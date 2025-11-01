Reese Witherspoon's investment coat style is on trend right now, but can still be enjoyed for years to come

Shopping for a new jacket can sometimes feel a little overwhelming. If you do a quick Google for the best winter coat trends 2025, you’ll find an endless amount of suggestions covering a vast range of styles, colours and budgets. It’s a lot to consider, and as coats are often one of the pricier items in your wardrobe, you want to be really sure about your choice.

Take a look at Reese Witherspoon’s latest look for some classic coat inspiration. The star was spotted earlier this month wearing a gorgeous pale grey, short-length coat by Max Mara, which featured shiny buttons, a double-breasted fit and a wide lapel. Her soft neutral piece had a timeless and polished feel while still looking very relaxed, and it was the perfect extra layer to pop over her smart trouser ensemble.

A well-tailored design with military undertones will always slot into the autumn/winter trends as this is a silhouette that comes back again and again, and its powder grey tone and minimalist design will help to ensure that the design doesn't date, and it will team nicely with anything in your autumn capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Coat

Max Mara Margot Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £532 / $1160 (was £760 / $1450) at MYTHERESA This chic and cosy cover-up is made from 100% wool, and features shiny brass buttons across the front. It is totally timeless and will easily weave into any autumn outfit ideas, but be quick as there are only a couple of sizes left to buy.

Shop More Grey Coats

You really can wear a coat like the above with anything and everything in your wardrobe. The soft colour and simple design will look equally fabulous over a jumper and barrel leg jeans outfit as it will over a tailored suit for the office - you can wear yours any day of the week without having to think about it.

A grey coat is versatile and forever on-trend, so you can invest in an extra layer safe in the knowledge that you will be wearing it on repeat for winters to come. Buy now, love forever.