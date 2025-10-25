Claudia Winkleman finished her off-duty look with a classic pair of trainers and it’s one we can all recreate for the weekend

The presenter added a much-loved sporty trainer to her coat and jeans ensemble

A HEADSHOT OF CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
By
published
in News

This time of year is such a treat for anybody who loves Claudia Winkleman’s style, as she is regularly on TV showing off an endless amount of gorgeous looks. Whether it's heritage checks and chunky knit outfits on The Traitors or a tailored white suit on Strictly Come Dancing, the presenter absolutely nails it with her choices every time.

It seems that even when away from the cameras, Claudia never has an off day with her wardrobe. Recently taking to Instagram, Claudia showcased another sartorial triumph. The 53-year-old posted a selection of pictures from her time working with The National Lottery, and her round-up included a shot of her riding a tractor in a classic look that most of us could easily recreate at home.

We most often see Claudia in heels or heritage-style boots on TV, so it's nice to see her rocking such a classic pair of trainers for her every day. Her low-key coat and trainers outfit is one of those wearable looks that we can all try out at home, and it will see you through pretty much any weekend plans in the most stylish and comfortable of ways.

Adidas Stan Smiths are still hugely popular after all these years for a reason - they are comfy, timeless and will add a fresh footnote to just about any clothing combination. Use yours to finish jeans like Claudia, or pop them on to bring a relaxed spin to a silky slip skirt or a boho midi dress.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

