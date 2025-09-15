The butter yellow trend is still going strong as Scarlett Johansson steps out in striking strapless gown at the Emmys
We’re shopping for lookalikes to recreate her custom Prada look this season
Autumn pastels are set to be one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, meaning the butter yellow tones that dominated our summer wardrobes are going nowhere as we pull together autumn outfit ideas for the season ahead.
There are plenty of ways to incorporate this trending tone into your day-to-day wear, but if you’re wondering how to wear butter yellow for the evening, Scarlett Johansson just delivered the perfect demonstration. Stepping out at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, she looked timelessly glamorous in a butter yellow gown from Prada.
The custom-made design featured a strapless, figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted the A-lister's curves. Accessorising with simple drop earrings, this look was the definition of understated elegance. And while Scarlett's dress is a one-off piece, there are plenty of similar styles that can help recreate her look, from designer dresses to high-street finds that give a high-end feel without the accompanying custom Prada price tag.
Get Scarlett Johansson’s Butter Yellow Look
With a figure-hugging bodice and straight-falling skirt, this 100% silk gown from Reformation is a great alternative to Scarlett's custom dress. The strapless neckline is incredibly similar and, accessorised like her look with just some simple earrings, you're sure to turn heads.
This high street find is a super affordable way to emulate Scarlett's look, with the butter yellow hue, textured fabric, straight neckline and fitted silhouette creating tons of similarities. Plus, with the barely-there elasticated shoulder straps, you get a strapless look without the risk.
This might be a midi dress, but it shares so many similarities with Scarlett's style, from the strong structure of the skirt to the textured detail at the bodice. Again, you get a strapless look and beautiful butter yellow tone that's so on trend for autumn.
Not a fan of dresses, a flattering jumpsuit in a similar hue is a great way of adding butter yellow to your occasionwear wardrobe, whilst maintaining the comfort of trousers.
Easily winning her a spot amongst the best fashion looks at the Emmys, Scarlett’s strapless gown boasts a sleek, column-style silhouette which hugs the body from the bodice to the hips before falling to the floor in a classic straight skirt.
Adding a timelessly tailored feel, the fabric of the dress blended silk chiffon and crêpe, which worked to strike a balance between soft, flowing texture and a more structured feel that works brilliantly for evening wear, where you want an elevated finish.
Leaning into the minimal design on the gown, Scarlett kept her accessories simple and chose to complement the piece with a pair of silver platform heels and a matching leather clutch. A simple but striking outfit, don't hang up those butter yellow looks just yet.
