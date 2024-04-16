I began my career as a fashion assistant on a women's weekly magazine back in the late 1980s, and I'm now a freelance fashion editor and wardrobe stylist. Over the last 30 years I've dressed women from all walks of life and found outfits for every type of occasion, and I've learnt lots of tips and tricks along the way.

I've discovered that the right clothes can boost a person's confidence, and that building a clever capsule wardrobe will save you both time and money. I've helped women who have closets full of things that they never wear to re-work their clothes and passed on some simple styling hacks to improve their look.

Whether I'm styling fashion shoots, working on a television programme or showing a personal shopping client how to wear new trends for spring 2024, there are some quick and clever shortcuts and styling techniques that I use to ensure everyone looks great and feels fabulous.

I've worked as a stylist for over 30 years - these are my 5 favourite fashion hacks

These are my favourite hacks, chosen because they really work - simple styling tricks that will help you to get more wear from your wardrobe and expert advice to improve the way you look. These hacks are guaranteed to make your life simpler - and more stylish!

1. Get the foundations right

(Image credit: Panache/Fantasie/Triumph)

The first and most important rule of dressing is to get your underwear right. The majority of women I dress arrive wearing the wrong size bra and it's the first thing I advise them to change. Nothing looks good if your underwear is ill-fitting.

Personal Stylist Clare Watkins agrees. "I believe it’s actually what goes on under the outfit that’s most important," she says. "Correct fitting underwear is the key to creating a beautiful silhouette. Ensure you’ve had a recent bra fitting (being checked every 12 months is essential) and wear a bra that gives your bust shape and support. Invest in smoothing underwear to create a clean line under whatever you’re wearing."

Panache Dana Strapless Balcony Bra Visit Site RRP £46 | A strapless bra is essential if you need support and are planning to wear off-the-shoulder tops. One of the best bras for big busts this style goes up to a J cup and will stay in place, however active you are. Fantasie Smoothease Invisible Comfort Short Visit Site RRP £23 | Designed for complete comfort these shorts will create a smooth line under fitted clothes and combat chafing. The super soft fabric is bonded at the waist and leg to avoid any lines. Also available in black. Triumph Essential Minimiser Bra Visit Site RRP £40 | Available in 6 shades this bra will visibly reduce your bust by one size. Triumph design some of the best shapewear 2024 and are trusted to provide comfort and support.

2. Layer a white T-Shirt

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Use a white T-shirt to reflect light towards your face and make your skin look brighter. Layer under a jumpsuit to add interest and turn your outfit from something you are simply wearing into something you have styled by opening the neckline and rolling-up your sleeves. Wear one peaking out at the neck of a bright jumper to draw attention towards your face.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"One of my favourite laid-back looks is to wear a white tee showing at the neckline of my jumpers" says fashion influencer Marie-Louise Maxwell. "But most tees don’t come up high enough to show, so when this happens try turning the tee back to front, the back is always higher!”

Next Heavyweight Long Sleeve T-Shirt Visit Site RRP £19 | This thicker-than-average T-shirt is great value for money. The long sleeves are the perfect length for layering and it's made from cotton blended with 5% elastane which will ensure it keeps it's shape. Uniqlo Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt Visit Site RRP £14.90 | A slim-fitting style that has a high neckline, finished with a flat, smooth ribbed edge that will peek perfectly from a jumper or sweatshirt. The tighter sleeves ensure that you can wear it under closer-fitting tops. FatFace Organic Cotton Ivy T-Shirt Visit Site RRP £25 | This is a looser-fitting, longer length T-shirt, which is great for layering under a cropped jumper to make it more wearable and teaming with your best jeans for women over 50. Available up to a size 24.

3. Invest in statement sunglasses

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

A great pair of sunglasses will transform your look in an instant. Go for an oversized pair if you want an air of mystery or choose a quirky design to detract from an otherwise boring outfit.

“When you pop on a pair of sunglasses it instantly adds glamour to your look," says Woman & Home Fashion Director Paula Moore. “A pair of sunglasses can elevate the most basic outfit into something more interesting. I have a pair of Gucci sunglasses that I wear with clothes I’ve bought on the high street to give them a designer edge and a pair from Marni that I found on a pre-loved site for £5 and wear on the dogwalk!”

Oliver Bonas Cream Oval Sunglasses Visit Site RRP £26 | If looking trendy is your top priority go for a pair of oval sunglasses, one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024. Wear these when you want to add a youthful vibe to your outfit. Gucci Square Frame Sunglasses Visit Site RRP £330 | A pair of Gucci sunnies will command attention and make a strong statement. Hide from the paparazzi (or simply hide your hangover) in style. Next Rose Gold Ombre Lense Square Sunglasses Visit Site RRP £16 | Get the quiet luxury look for a fraction of a designer price with this high street bargain. The rose gold metal frames have a retro feel and will be perfect for summer special occasion dressing.

4. Upgrade your belt

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Swap a fabric tie-belt for a more interesting and unusual one and you will instantly add more personality to the outfit. This jumpsuit from Oliver Bonas has been revamped with 3 different belts to switch up the look.

Adding a leather belt will make the outfit look more high-end and, like sunglasses, you can invest in a designer belt to add a luxurious touch. Search vintage markets or charity shops for great belts too.

5. Secure your sleeves

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Stop your bunched-up sleeves from slipping down by using hair bands to keep them in place. Start with your sleeve down and put the hairband around the outside, just below your elbow. Push both the sleeve and hairband up over your elbow and finish by hiding the hairband with some of the excess fabric. Just make sure the band isn't too tight - you don't want to cut off your circulation!