A utility-style jacket like Rachel Zoe’s is the perfect lightweight layer for in-between seasons

Now that the weather is starting to cool down a bit, you might be on the hunt for a new jacket to see you through until it's chilly enough to wear your best winter coats. There are plenty of options for this season – from sporty bombers and trench coats to oversized blazers, but after seeing Rachel Zoe’s latest look, my fashion-loving heart is now firmly set on a utility-inspired cover-up.

The 54-year-old star was spotted out in Los Angeles last week, wearing a chic black jumpsuit outfit, which she accessorised with an Hermes Picotin 18 bag, oversized shiny gold jewelry and a pair of towering platform heels. The whole look was a winner, and she pulled it together with a chic khaki jacket that added a bit of an edge to her otherwise classic ensemble. A browny-green, shorter length piece like this is such a wise investment as it’s a look that always feels very on trend for fall and will be the perfect extra layer for a chilly day without feeling heavy or cumbersome.

If you like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's daytime glam outfit as much as I do, you can recreate it with some of the similar stylish buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Rachel's look

You can easily sling your utility-style jacket over your ensemble without having any concerns about it clashing, as the dark neutral cover-up is brilliantly versatile and will buddy up with pretty much any colour and pattern.

Khaki hues are extremely easy to style at this time of year too, as the deep green colour complements traditional fall shades like berry, tan and gray beautifully.