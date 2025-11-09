Sarah Paulson gave a masterclass in how to give a sporty footnote to tailored outfits. Her classic retro trainers are a winning weekend look

Few trainers have stood the test of time like adidas Stan Smiths. Originally a tennis shoe created back in the 1960s, the retro sneaker has barely changed in design over the decades, but has continuously been popular amongst sports stars and fashion fans alike.

The iconic white and green pumps still tick off trainer trends for 2025 and are often spotted on celebrities (including Claudia Winkleman just a couple of weeks ago), and the latest star to show their love for the Stan Smith is Sarah Paulson, who used her lace-ups to finish her smart blazer and trouser ensemble.

The actress looked effortlessly cool while out in NYC, wearing her tailored separates and added a bright patterned silk scarf and oversized sunglasses for a little more wow-factor. The star’s choice of sporty sneaker over a shiny loafer or ballet pump added a very relaxed and modern spin to her tailoring, and it’s a look that we can all recreate for day-to-day. Love the outfit? Shop the very same timeless pumps as well as some similar pieces below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Exact Match adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoe £90 / $100 at Adidas These really are up there are the top of the list when it comes to the best white trainers. Use the classic green and white style to finish your jeans and jumper looks over the coming weeks and then with your floaty frocks in the spring.

Shop Similar Trainers

Sarah never gets it wrong with her outfit choices, and this daytime combination is up there as one of her best. Trainers were the perfect way to complete her outfit, and investing in a similar pair of retro classics means you'll have an effortless way to finish just about any of your looks without having to think too much about it.

Opt for fresh white styles with just a dash of contrast colour as they will inject a hint of brightness without clashing with your clothing, and use them to buddy up with any daytime outfit in your wardrobe.