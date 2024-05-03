Are you off on holiday and wondering what to pack for a week in the sun? I've got vacation dressing down to an art and know how to pull together a capsule collection of clothes that will work with each other to create a variety of outfits to see you through the week in style.

If you want to pack like a fashion expert you're in the right place. Much like your everyday over 50s capsule wardrobe, your holiday clothes and accessories need to compliment each other, this will ensure they work harder and smarter - while you lie back and relax!

The key to a successful holiday wardrobe is colour coordination. I always begin by choosing a printed sundress, which becomes the starting point to the edit. I love bold, bright prints that are joyful and uplifting, especially if I'm heading to the beach, but you can choose a more muted palette if you prefer, as long as it combines 3 or 4 shades for you to focus on.

Using the colours in the print I then start to build a holiday wardrobe by adding 4 other key items that can each be worn in at least 3 different ways. These are then supported by a few basic essentials. Finding the right swimwear for your body shape is a must and accessories play a major part too. I always pack a couple of pairs of flat sandals, a cute beach bag, trending sunglasses and a straw hat to complete the look.

Learn to pack like a fashion expert - these are the 15 pieces I pack for a week in the sun

A warm and sunny climate requires clothes that will feel comfortable for both day and night. I suggest a floaty sundress in a sheer fabric. I’ve gone for a button-front design that has the added benefit of transforming into a beach cover-up or a lightweight jacket when worn open. It's sensible to pack clothes made from natural fabrics. Fashion stylist Sharon Agricole agrees: “linen, cotton and silk are ideal as they are naturally breathable, allowing the air to flow between the fibres, it absorbs moisture and dries quickly, leaving you cool and dry.”

I always pack a pair of relaxed linen trousers. Co-ords are a versatile option too. "You can wear the items together as a matching set, for that cool, smarter look" says Sharon. "But the great thing about packing co-ords is that you can mix and match them with the rest of your holiday wardrobe."

A linen top with long sleeves is perfect for protecting yourself from the sun on a sightseeing trip and a pair of denim shorts will be useful too. I always pack a supportive bikini, I like high-waisted briefs for a retro look - one of the key swimwear trends for 2024. A coordinating sarong is a pool-side essential, and you can throw it over your shoulders on a chilly evening or tie it up to create a bag. A one-piece swimsuit in a solid colour that matches the sarong will give you plenty of swimwear options. Add in a silk vest to elevate your basics and save room for your key accessories.

Flying and the heat will always result in swelling feet, so I leave my heels at home and opt for comfortable shoes like a pair of flip-flops for the beach and a smarter pair of sandals for evenings and strolling around town.

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

East Santa Maria Dress Visit Site RRP: £119 | This floral print combines many colours, which you can use to build a capsule wardrobe. The button-up front allows it to be worn over swimwear or shorts and the elasticated sleeves can be pushed up to switch up the look. Vionic Madera Sandals Visit Site RRP: £130 | Silver is a great summer neutral, perfect for day and night. Vionic use biomechanic technology which helps to support the natural alignment of the feet resulting in comfortable shoes that will help to relieve aching legs after a day of sightseeing or souvenir shopping! Aspiga Panama Hat Visit Site RRP: £45 | A timeless classic, this paper raffia hat is lightweight and breathable, perfect for protecting your head from the sun. If you need ideas on occasionwear for women over 50, this hat would work perfectly with a crisp linen trouser suit for a summer wedding.

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Nobody's Child Linen Blend Shirt Visit Site RRP: £55 | Made from a blend of linen and viscose, this shirt is perfect for throwing over your bikini or wearing with the matching shorts for a smarter look. Wear it all summer with your other linen capsule wardrobe staples or with the best jeans for your body type. Nobody's Child Linen Blend Shorts Visit Site RRP: £49 | With a drawstring waist and pockets, these shorts are both comfy and practical. The vibrant blue shade is one of the key colour trends for 2024 and looks great on all skin types. Wear them low on the hips for a relaxed vibe. Totes Solebounce Toe Posts Visit Site RRP: £18 | Seriously lightweight and really comfy these flip flops are an upgrade from your usual toe-posts. Designed with a compression-proof insole so they will keep their shape. The soles are anti-bacterial for freshness. They can be folded or squashed into your suitcase and will always return to the original shape.

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

M&S Tummy Control Wrap Plunge Swimsuit Visit Site RRP: £32.50 | This plunge wrap swimsuit is made with a hidden layer of power mesh over the tummy area making it ideal if you are looking for the best tummy control swimsuits. The wrap-over design is also flattering for apple-shaped figures. An affordable style that comes in regular and longer length. Panache Bette Balcony Bikini Visit Site RRP: Top £44 Bottoms £34 | If you are looking for the best swimsuits for large busts, Panache has styles that go up to a J cup and are designed for both support and comfort. The wider straps also help to ease pressure on your shoulders. Team with high-waist bottoms for more coverage. Panache Aimee Sarong Visit Site RRP: £35 | Tie this citrus print sarong over the bikini or swimsuit to take you from sun lounger to beach bar. It can be knotted at the waist, tied as a halter-neck dress, or made into a beach bag. It's great for popping over your shoulders to protect from the sun too.

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Seasalt Wide Leg Linen Trousers Visit Site RRP: £69.95 | Available in UK sizes 8 - 28 these relaxed trousers are made from 100% linen and have a slouchy oversized fit. Wear with bright colours or team with other neutral shades for a simpler look. Perfect with flat sandals or your best white trainers. Reiss Blue Riley Silk Front Vest Visit Site RRP: £88 | A refined layering piece that has a smooth silk front and stretchy back. Recommended by celebrity stylist Sinead McKeefry who chose this style for Claudia Winkleman, it adds a touch of luxury to any outfit. Boden Embroidered Basket Bag Visit Site RRP: £70 | Perfect for the beach, a picnic or shopping in the local market, this basket radiates summer vibes. Hand embroidered with parrots - what more could you want from a beach bag?

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Uniqlo Premium Linen Shirt Visit Site RRP: £39.90 | As well as their famous Uniqlo crossbody bag, the brand is well respected for their linen collection. This striped shirt is 100% linen and has a skipper collar and 3/4 length sleeves. The pinstripes add a smart feel to the relaxed shape. Crew Clothing Denim Shorts Visit Site RRP: £45 | When Victoria Beckham was spotted wearing denim shorts on her Easter holiday it reignited an interest for this denim staple. I've always loved this easy-to wear shorts option, especially this slightly longer length that can be rolled up or down. Oliver Bonas Cat Eye Faux Tortoiseshell Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: £55 | Protect your eyes while looking cool in these cat eye shades. Sunglasses add instant glamour to your look, a favourite fashion hack of mine that is easy to achieve.

How to pack a suitcase for a week in the sun

Once you have decided on your coordinated capsule wardrobe and planned your holiday outfits you can begin the packing process. Here are my top tips for ensuring your clothes arrive ready to wear...

1. Go bold - Choose a sturdy suitcase in a bright colour that you'll easily spot at baggage reclaim.

2. Roll your smalls - Underwear can be rolled up to fit into your sandals to keep their shape or squashed into the corners of your suitcase.

3. Lay the linen - Where possible I leave my clothes on flat lightweight hangers making it easy to hang them straight up when I arrive.

4. Get steamy - Linen is naturally prone to creasing, which looks laid-back and cool. But if you intend to wear your linen bits multiple times throughout the week it's a good idea to invest in a travel steamer.

5. Pack a pillowcase - Avoid using the hotel's plastic laundry bags and opt for an empty pillowcase instead.