We've uncovered exactly how Sienna Miller creates those effortless beachy waves

We've uncovered almost every product that's housed in Sienna Miller's beauty bag, but one thing that's remained a mystery is the secret behind her effortless hair styling. Or it was until now...

From Sienna Miller's bronzing drops that create her enviable golden glow to her go-to Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Foundation Stick, we've made it our mission to unveil the actress's beauty must-haves because, quite frankly, if it's good enough for her, then we'll happily give it a go for ourselves. But now we're turning our focus onto her haircare favourites.

Beachy waves might not have made the list of 2025 hair trends, but one celebrity who can defy any trend is Sienna Miller. Known for her cool-girl wavy golden strands, we've finally been let in on the secret as to how to recreate the iconic look for ourselves (and the exact products she uses).

The exact hair styling products behind Sienna Miller's beachy waves

Ever wondered how Sienna Miller achieves her effortlessly chic beachy waves? Thankfully, Luke Hersheson, expert hairstylist, CEO of Hershesons and hairstylist behind Sienna's notable wavy hairstyle, revealed the exact buys behind the actress' standout look.

Sienna's volumising foam Hershesons Zhoosh Foam View at Hershesons RRP: £16 Unlock some oomph in your hair with this innovative powder-foam volumiser, which immediately boosts volume for smooth and bouncy salon-worthy strands - without the dreaded stickiness or crunch. Whether used on dry locks or scrunched into wet hair, this formula adds natural body, shape, texture and lift - all while leaving a moreish scent. Sienna's hair tool Hershesons The Multi-Tasker View at Hershesons RRP: £195 Why buy one tool when you can get a 3-in-1? You might have seen our Hershesons Great Hairdryer review, but the Multi-Tasker is the all-new tool on the block from the brand. Whether you're looking to create salon-worthy tousled waves, a bouncy blow dry or Hollywood curls, this tool allows for them all with its interchangeable styling heads. Equipped with a round brush, a ceramic curling wand and a waver, this tool also arrives in two sizes, one for shorter styles and one for longer locks. Sienna's styling cream Hershesons Almost Everything Cream View at Hershesons RRP: £14 The clue is in the name of this haircare must-have: the Almost Everything Cream does exactly what it says on the tin. Whether you're looking to condition your strands, tame frizz and flyaways, define curls, add texture or use as a nourishing mask, this gem does it all (plus much more) - and boasts a salon-worthy scent, too.

Dubbed 'Boho Waves', Sienna debuted the low-maintenance hairstyle last summer during the Venice Film Festival and Chloe’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. The hairstyle in question captures subtle, undone waves and face-framing tendrils that give a natural, slept-in appearance for an effortlessly put-together look.

To give the actress' strands some body and bounce before styling, Hersheson reveals: “I worked some of our Zhoosh Foam through the hair to give it hold, then blow-dried it in.” Although the hairstylist relied on tape extensions to add length to Miller's locks, this look can be easily recreated on an array of different hair lengths.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gisela Schober / Alessandro Levati)

As for the tool used to create the beachy waves, the hairstylist was equipped with his brand's latest launch, the Hersheson Multi-Tasker: “I used the large barrel wand attachment on the Multi-Tasker, which is a nice, big, chunky tong that forms a really soft bend in the hair," he says. This attachment ensured the effortlessness that we all admire Sienna Miller for, Hersheson adds: "Instead of tighter “spaniel” waves, you get a softer, more relaxed finish that looks really natural.”

To complete the look and allow for some natural movement, Hersheson "used some Almost Everything Cream through the mid-lengths and ends, and separated the tonged pieces so the look felt quite ethereal and lived-in." But, Sienna Miller isn't the only A-lister who's a fan of this versatile styling cream; in fact, it's also Keira Knightley's hair cream of choice, too.

