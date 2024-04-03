Best linen staples to add to your capsule wardrobe for a comfortable and cool summer
These linen capsule wardrobe staples will see you through even the hottest summer days
As the weather heats up, practical and season-appropriate dressing is essential. If you struggle with knowing what to wear throughout spring and summer that is both breathable and comfortable, linen pieces are the capsule wardrobe staples you need.
A summer capsule wardrobe should be made up of breathable, natural fabrics if you want to look and feel your best, meaning linen items are non-negotiable. From flowy linen trousers to structured linen blazers, they are just as fashionable as they are practical for scorching weather.
Be sure to pay close attention to the fabric composition of linen items when shopping. Those made from 100% linen will always be the most comfortable and high quality, but linen blends will typically be more affordable and still nice and light for everyday wear.
Best linen capsule wardrobe staples
High-quality linen wardrobe staples are available across the high street for brilliant prices, so it's never been easier to add the fabric to your collection. We've spent some time digging through our favourite sites to find the top pieces to shop this season, and these are the items deserving of a place in every capsule wardrobe for timeless, chic style.
RRP: £25 | This vest will slot right into your capsule wardrobe for travel and it can easily be layered with chunky knits come autumn. Pair with white linen trousers for a sleek, minimalist look.
RRP: £25 | If you only purchase one linen item, let it be a pair of white linen trousers. Available in petite, regular, and tall, you can be sure of a perfect fit that will rival your best jeans - but infinitely more comfortable.
RRP: £135 | This dress goes to show that linen isn't just for casual occasions. It could easily function as one of the best wedding guest dresses this summer but will look just as good styled with some chunky sandals and sunnies.
RRP:
£18.99 £9 | Denim shorts - though stylish - are not always the most comfortable option for sweaty days. We swear by this linen alternative for lasting comfort and no chafing in sight. And at over 50% off, now is the perfect time to buy.
RRP: £45 | If you're wondering what colour suits me, this cobalt blue will flatter everyone. Made from 100% linen and machine washable, it is ideal for flinging into your suitcase for a smart yet standout holiday look.
RRP: £79 | It's no secret that the best blazers will see you through any occasion, so why not invest in a linen version for the spring and summer months? In a smart navy, this buy is endlessly versatile.
RRP: £75 | A statement pink piece like this will instantly elevate your wardrobe and can be easily toned down with one of the best cotton t-shirts for daytime. But if you prefer something slightly easier to style, it is also available in a muted beige.
RRP: £35 | Another foolproof buy, this pure linen M&S shirt can be worn buttoned up with some slacks for a smart, workwear finish, or open over a dress or over one of the best tummy control swimsuits when poolside.
What do you wear under see-through linen?
White linen pieces can often come up slightly see through, so you will want to invest in one of the best bras and some pairs of the best no show underwear in a nude hue for wearing underneath see-through linen. These buys will also come in handy for wearing underneath occasionwear or other white items in your wardrobe, making them a worthwhile investment.
