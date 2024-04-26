I got Uniqlo's viral £15 crossbody bag – this stunning off-white corduroy version is the perfect spring/summer companion

I've had my eye on Uniqlo's crossbody bag for a while now, but as my life revolves around being at work (and needing a laptop) or being with three young children (who need, well, everything), the size has stopped me from buying one, despite everyone telling me how it's the modern day version of Mary Poppins' magic holdall.

But when I saw Uniqlo's corduroy range had an update for spring – specifically this off-white corduroy Uniqlo crossbody bag – no amount of size concerns were going to put me off buying it. All I could think of was how gorgeous it would look with so many spring and summer outfits, like denim shorts, a classic tee and the best white trainers, or a cool waistcoat, linen trousers and sandals.

From a practical point-of-view, I was a little skeptical about whether it would hold everything I need (including the 50 snacks for the kids), but I was very pleasantly surprised, especially as I have the mini version. When putting the bag to the packing test, I got a small bottle of water, nappy, wipes, muslin, snacks, sun cream, phone, wallet, keys and had room to spare. I'd read how deceptively spacious these bags are, but would never have dreamed I get all of that in this mini model. Being able to carry all this and have my hands completely free while out with the kids – game-changer.

Shop crossbody bags

Uniqlo Round Mini Corduroy Shoulder Bag £14.90 at Uniqlo Arguably the best £15 I've ever spent – I take this bag everywhere. On the school run, to the shops, the gym, and as something to carry my essentials in onboard a flight. When not in use, it's really small and light, and folds away nicely inside larger bags for if you want a smaller option. It's excellent value for money, really practical and it looks beautiful too. I've got it in off-white, but it's also available in olive, dark orange, black and brown. DKIIL NOIYB Crescent Crossbody Bag £12.88 at Amazon This lookalike Uniqlo crossbody bag comes highly recommended by woman&home's content director Lucy Searle: "The truth is: I’ve been coveting the larger Uniqlo crossbody bag for ages and suddenly realised it would be useful on a business trip. However, I realised I could get a lookalike first thing the next day in time for when I was due to leave for the airport if I ordered from Amazon. It’s robust, roomy and reliable and I fitted everything from phone chargers to an extra layer in it." M&S Straw Sling Crossbody Bag £35 at M&S Another crossbody I've had my eye on for a while is this M&S straw sling design, which just screams summer. The beautiful brown piping makes it look three times the cost, and the removable strap means it can also be used as a clutch. The versatile design and multifunction makes it perfect for day and night – amazing value for money.

What I'm wearing with my Uniqlo bag

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 at Cos There's nothing quite like a crisp white t-shirt paired with denim shorts or jeans. And this Cos one is, hands down, the best I've bought in years. I've owned mine since the end of last year, wear it at least once a week and the it's still like new. It's available in a variety of colours too. A spring capsule wardrobe staple. A&F High-Rise Dad Shorts £60 at Abercrombie & Fitch There's nothing quite like finding the perfect pair of denim shorts, and these ones from Abercrombie & Fitch are the ones for me. The curve fit is ultra flattering, and I love the length, which fully covers your bum and top of my legs, but still keeps me cool. Boden Everyday Flat Sandals £75 at John Lewis I've just bought these sandals from Boden, and I can't wait until the weather warms up so I can live in them. For sandals with a lot of straps, they are really comfortable, with cushioning under the soles of your feet. And they look beautiful on – with everything!

Crossbody bags have become a must-have accessory of late. Just a few weeks ago Jennifer Aniston chic crossbody bag caught our eye, and M&S' £25 faux leather bag was a sellout (thankfully it's now back in stock).

So many of the designs we've come across look way more expensive than their price tags, so much so you'd be forgiven for mistaking a few for some of the best designer bags under £1000.

How to wear a crossbody bag

As the name suggests, a crossbody bag is designed to be worn diagonally across your body, ideally resting on your hip. The strap should not be too tight or loose, and the bag should be switched from side to side regularly so as to avoid any discomfort on your shoulders, neck and back. The idea behind the design is to evenly distribute the bag's weight across the body, therefore avoid any strain.

That said, people wear crossbody bags in all manner of ways, including simply over a shoulder. Ultimately it should be worn in whatever way is comfortable, and avoids any strain or pressure on the body.