Mary Berry’s hot pink knitwear is the easy colour-injection your autumn wardrobe needs

Mary Berry’s brand-new series (which begins tonight) Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking, isn’t only on hand to inspire us in the kitchen; the iconic baker and chef also delivers the ultimate autumn outfit inspiration too. Often applauded for her strong sense of style, we can't wait to watch Mary's new show, both for the cakes and the ensembles.

Starting bold in hot pink, Mary proved exactly why the unexpected shade is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025. Eye-catching and unmissable in the bright colour, Mary proved that it can work for even the most casual of outfits with her oversized, relaxed-fit knitted jumper.

Rolled-up sleeves might have been a practical touch while cooking up a storm in the kitchen, but the styling trick also played into the slouchy, relaxed feel of the sweater, and this is a colourway that works brilliantly with neutrals such as cream, beige or navy, and works brilliantly with jeans too.

(Image credit: BBC/Sidney Street Productions/Banijay UK/Craig Harman)

Shop Bold Pink Knitwear

Mary's look is a great reminder that it's easier than you think to incorporate trending shades into your autumn outfits, with a simple knit like hers being on hand to easily introduce that pop of stylish colour into any outfits you put together this season.

While we didn’t get a glimpse of the rest of Mary’s outfit, her hot pink jumper is a super versatile piece and can work alongside any of your favourite autumn capsule wardrobe staples.

Whether you’re keeping things casual in your favourite denim jeans and best white trainers, or want to create a more elevated outfit with a satin midi skirt and pair of trendy loafers, a bright jumper is the perfect way of adding a trending colour to your wardrobe.

