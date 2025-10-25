Claudia Winkleman finished her off-duty look with a classic pair of trainers and it’s one we can all recreate for the weekend

This time of year is such a treat for anybody who loves Claudia Winkleman’s style, as she is regularly on TV showing off an endless amount of gorgeous looks. Whether it's heritage checks and chunky knit outfits on The Traitors or a tailored white suit on Strictly Come Dancing, the presenter absolutely nails it with her choices every time.

It seems that even when away from the cameras, Claudia never has an off day with her wardrobe. Recently taking to Instagram, Claudia showcased another sartorial triumph. The 53-year-old posted a selection of pictures from her time working with The National Lottery, and her round-up included a shot of her riding a tractor in a classic look that most of us could easily recreate at home.

Wearing a timeless navy wool coat with a pair of turned-up blue jeans, Claudia completed her off-duty ensemble with a pair of white and green Adidas Stan Smith trainers. Everything about her attire was relaxed, timeless and effortlessly chic and served as some excellent inspiration for when it comes to updating your autumn capsule wardrobe.

We most often see Claudia in heels or heritage-style boots on TV, so it's nice to see her rocking such a classic pair of trainers for her every day. Her low-key coat and trainers outfit is one of those wearable looks that we can all try out at home, and it will see you through pretty much any weekend plans in the most stylish and comfortable of ways.

Adidas Stan Smiths are still hugely popular after all these years for a reason - they are comfy, timeless and will add a fresh footnote to just about any clothing combination. Use yours to finish jeans like Claudia, or pop them on to bring a relaxed spin to a silky slip skirt or a boho midi dress.