Forget jeans and a blazer, Victoria Beckham's elegant skirt and blazer combination is what we'll be wearing this party season
Wondering how to style a skirt with a blazer? Beckham's elevated combination is the simple formula to copy
Elevated styling and Victoria Beckham go hand in hand, and the British fashion designer is rarely seen in anything else outside of sumptuous dresses, sharp tailored separates or cosy knitwear. And her recent appearance has schooled us in exactly how to style a skirt with a blazer.
With the festive season fast approaching, having some go-to outfit formulas on hand for those last-minute invites is a must. And nothing looks more put-together and feminine than a sharp blazer styled with a skirt; however, there is an art to getting this combination right, one which Beckham has perfected.
She opts for a leather pencil midi skirt that finishes below the knee, and a simple black vest top as a base layer. For the blazer, she wears the Double Breasted Tailored Jacket in Blue-Grey Check from her own brand, which has a relaxed fit. She keeps the look classic with pared-back jewellery and some open-toe heels.
She was spotted attending the book launch for All the Cool Girls Get Fired in London on Wednesday night, in an outfit that translates to almost any smart-casual occasion.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Look
Heritage checks are a huge part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, and this subtle checked blazer offers the chicest way to wear the trend. Team with skirts, or wear as part of your jeans and a blazer outfit.
A faux-leather skirt is a winter capsule wardrobe must-have, and this A-line style has just been reduced in Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale. Style it with chunky knitwear, sleek tailoring or even an elegant, silky blouse.
This skirt features a sleek A-line design, a midi-length and a split at the front for easy movement. Style with a pair of the best knee-high boots on colder days and you have instant fashion points.
The trick to how to style a blazer with a skirt lies in the details, from silhouette to colour palette and textures. If you're opting for an oversized or boxy blazer, it's best to choose a skirt that's more streamlined or fitted, such as slim A-line designs or pencil skirts. Whereas a neat fitted blazer complements skirts with more volume, such as pleated designs or fuller A-line designs.
In terms of textures, try out contrasting fabrics, for example, a faux-leather skirt pairs well with soft cotton or wool blazers, creating a well-thought-out look that plays with fit and feel. You could also mix silky satin skirts with a checked wool blazer, making your outfit feel even more elevated.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
