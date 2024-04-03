Best linen staples to add to your capsule wardrobe for a comfortable and cool summer

As the weather heats up, practical and season-appropriate dressing is essential. If you struggle with knowing what to wear throughout spring and summer that is both breathable and comfortable, linen pieces are the capsule wardrobe staples you need.

A summer capsule wardrobe should be made up of breathable, natural fabrics if you want to look and feel your best, meaning linen items are non-negotiable. From flowy linen trousers to structured linen blazers, they are just as fashionable as they are practical for scorching weather.

Be sure to pay close attention to the fabric composition of linen items when shopping. Those made from 100% linen will always be the most comfortable and high quality, but linen blends will typically be more affordable and still nice and light for everyday wear.

Best linen capsule wardrobe staples

High-quality linen wardrobe staples are available across the high street for brilliant prices, so it's never been easier to add the fabric to your collection. We've spent some time digging through our favourite sites to find the top pieces to shop this season, and these are the items deserving of a place in every capsule wardrobe for timeless, chic style.

What do you wear under see-through linen?

White linen pieces can often come up slightly see through, so you will want to invest in one of the best bras and some pairs of the best no show underwear in a nude hue for wearing underneath see-through linen. These buys will also come in handy for wearing underneath occasionwear or other white items in your wardrobe, making them a worthwhile investment.