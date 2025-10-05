Oprah Winfrey's striking monochromatic look is an elevated take on leather, but it's her designer bag we've really got our eye on

While everyone looks to the runway to pick out the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, we’re looking to those sitting front row for inspiration when it comes to our autumn outfit ideas – and Oprah Winfrey’s monochrome outfit is a standout.

Stepping out at the Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week show on the 10th September, she took the outfit formula of a white shirt and black trousers to a whole new level by playing around with texture, shape and layering.

But it wasn't just her bold outfit that caught our eye. Oprah's chic handbag was by US designer Ralph Lauren. The Ralph Calfskin Tote by Ralph Lauren was a spring 2025 season handbag, but its design already feels timeless enough to live on for years to come.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Oprah's Sleek Style

The brilliance of Oprah’s outfit is how it uses autumn capsule wardrobe staples to build a show-stopping look.

Going for leather trousers in place of simple black tailored ones is the real styling secret here, with the luxurious texture and gently ballooning shape at the leg adding a fashion-forward flair. Taking that playfulness through to the rest of her outfit, Oprah continued to play with texture and shape on the top by elevating her simple button-up with a layered lace turtleneck worn underneath – so simple yet so effective.

A stark reminder that black and white pieces, while simple in their monochromatic colour palette, can be creative and directional when we hone in on silhouette and texture.

