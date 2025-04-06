Remember Sienna Miller's Ralph Lauren suit? We're recreating it with this dreamy denim two-piece
We fell in love with Sienna Miller’s pinstripe Ralph Lauren suit when she wore it to Wimbledon back in 2023, and we've finally found the ideal high street alternative.
Molly Smith
It may have taken us two years to track down, but we've finally found a two-piece that matches this suit's style aesthetic. From the relaxed wide-leg trouser, to the belted, wrap jacket, this ensemble sticks in our mind as one of the best Wimbledon looks. The mid-blue outfit has an almost denim hue, while the relaxed fit was perfect for a summer's day.
Although no longer available, we've found this high-street alternative, from one of the best British clothing brands, Nobody's Child, that delivers a similar feel to Sienna's outfit, and at a fraction of the price.
Shop Nobody's Child Pinstripe Co Ord
Of course, the two sets are different, but with a similar denim hue, I like to think of the Nobody's Child version as the 2025 update, with a directional waistcoat, paired with a pair of jeans. A strong contender to answering what is boho style, this does very much feel like the sort of ensemble we could see Sienna Miller wearing, either with the waistcoat buttoned up like a top, or left open over a floaty blouse.
Speaking about the look, woman&home's digital fashion writer Molly Smith said, "If you’re looking for an easy way to recreate Sienna Miller’s look, this Nobody’s Child set is a fabulous alternative."
She added, "What’s great about investing in matching separates is that you mix and match them through the seasons, try the denim pinstripe jeans with a crisp white poplin shirt and some ruby red ballet flats, or pair with bright pastel shades such as buttery yellow."
The main two differences between the co-ords are the fabric and the jacket styles. Sienna's suit has a blazer with a flattering wrap closure and waist-cinching belt, as well as a more relaxed cut overall. While the Nobody's Child waistcoat, taps effortlessly into one of this season most popular silhouettes and offers a far more fitted finish.
Lean into the versatility of this two-piece and slip the waistcoat over a blouse or floaty midi dress, and try pairing the jeans with a white t-shirt and a tailored black blazer for a smart-casual outfit idea.
Paired together, the Nobody's Child set is striking, delivering a double-denim ensemble that can sometimes feel a little daring. However, here, these two pieces are made to be worn together and give a nod to the tailoring trend that is so prevalent this season.
Finish off with a pair of your best white trainers for a casual look, and accessorise with some simple gold hoop earrings - and now we know how to get Sienna Miller's effortless beachy waves, there's no better hairstyle to complement this look.
Dress up this duo by slipping into a pair of kitten heels, adding your favourite bag and swiping on some confidence-boosting red lippy.
