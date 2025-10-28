Ruth Jones's almond latte jumper dress is a delicious blend of cosiness and sophistication I’ll be recreating all winter
The Gavin & Stacey creator made an excellent case for branching out beyond jumpers and cardigans to something more elevated
From the best cashmere jumpers to affordable options, knitwear is an undisputed wardrobe must-have for the colder months. Jumpers and cardigans are the perfect layering pieces to wear with jeans and a blazer, but when you want something slightly smarter a knitted dress makes such a comfy yet stylish alternative.
Ruth Jones proved this beyond doubt earlier this month when she attended a special book event alongside Gavin & Stacey co-creator and co-star James Corden. Held at the London Palladium, When Gavin Met Stacey And Everything In Between called for an outfit that felt polished and her almond-toned jumper dress ticked this box.
It was midi-length and ribbed all over, with the timeless roll-neckline making it feel extra cosy. The soft light brown colour of Ruth’s frock is one of those hues that’s easy to dismiss in favour of seasonal burgundy or forest green, yet is so wearable.
Sometimes you just want an autumn outfit idea that can be easily mixed and matched with different jackets or footwear depending on the weather and you’ll never have to worry with a versatile neutral like this. It will go with everything and Ruth Jones paired her dress with tan block-heeled boots.
As beautiful as stiletto heels look, whether on shoes or boots, I gravitate towards lower, chunkier designs which give some elevation without compromising so much on comfort. They’re also more practical for walking on wet or frozen surfaces this time of year.
Ruth’s boots had a grippy sole too and although it’s tricky to tell from pictures taken at the When Gavin Met Stacey event, they could have been knee highs. Whether you want a cosy date night outfit or a look for a Sunday Roast with friends, midi-length knitted dresses draped over taller boots is a winning combination.
Together they have a gorgeous frame-elongating effect and feel very elegant. You also get the added benefit of extra leg coverage on a colder day too. Ruth Jones’s boots were made from smooth leather or faux leather, bringing some textural contrast.
They were also a fraction darker in colour than her dress, though you could also go for more of a contrast by choosing black or chocolate brown boots. The Gavin & Stacey star accessorised her dress with a long gold necklace.
At the bottom of the chain was a cluster of shell-shaped adornments, including a few pearlescent charms. Necklaces can be tricky when you’re wearing an item with a roll or funnel neckline because they can get caught in the material or bunched up inside.
Going for a long necklace like Ruth did is a clever way around this. The chain had plenty of room to fit around her roll-neck and draped downwards, bringing a subtle amount of sparkle. If you love her ensemble but prefer crew or round-neck designs then a longer necklace can still be a lovely option to wear with a jumper dress to make more of a statement.
