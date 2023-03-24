The best cotton underwear for women to shop in 2023

The best cotton underwear for women is a solid lingerie basic to get into your closet stat. Ideal for everyday wear, cotton under is comfortable, breathable and crafted with a great amount of stretch, so it's unrestrictive, making it an excellent choice for all occasions.

When it comes to comfortable panties, nothing beats the best cotton underwear for women. While Bridget Jones high waisted bloomers might spring to mind, cotton underwear in 2023 comes in all shapes and sizes. From thongs to prettied up period pants and everything in between, the best underwear for women certainly puts comfort front and center.

If you’ve ever wondered why cotton is the best fabric to choose for underwear, then Steven Moomjian, head of design at Jockey explains, “The benefit of cotton underwear is that it is a natural fiber that is soft, breathable, and for generations, has been considered easy, clean, and comfortable. Cotton is an American classic”.

Ideal for what to wear in the heat, the best cotton underwear for women is breathable, making it ideal for adding to your spring capsule wardrobe, or for bolstering your best lingerie collection for the months ahead.

15 best cotton underwear for women to shop now, including briefs, thongs, and seamless styles

While cotton is undoubtable some of the best underwear you can buy, thanks to its breathability, it isn't all plain sailing. Cotton underwear needs specific care instructions to avoid shrinkage, so make sure it is washed at lower temperatures and not tumble dried, to increase its lifecycle and durability. Some may find that while not as breathable, synthetic fiber underwear simply lasts longer and is easier to care for, although we think its breathable properties, that will help keep you cool are worth the extra work.

If you’re still undecided, check out our edit of the best cotton underwear for women including briefs, thongs and seamless styles to shop right now.

1. Best cotton briefs

The best cotton underwear in a briefs silhouette is a great option for everyday. Briefs come in several cuts - hipster, bikini, high waisted or boyfriend, and the style you choose will depend on what you feel most supported in and what will work with your given outfit of the day. A basic cotton panty is ideal under jeans or dresses, and the higher the waist, as with high waisted jeans, the more support your panties will offer across your midriff, delivering a smooth silhouette under outfits, similar to that of the best shapewear - but less constricting. Similarly hipsters, or low cut briefs will tap into the '90s fashion trends for low slung waists, but will not offer any smoothing or supporting properties around midriffs.

(opens in new tab) Old Navy Cotton Bikini Underwear 3-Pack View at Old Navy (opens in new tab) RRP: $19.99 (US only) | Cotton Content: 53% | In a pack of three, these briefs have a tag-free label inside the back waist a smooth fit and a mid rise waist for a versatile wear. The cotton-jersey blend offers just the right amount of stretch for all day. (opens in new tab) Bombas Cotton Modal Hipster 3-Pack View at Bombas (opens in new tab) RRP: $66 | Cotton Content: 46% | Described by one customer as "Most comfortable underwear ever!" These cotton hipsters are blended with modal (a fiber made from beech tree pulp) and spandex to make them a comfy and sustainable option. (opens in new tab) Third Love Everyday Cotton Mid-Rise Brief View at Third Love (opens in new tab) RRP: $112 | Cotton content: 100% | Available in a bundle of seven, you can select the colors you want. With smoothing properties, one customer said "They are high enough to cover my belly but not too high that they stick out of my jeans. Love them!"

2. Best cotton thongs

Cotton thongs are breathable and gentle on the skin so offer the best level of hygiene and comfort. When paired with microfibers that wick-away fabric, it can also help to take moisture away from the skin and keep you cool.

For the most cooling effect, look for styles with a 100% cotton gusset. Thongs are great for wearing under close fitting clothing where a panty line would show, particularly if you opt for seam-free style.

(opens in new tab) Everlane Cotton Thong View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $15 / £15 | Cotton Content: 92% | A simple everyday thong designed to achieve maximum comfort and minimal pinching. Featuring a smooth waistband and no tag. It's double layer Supima cotton guarantees a strong pair of panties. (opens in new tab) Hanky Panky Low-Rise Thong View at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) RRP: $24 / £20.42 | Cotton Content: 96% | One of the best lingerie brands for women, Hanky Panky's low-rise thong is for those looking for small, smalls. Available in one size only, it has enough stretch to fit those in sizes US: 4-12 / UK: 8-16 best. Oddobody 100% Cotton Thong View at Oddobody (opens in new tab) RRP: $22 (US only) | Cotton Content: 100% | This style is made from 100% cotton so if you're looking for a totally natural product that's eco-friendly, then this one's for you. Available in 7 beautiful shades, this style goes up to a size 16-18 (US).

3. Best organic cotton underwear

Focused on sustainability, organic cotton is becoming increasingly popular amongst brands large and small, as we do our best to contribute to a more eco-conscious shopping society. Look to the best sustainable clothing brands and ethical lingerie specialist brands who are leading the way when it comes to innovative design for your smalls.

(opens in new tab) Pact High Cut Cotton Brief View at Pact (opens in new tab) RRP: $14 / £16 | Cotton Content: 95% | High-waisted pants offer fantastic support to hips, bums and midriffs, creating a smoother silhouette under clothing. Produced using organic cotton, these are a sustainable buy that will feel good too. "Great fit! Perfect around the leg especially," says one customer. Brook There Vermillion Thong View at Brook There (opens in new tab) RRP: $28 | Cotton Content: 94% | Cut and sewn in the US, this simple thong is for those who prefer less coverage under tighter outfits. Made in soft, breathable organic cotton, complete the set with the matching triangle bra for an all over comfortable base layer, that gives a nod to the fashion color trends. (opens in new tab) Knickey Mid-Rise Retro Brief View at Knickey (opens in new tab) RRP: $17 | Cotton Content: 95% | These briefs have garnered plenty of 5 star reviews with customers leaving comments on how they "loved the full coverage fit" and "will certainly be buying more". Available in eight gorgeous shades, if you're looking to stock up, take advantage of the brand's bundle offers.

4. Best cotton seamless underwear

If you opt for seamless underwear, you're not only ensuring your panty lines are well hidden under your clothes, you're also guaranteeing a smoother feel. There to rid your silhouette of bunching, pinching or squeezing that you can get from seamed styles, seamless panties deliver a smoother silhouette that is undetectable under clothing, even figure-hugging ones.

(opens in new tab) Wolford Cotton Contour Seamless Hipster Briefs View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) RRP: $85 / £74.46 | Cotton Content: 66% | Wolford has been designing lingerie since 1949 so they know a thing or two about underwear. This designer lingerie label does come with higher price point, however, these hip-hugging briefs are invisible under clothes, whilst the cotton-stretch makes them comfy. (opens in new tab) Hanro Cotton Seamless Full Rise Brief View at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) RRP: $42 / £36.53 | Cotton Content: 100% | Unbelievably soft, these 100% cotton high-waisted panties have a low-cut leg to deliver a retro feel and are ideal for those who prefer more coverage. The seamless full brief will help to smooth out hips and midriffs, while customers say, "They are pricey but so worth it". (opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Women's Form Bikini View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: $15 / £10.87 | Cotton Content: 95% | Designed with a natural contour, these briefs are made from a soft cotton-stretch for comfort. "Calvin Klein truly are the most comfortable underwear," says one shopper. The smooth, raw cut edge are invisible under clothing and the low waist is ideal for skirts or pants.

5. Best cotton period underwear

Thanks to its breathability, cotton is by far the best fabric for period underwear. Teamed with clever microfiber tech, for absorbent and wicking properties to keep you cool and dry. While this used to be a relatively niche market, as shoppers look for more sustainable period product, this sector of the underwear market has grown astronomically, with both specialist brands and straight-to-market retailers offering period lingerie. Look for the styles that will support you during your period best and many brands offer different levels of absorbency too.

(opens in new tab) Thinx Modal Cotton Brief View at Thinx (opens in new tab) RRP: $35 / £20.73 | Cotton Content: 53% |"Love love love! Changes the game for sleeping during my period." says ones customer about these Thinx cotton period panties. Absorbing the equivalent of three tampons, they use eco-friendly cotton-modal. Thinx is a brand that gives back all year to women too. (opens in new tab) Aerie Boyshort Underwear View at American Eagle (opens in new tab) RRP: $19.95 | Cotton Content: 95% | Soft and stretchy, these boy shorts use a breathable cotton fabric with a leak-proof finish to make sure you’re always protected. The highly absorbent cotton gusset holds the equivalent of two tampons which is ideal for light to medium days. We love the bold, fun print. Lilova Avery Cotton Hip-Hugger View at Lilova (opens in new tab) RRP: $29 / £25 | Cotton Content: 90% | These briefs go up to size 22-24 (US) so are a great option for plus size lingerie for period underwear. One customer said "I bought 1 pair to start to try them out to make sure I like them. Now I have 7 pairs!" They have 4-layers of protection all the way up the back too.

Is cotton the best underwear for women?

Cotton under is certainly up there as the best for women. As a breathable fabric, cotton encourages a more temperature regulated environment that will reduce the chance of itching and uncomfortableness caused by heat and moisture. While the best cotton underwear for women needs to be cared for in a particular way to ensure its longevity, it's a small price to pay compared to the benefits.

Synthetic fabrics do not offer the same level of breathability and can make you more hot and sweaty. If you have invested recently, or need to shop for the best pajamas for night sweats, then you'll definitely want to add cotton underwear to your shopping basket too.

While a higher cotton count is best, particularly a cotton gusset, if there is a low percentage of synthetic fibers mixed in to help with shape and construction, you will still get some of the breathability benefits from cotton.

Does 100% cotton underwear exist?

Absolutley! 100% cotton underwear does exist and is readily available at all price points. Brands such as Oddobody and Jockey do 100% organic cotton underwear. Oddobody have a mission to reduce the 300 million people around the world who suffer from vaginal infections each year, by encouraging the use of cotton underwear, as many don't realize the need and importance of breathable panties.