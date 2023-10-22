Looking for the best no show underwear? I've tested a lot of seamless briefs and these are the ones that give a truly invisible result

Every lingerie drawer needs a pair of the best no show underwear in its midst. There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable brief seam ruining your favourite outfit, creating bumps under garments and giving you discomfort. But a pair of the best seamless underwear can solve that.

Comfortable and suitable for all occasions, seamless underwear can help you to look and feel your best. With the aim of providing a smooth finish under clothing, the style of no show underwear you'll need might differ depending on garment, but there is no question that this is some of the best underwear to have in your arsenal.

Whilst the best cotton underwear offers crucial breathability, it can often come with seams that don't sit well under all garments, particularly close fitting styles, and can sometimes dig in or rub against your skin. Whether you're looking for a more comfortable alternative, or you want a pair of pants that will sit invisibly under your clothes, no show underwear is what you need. We asked our fashion writer to try and test several brands and styles to find the best pieces on the market now, and these are by far her favourites across the board.

The best no show underwear, tried and tested by our fashion writer

(Image credit: Sloggi)

1. Sloggi Zero Microfibre Best no show underwear overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £20 for two Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Sloggi Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Invisible under all fabrics + Flattering scalloped edges Reasons to avoid - None, I love these!

Our fashion writer said:

"After testing several different pairs of seamless underwear, the Sloggi Zero Microfibre pants immediately stood out as favourites. Despite being a simple pair of pants that works for everyday wear, the scalloped back means this one of the most flattering pairs we own, as the detail makes your bottom appear rounder. With good coverage all around, they can be trusted to stay in place all day, whilst the super soft finish sat comfortably against our skin with zero rubbing.

Most importantly, they are totally invisible under all clothes. From comfortable jeans to sequin skirts, you won't see anything poking through. Available in five flesh tone hues, they will be almost undetectable. If you want to invest in a high quality, faultless pair of the best no show underwear, this is definitely the style to go for".

(Image credit: Fantasie)

2. Fantasie Smoothease Invisible Stretch Brief Best everyday no show underwear Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £14 Material: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Fantasie Reasons to buy + Suitable for everyday wear + Second skin feel + Very stretchy Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one size

Our fashion writer said:

"Fantasie's Smoothease range has become a go-to across the woman&home fashion team. For a second skin feel that is a joy to wear all day long, you can't get much better. When testing, I loved the fuss-free design that does what it says on the tin, making this pair a brilliant choice for everyday wear. However, if you have a special event coming up and want to wear extra comfortable pants that won't be visible through a flattering jumpsuit or dress, these are ideal for that too.

The only problem with these pants is that they come in one size. They are extremely stretchy, and I did find they fit well, but one size does not truly always fit all, so this is something to be mindful of when ordering. It would be brilliant to see the size range extended in the future to make these an useful component in a plus size capsule wardrobe."

(Image credit: Lounge)

3. Lounge Seamless No Show Thong Best no show thong Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £15 for two pairs Material: 74% polyamide, 26% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Lounge Reasons to buy + Completely invisible + Well priced + More comfortable than regular thongs Reasons to avoid - Thongs not to everyone's liking

Our fashion writer said:

"Those who want to avoid seams showing through clothing have probably become accustomed to wearing thongs, but these are unlike any other I've tried. Whilst standard thongs can sit slightly uncomfortably after extended wear, I couldn't feel these at all, even after multiple hours. Fans of comfortable bras who like something with a barely-there feel will particularly love these, and you get two for just £15, which is a great price win.

The benefit of a thong is that there's even less chance of your briefs showing through clothes, and with this extra thin fabric, you can be sure that these deliver a no show look. If you've previously found thongs to be slightly uncomfortable but you want to give them another go, this pair delivers on comfort and a seamless fit. But if you prefer a fuller brief, Lounge has a brilliant range of seamless underwear styles, all of which are worth the investment."

(Image credit: Sloggi)

4. Sloggi Body Adapt Twist Best pretty no show underwear Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £17 Material: 73% polyamide , 27% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Sloggi Reasons to buy + Stylish + Good range of statement colours + Elevated basic Reasons to avoid - Waistband isn't totally invisible

Our fashion writer said:

"If you're after a slightly more stylish pair of seamless underwear, these should be top of your list. This gorgeous blue pair is perfect for livening up your collection whilst delivering full coverage. When testing, I loved the slightly higher cut which is extra flattering, whilst the lace trim gave a more premium feel.

However, be aware that the more intricate detailing means that the waistband may not be totally invisible under very tight-fitting clothing. But for regular, woven, non jersey bottoms, we found that the waist sat flat and was unnoticeable. If you've found yourself asking 'what colour suits me?', we guarantee this cobalt blue will look gorgeous on every skin tone, but there's six different hues to choose from too."

(Image credit: Triumph)

5. Triumph Flex Smart Best no show underwear for movement Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £26 Material: 69% polyamide , 31% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Triumph Reasons to buy + Very movable + Available in 8 different colours + Good size range Reasons to avoid - Not the most attractive style

Our fashion writer said:

"Regular pants can often be restrictive or dig in throughout the day, meaning they are less than ideal if you're particularly active or often on the move. With flex inserts on the hips, these Triumph pants offer both invisible wear and extra room for movement that will keep even the most agile people satisfied. Wear under your best leggings with no fear of bulky seams or discomfort whilst working out, or even slip on when cosying up in your best slippers.

There are several vibrant and beautiful shades that give a sophisticated look if that's what you're after. At £26, this is the most expensive pair of regular seamless underwear on this list. However, if you've never quite found a pair of no show underwear that offers enough comfort or movement, you won't regret investing".

(Image credit: Fantasie)

6. Fantasie Lace Ease Invisible Stretch Full Brief Best lace no show underwear Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £16 Material: 87% polyamide, 13% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Fantasie Reasons to buy + Cute lace style + Full coverage without being plain + Range of beautiful colours Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one size

Our fashion writer said:

"Lace probably isn't the first fabric that comes to mind when you think of the best no show underwear, as it can sometimes appear bumpy under clothing. Thankfully, that certainly isn't the case here. These gorgeous high-rise briefs are feminine and fun whilst remaining seamless and comfortable. If you like full-coverage underwear but don't want anything too plain, these are a brilliant option.

When testing, I loved that they have a high rise fit but aren't at all tight or restrictive. Instead, they have ample stretch and mould wonderfully to the body for an invisible, skin-like feel. Plus, pastel hues are all over the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2023, so this colourway is ideal for staying on trend this season. Another Fantasie pick, the downside is that they also only come in one size, so keep this in mind when shopping".

(Image credit: Wacoal)

7. Wacoal Ines Secret Shaping Brief Best shaping no show underwear Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £42 Material: 77% nylon, 19% spandex and 4% cotton Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Great alternative to shapewear + Stretchy and easy to put on + Useful in any wardrobe Reasons to avoid - Not the most comfortable pair of pants

Our fashion writer said:

The best shapewear is brilliant for smoothing, lifting, and sculpting, and it is what many of us turn to when wearing tighter clothes. However, shapewear can often be uncomfortable and overly-restrictive, not to mention very hot if you're wearing a full bodysuit under your regular outfit. That's where these pants come in. With moderate control that won't cause discomfort, I found that these pants hit perfectly at the waist defining my shape.

Although they may be more expensive than your typical pair of high street briefs, they are definitely worth the purchase if you want a more comfortable, everyday alternative to shapewear that offers high quality and a seamless finish. Moreover, if you've found yourself looking for dresses to hide a tummy, this pair of underwear can help you to feel more confident in every outfit".

Does no show underwear work? "Yes, the best no show underwear really does work," says woman&home fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. The seamless construction helps your selected underwear or brief lie flat against the body creating a smooth finish and barely there look. While not all of the best seamless underwear operates as shapewear, its natural smooth finish, does help to give a little added contour to your shape. While some items such as jeans or loose clothing might not require seamless underwear. Fitted, body con, or silky styles are likely to cling to your shape, making the best no show underwear a must," Rivkie concludes. "I've tried out several different brands and styles of no show underwear," says woman&home fashion writer Amelia Yeomans, "and I can confirm that it really does work. Styles described as seamless won't show under clothing, meaning you can expect a totally smooth finish. Plus, they are usually much more stretchy and soft than other types of underwear, making for day-long comfort".