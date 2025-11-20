Forget jeans and a blazer, Victoria Beckham's elegant skirt and blazer combination is what we'll be wearing this party season

Elevated styling and Victoria Beckham go hand in hand, and the British fashion designer is rarely seen in anything else outside of sumptuous dresses, sharp tailored separates or cosy knitwear. And her recent appearance has schooled us in exactly how to style a skirt with a blazer.

With the festive season fast approaching, having some go-to outfit formulas on hand for those last-minute invites is a must. And nothing looks more put-together and feminine than a sharp blazer styled with a skirt; however, there is an art to getting this combination right, one which Beckham has perfected.

She opts for a leather pencil midi skirt that finishes below the knee, and a simple black vest top as a base layer. For the blazer, she wears the Double Breasted Tailored Jacket in Blue-Grey Check from her own brand, which has a relaxed fit. She keeps the look classic with pared-back jewellery and some open-toe heels.

She was spotted attending the book launch for All the Cool Girls Get Fired in London on Wednesday night, in an outfit that translates to almost any smart-casual occasion.

The trick to how to style a blazer with a skirt lies in the details, from silhouette to colour palette and textures. If you're opting for an oversized or boxy blazer, it's best to choose a skirt that's more streamlined or fitted, such as slim A-line designs or pencil skirts. Whereas a neat fitted blazer complements skirts with more volume, such as pleated designs or fuller A-line designs.

In terms of textures, try out contrasting fabrics, for example, a faux-leather skirt pairs well with soft cotton or wool blazers, creating a well-thought-out look that plays with fit and feel. You could also mix silky satin skirts with a checked wool blazer, making your outfit feel even more elevated.