Bye leopard print, Ranvir Singh just put zebra print right on my radar with a cool Zara co-ord

This affordable matching set was chocolate brown and cream for a softer take on the traditional zebra print

Ranvir Singh attends the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2025 at Burlington House on June 11, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News

For a while it seemed like anyone who was anyone was styling leopard print pieces - from jeans to jumpers and accessories. It’s so versatile for such a statement pattern, but it’s not the only option that ticks these boxes. Zebra print is equally neutral, a bit different and Ranvir Singh has brought it to my attention.

The presenter wore a Zara co-ord to present ITV’s Lorraine on 19th August and revealed in her caption that it’s not her "usual look". However, she "trusted" her stylist Bronagh Webster and found the trousers and longline shirt to be "comfy and stylish".

The only other major thing I’d want from an outfit is affordability and the Zara co-ord nails this too. The safari shirt is £35.99 and the trousers are £29.99 making it £65.98 for the set and, of course, you don’t have to wear it as one every time.

Shop Ranvir's Zebra Print Co-Ord

Shop More Zebra Print

Ranvir did wear the full co-ord and what really makes this stand out to woman&home’s Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, were the colours.

"If you've reached your leopard print limit, or spots simply aren't for you, zebra stripes are a great idea. The colourway that Ranvir's rocking is that bit softer than harsh black and white, and the vertical stripes combined with the nipped-in tie waist belt make this co-ord very flattering," she explains.

Black and white zebra print is starker, but also beautiful if you want a full monochrome look. As Caroline says, though, Ranvir’s Zara co-ord with its chocolate brown and cream combination is a muted, warmer alternative that would also work with pretty much any other tone.

Ranvir Singh attends the Veuve Clicquot 2025 BOLD Woman Awards Ceremony

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

She adds, "The shirt would also work well paired with jeans, and the printed trousers are great for throwing on with a simple white tee in the last days of summer, too."

This is the beauty of a matching set, as the styling possibilities are extensive. If you’re not someone who has a lot of animal print items in your summer capsule wardrobe, a shirt or pair of trousers is an easy place to start. They can be mixed and matched with your staples and mean that only a small part of your outfit is actually patterned.

Ranvir Singh’s Zara shirt and trousers were billowy and lightweight which is great for the warm but grey weather we’ve been having. These kinds of drapey fabrics and silhouettes help to mellow out prints, as very fitted animal patterned pieces have the potential to be a bit too much for everyday wear and quite eveningwear-centric.

Ranvir Singh attends a performance of "Johannes Radebe: House Of Jojo" at The London Palladium on May 4, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The broadcaster finished off her work look with white peep-toe heels. The neutral colour tied in with the cream stripes on her co-ord and if you’re coming up with summer or holiday outfit ideas focused on a set like this, I’d recommend taking a similar approach.

Picking shoes and bags that match one of the colours in your clothing adds a cohesive edge in moments. Gold jewellery and a turquoise beaded bracelet added extra glamour to Ranvir’s outfit and she showed it can be worth trying new things with your style.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.