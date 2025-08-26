Natalie Portman gives us a lesson in stylish but casual dressing with her jeans and t-shirt combination

Jeans and a tee is a classic combo for a casual day ensemble, and Natalie Portman makes it look effortlessly stylish. Spotted on set filming for her upcoming Netflix movie Good Sex, the actress teamed a black cut-off t-shirt with a pair of boxy denim jeans.

Nothing beats this pairing, and it makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Natalie upped the style ante with a pair of shoes from Dior, but you could try any of the best white sneakers or even a ballet flat or heeled boot to tap into the latest shoes trends 2025. Either way, a good pair of jeans is always a winner. With the ability to be dressed up or down, well-fitting denim is a closet staple that will make a great base for transitioning from summer to fall.

Elevated casuals are on trend right now, so rather than reinventing the style wheel, look to brands that help add a level of luxe to even the most laidback of pieces, such as super soft t-shirts, or the best denim jeans you can get your hands on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With so many different styles, it is sometimes tricky to find the best jeans for your your body type. So knowing what works for you will help you follow the trends while still complementing your own shape. However, a boxy pair like this will often work if you just tweak it to your needs. To emulate Natalie's style search for mom jeans, boyfriend jeans or even barrel leg jeans - all of which feature a looser fit with a slightly boxier shape.

Opt for a high-waisted pair if you prefer not to draw attention to your mid-section; the higher waistline will create an hourglass silhouette, supporting your midriff and nipping in at your naturally smallest part.

Natalie balanced the look by wearing a loose-fitting t-shirt that sits right above the waistline of the jeans. This combination avoids any added bulk from trying to tuck in your shirt.

Get the look

Ziztrends at Amazon Boxy cropped tee $19.62 / £14.58 at Amazon A cropped, boxy t-shirt will go far in your closet, so why not stock up on a few different colors? This Ziztrends piece on Amazon comes in nine colorways, but if you want to steal Natalie's style, stick with the grey. The soft fabric has some stretch and breathability, ensuring comfort all day long. AllSaints Trip Lottie T-shirt $129 / £79 at AllSaints Fancy something with a little detail rather than just a plain boxy tee? Look no further. This one from AllSaints ticks all the boxes. The crew neck and short sleeves give it that classic appearance, while the boucle heart elevates the design and makes it stand out from the crowd. Asos Design baggy jeans $44.99 / £36 at ASOS The relaxed, straight fit of these ASOS Design jeans makes them the perfect balance of comfy and cool. A lower rise, these sit at the hips in a similar style to the ones that we saw Natalie wearing. The dark grey wash is to wear for either smart or casual moments, just accessorize accordingly. LEVI'S at Revolve baggy dad jeans $130 / £96 at Revolve Replicate Natalie's denim is this pair of LEVI'S baggy dad jeans. The renowned denim brand is a go-to to, meaning you can always guarantee good quality, timeless pieces. The loose-fitting shape gives us 90s vibes, perfect for the noughties trends that have made a comeback. New Balance at Selfridges MR530 trainers $114 / £94.99 at Selfridges Natalie completed her look with a pair of sporty lace up sneakers and this New Balance pair will work perfectly. These logo embossed leather sneakers are all the rage and will make sure your feet are both supported and looking fresh. Dream Pairs at Amazon chunky trainers $17.48 / £12.99 at Amazon If your sneaker style is something a little simpler, try these white ones from Dream Pairs at Amazon. The platform sole gives them some character, but there are no logos or added details, so they look fresh, clean and minimal. With such a bargain price, you could try them in every colorway; a great basic shoe for the months ahead.

Investing in a few different basic t-shirts will enable you to mix and match every day of the week. While you want to get the best quality you can afford, cotton iterations are ideal for breathability; you can never have enough, because they can get worn fairly quickly, so being able to rotate will help with each item's longevity.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the jeans, invest in a good pair that you can dress up for an evening out but that also work casually with tees. Most importantly, make sure the denim shape works for you and makes you feel confident before you start worrying about the denim trends. There are often multiple variations on a single trend, making it easier to adapt the latest looks to your body type. Don't forget that accessorizing with different belts can change the aesthetic to give you even more ways to wear and help add colour, print and statement buckles to create focal points to an outfit.

This laidback look is perfect for weekends and holidays and one that's so easy to copy, it's A-lister style but without the fuss.