line. The fully ruched body followed Angela Bassett's silhouette, before falling into a gathered fishtail skirt for added impact. Playing with volume and color there was no ignoring this look and we were totally here for it.

Yellow is without a doubt the winning color on the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet and one we expect to be popular for both the spring/summer and fall/winter trends this year. If you're worried about wearing yellow, start with an accessory, or a skirt that sits far enough away from you're face that you don't need to worry about what color suits me.

5. Claire Foy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our Critics Choice Awards 2023 best dressed stars, Claire Foy opted to wear another Prada number, this time a custom Prada yellow dress, keeping her look in line with one of the biggest color trends of the evening. The elegant frock featured a simple silhouette, with a plunging neckline and straight skirt. Accessorizing the dress with a diamond necklace and matching earrings, a slick of red lipstick made the whole look pop. While not always the best for red carpet photography, the main detail in Foy's dress was at the back, with a bowed back detail and cut out side panels.

Sometimes simplicity really is the answer and while this dress was devoid of sequins or embellishment, the silk fabric caught the light beautifully, delivering a jewel tone that added extra lustre. If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding this season, yellow tones are set to be one of the biggest colors to buy into.

6. Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh has certainly walked a lot of red carpets this season and is a regular in our best dressed round-ups. Opting for Schiaparelli Couture, Michelle once again showed how versatile her style truly is, switching up from the tuxedo she rocked at the BAFTAs to a quirky couture gown. The 3D center panel of the dress was embellished with sequins, but rather than sitting against the body, the sequins stood up to create a textured element to the dress. The simple strapless silhouette slotted in with emerging fashion week trends for next season, but those textured sequins were anything but commonplace, offering a twist on a classic shape. With such an eclectic array of red carpet looks, we can't wait to see what Michelle Yeoh wears for the Oscars 2023.

Sequins are back in a big way this season and while they usually are metallic in color, a more muted gold sequin, like we're seeing here on Michelle Yeoh's dress offers texture without feeling overly shiny. Look for more muted gold and bronze sequinned designs as we head into occasionwear season for an elegant twist on a timeless trend.

7. Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another color emerging as a winner for the end of 2023 is red and Emily Blunt looked absolutely sensation in a red column dress by Oscar de la Renta. The dress, which featured peek-a-boo-style sheer panels throughout the length of the dress felt like a daring look for the red carpet, but Blunt pulled it off effortlessly, with grace and style. The simple up and down cut of the dress, paired with the floral print, that wound its way asymmetrically around the dress helped to length Blunt's frame.

Opt for prints that draw the eye up and down the body to help create a lengthy look. While red and pink have often been seen as colors that 'clash', choosing the right tones of each color, as demonstrated here, shows how well the two can compliment one another.

8. Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Generally, when it comes to red carpet dressing, Zendaya can do no wrong and her outfit for the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet was testament to that. In one of the hottest hues for the spring/summer season, Zendaya wowed in one of the best pink dresses, which was a custom Valentino design. With a strapless, corset bodice, the dress fluted into an A-line train that was covered in intricately formed roses, creating a 3D effect. The neat bodice highlighted the star's frame, while the nipped-in waist, and fuller skirt helped to create an hourglass silhouette that exuded Hollywood glamour to the max.

Corset-style silhouettes are a big trend for the season ahead, thanks to the return of boudoir dressing to the runway. A corset or bodice dress will often have boning, or a number of vertical hems that create an elongated silhouette for a longer and leaner look. Team a fitted top with a wider hemmed bottom, such as an A-line skirt to help create a balanced shape.

9. Cara Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress, model and all-round style icon Cara Delevingne regularly has one of the best Met Gala looks and the star didn't disappoint on the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet either. The star selected a flattering jumpsuit, with a skirt worn over the top, that created a full, train-like effect. The Carolina Herrera look featured a skirt, which was cinched, by a belt at the waist, featured a coordinating corsage, that matched the flower applique on the center of the jumpsuit. Opting for a cropped pant hem, Cara paired her look with pointed-toe stilettos, making her legs look endless. A slick of bright red lipstick, plus simple pearl jewelry made this look an instant classic.

When it comes to the best cocktail dresses, sometimes the answer isn't a dress at all. Jumpsuits have become increasing popular for occasionwear dressing, particularly when it comes to the wedding dress trends 2023. We're seeing an ever-growing number of versatile looks, where skirts can be worn and then removed to reveal a totally different outfit. The very definition of a quick change, a look like Cara's is a great option if you prefer pants to dresses, or want the chicest way to wear a skirt over pants.

10. Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most graceful stars on the red carpet, Michelle Williams always delivers when it comes to award season. Looking utterly chic, Williams wowed in a navy gown, with a black velvet strap, and bow detail. The sheer simplicity and timelessness of this dress is what gives it a spot on our SAG Awards 2023 best dressed list, as this design could be worn ten years from now and still look utterly magical. The fitted bodice, that contoured to Michelle's frame oozed A-lister style, while the full skirt, with accompanying train delivered on classic red carpet wear.

Don't be afraid to swap black for navy for big occasions. Navy is much softer and actually easier to wear than you might think. And once again, while navy and black are often seen as clashing hues, they can, when styled simply, work beautifully together, for an elegant finish.