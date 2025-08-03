I'm taking this affordable raffia tote on my next beach holiday – it looks just like the coveted raffia Ralph Lauren beach bag

If you're jetting off somewhere sunny this season, you'll likely be on the hunt for the best beach bag, and with a huge surge in popularity, raffia totes are being favoured more than ever when it comes to warm-weather accessories.

Notably, Ralph Lauren's beach bag – the Big Pony Raffia Tote – has caused a stir this summer, selling out at most retailers and now a waiting list item on the brand's official site. However, I've happened to find an inexpensive and extremely chic designer lookalike from Accessorize just in time for my next trip abroad.

With its large, slouchy silhouette and signature pony logo, the Ralph Lauren beach bag has quickly become a must-have item. The spring/summer fashion trends of 2025 have centred on straw or woven accessories, and current collections from luxury brands such as The Row and Ulla Johnson have heavily featured woven styles. However, this trend can be largely attributed to Loewe's distinctive raffia totes from 2019 that transformed the straw bag into a high-end fashion staple.

Shop Ralph Lauren Beach Bag Raffia & Lookalike

Ralph Lauren Big Pony Raffia Large Tote £319 at Revolve Woven with natural raffia, this tote bag captures what you need in a designer beach bag. The brown supple leather handles provide a high-end finishing touch, and the iconic logo sits in the centre of the piece. Add this bag as a finishing touch to your best swimwear whilst on holiday this season. However, there is limited availability, so hurry! Metallic Raffia Shopper Accessorize £16 (was £32) at Accessorize Made with a roomy fit that can hold your summer essentials, this tote bag is woven with raffia and has a subtle golden metallic finish. The brown shoulder straps offer an elevated finishing touch, and it features a magnetic button fastening and a zip compartment inside to keep your belongings secure.

Although there are plenty of designer beach bags available, if you're simply looking for the woven, textural look, the high street has plenty to offer. The Accessorize bag doesn't have leather straps and may differ in terms of the type of raffia used, but the shape and style have similar finishing touches, with a golden straw finish and brown shoulder straps. This bag feels high-end for less.

Shop More Lookalikes

Pahajim Straw Beach Large Tote £22.99 at Amazon With plenty of five-star reviews, this woven beach bag is a stylish, affordable find. Plus, you can choose from six different colourways. M&S Straw Tote Bag £49.50 at M&S This straw tote bag is the perfect choice for the beach or poolside this summer. Plus, it's roomy size makes it ideal for carrying your travel essentials too. COS Hand Woven Tote £85 at COS This square tote is handmade in a premium raffia in a natural beige tone. It will work with holiday attire or be a smart finishing touch to your summer outfits for work.

The appeal of a raffia bag is down to the fact that it combines both functionality and style. The lightweight, durable nature of raffia makes it perfect for travelling, city escapes, and sunny beach days, whilst its natural texture feels incredibly chic and bohemian. And, they are extremely versatile, from styling them for alfresco dining, to bundling your towel, book, and suncream in the bottom for a long beach day, they will work for every occasion.