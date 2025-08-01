Victoria Derbyshire brings back 90s style in the chicest way with denim midi skirt and on-trend Adidas trainers
Her comfy and versatile outfit for Oasis' Wembley performance is one of those looks you can wear time and time again
Right now it seems like anyone who’s anyone has managed to bag Oasis tickets - including journalist Victoria Derbyshire who attended their Wembley performance. Even if you’re not a fan of their music, they’re undoubtedly one of the most iconic 90s bands and Victoria embraced that decade’s style to the full with her concert outfit.
Posting a picture of her sitting happily on the pavement at the Stadium, she looked effortlessly chic in her denim midi skirt and Adidas T-shirt and Sambas. Oasis themselves wore plenty of Adidas in the 90s and if you want a neutral alternative to your best white trainers, black Sambas are a great alternative.
The Adidas Sambas have been on trend for the past few years and given how timeless the design is, I don't imagine this will change any time soon. The uppers are leather with soft suede detailing and a gum rubber midsole.
Made from 100% cotton, this Adidas x Wales Bonner T-shirt is currently 50% off on Flannels. It's soft, breathable and has short sleeves and a ribbed crew neckline. The powder blue shade contrasts with the iconic 3-stripes design in yellow on the shoulders.
Comfy and timeless, they impressed woman&home Editor Kerrie Hughes, who dubbed them "the most versatile trainer I own" in her Adidas Samba review. Both her and Victoria’s shoes are made from leather with suede detailing and a gum rubber sole.
The hints of white on the side brighten up the design and clearly the broadcaster finds them to be easy to wear, as a concert typically means spending a lot of time on your feet. Black trainers feel just as smart as plain white ones and I often reach for them when I’m wearing darker jeans, trousers or skirts as they’re less of a stark contrast.
For the Oasis gig, Victoria took a similar approach and styled her sneakers with a muted grey-blue denim skirt. It fell to knee length and had a panel on the front and handy pockets near the high-rise waistband.
This kind of smokey blue wash falls somewhere between black and blue denim and darker washes in general are one of the biggest denim trends for 2025. Like the Sambas, this is a trend that won’t really go out of fashion either, as many people will always be drawn to these colours.
The combination of the black trainers and denim skirt felt put-together yet casual and Victoria added her 90s outfit with another Adidas piece. As she noted in her Instagram caption, her T-shirt matched the road with bright yellow and black stripes on the shoulders.
The vibrancy of this detailing really stood out against the powder blue base colour of the Adidas x Mark Bonner T-shirt. As tees go, this collaboration design is more of an investment and it’s made from 100% cotton with a ribbed crew-neckline.
Victoria’s skirt balanced out the sportiness of her top and shoes and made it into a very considered ensemble, rather than bordering on gym-wear. A black crossbody bag finished off her concert look and tied in with both her shoes and the stripes on her T-shirt, increasing the sense of cohesion even more.
Whilst definitely 90s-inspired, Victoria Derbyshire’s outfit combination of a T-shirt, longer denim skirt and black Sambas doesn’t specifically scream "concert" and would work perfectly day-to-day. To make it more neutral you could go for a plain black or white T-shirt instead of a bold blue one like hers and layer over a suede jacket or jumper on cooler days.
