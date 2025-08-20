Bye leopard print, Ranvir Singh just put zebra print right on my radar with a cool Zara co-ord
This affordable matching set was chocolate brown and cream for a softer take on the traditional zebra print
For a while it seemed like anyone who was anyone was styling leopard print pieces - from jeans to jumpers and accessories. It’s so versatile for such a statement pattern, but it’s not the only option that ticks these boxes. Zebra print is equally neutral, a bit different and Ranvir Singh has brought it to my attention.
The presenter wore a Zara co-ord to present ITV’s Lorraine on 19th August and revealed in her caption that it’s not her "usual look". However, she "trusted" her stylist Bronagh Webster and found the trousers and longline shirt to be "comfy and stylish".
The only other major thing I’d want from an outfit is affordability and the Zara co-ord nails this too. The safari shirt is £35.99 and the trousers are £29.99 making it £65.98 for the set and, of course, you don’t have to wear it as one every time.
Described as a safari shirt by Zara, this has a lapel collar and wide sleeves that finish just below the elbow. The waist is adjustable thanks to the matching belt and it buttons up the front for ease.
Ranvir's zebra print trousers are high-waisted with an elasticated back waistband. Concealed side in-seam pockets are a practical detail and they're cut with wide legs. Wear with the matching shirt or pair with a cream or brown T-shirt or knitted top.
Ranvir did wear the full co-ord and what really makes this stand out to woman&home’s Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, were the colours.
"If you've reached your leopard print limit, or spots simply aren't for you, zebra stripes are a great idea. The colourway that Ranvir's rocking is that bit softer than harsh black and white, and the vertical stripes combined with the nipped-in tie waist belt make this co-ord very flattering," she explains.
Black and white zebra print is starker, but also beautiful if you want a full monochrome look. As Caroline says, though, Ranvir’s Zara co-ord with its chocolate brown and cream combination is a muted, warmer alternative that would also work with pretty much any other tone.
She adds, "The shirt would also work well paired with jeans, and the printed trousers are great for throwing on with a simple white tee in the last days of summer, too."
This is the beauty of a matching set, as the styling possibilities are extensive. If you’re not someone who has a lot of animal print items in your summer capsule wardrobe, a shirt or pair of trousers is an easy place to start. They can be mixed and matched with your staples and mean that only a small part of your outfit is actually patterned.
Ranvir Singh’s Zara shirt and trousers were billowy and lightweight which is great for the warm but grey weather we’ve been having. These kinds of drapey fabrics and silhouettes help to mellow out prints, as very fitted animal patterned pieces have the potential to be a bit too much for everyday wear and quite eveningwear-centric.
The broadcaster finished off her work look with white peep-toe heels. The neutral colour tied in with the cream stripes on her co-ord and if you’re coming up with summer or holiday outfit ideas focused on a set like this, I’d recommend taking a similar approach.
Picking shoes and bags that match one of the colours in your clothing adds a cohesive edge in moments. Gold jewellery and a turquoise beaded bracelet added extra glamour to Ranvir’s outfit and she showed it can be worth trying new things with your style.
