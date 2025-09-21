Don't save pastels for spring - Lorraine Kelly’s lilac look proves that sugary shades can work all year round

While pretty pastel hues are usually reserved for spring and summer, there is absolutely no reason to wave goodbye to sugary shades just because the seasons are changing. In fact, pastels like butter yellow and sky blue are among the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Soft pink, purple and yellow tones can absolutely work for the colder months, and if you don’t believe me, take a look at Lorraine Kelly’s latest red carpet look.

The 65-year-old presenter wowed in lilac when she attended the ITV 70th Anniversary Celebration event in London earlier this month, alongside the likes of Cat Deeley and Lorraine Kelly. She opted for a chic midi dress by one of the best women's workwear brands, The Fold, which she styled beautifully with a pair of nude court shoes and a small tan leather bag by a brand called Neo. The look was bright, fun and perfect for a fancy event, but the pale purple colour will also be a winner for daytime plans too – it's timeless and very easy to weave into pretty much any autumn capsule wardrobe.

Whether you are looking for a fancy frock for a special occasion or some new separates to pep up your weekend outfits, I have rounded up some chic lilac buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Lorraine's look

Shop more lilac buys

River Island Purple Knitted Crew Neck Jumper £32 at River Island A classic jumper like this will be easy wear for a wintry weekend. Buddy it up with blue barrel leg jeans and a pair of super comfortable trainers. RO&ZO Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Front Blouse £79 at M&S Tuck this boho blouse into some corduroy trousers or a midi skirt for a pretty vintage-inspired vibe. Marc Jacobs The Small Tote £425 at Very Not sure about wearing the sugary shade from top to toe? Add a splash of pastels to your outfit with a classic tote bag like this designer number.

Pastel shades don't have to be matched with similar pale tones - lilac is much more versatile than you might expect, and the candy colour can have a very modern and fresh feel when teamed with unexpected shades.

Try wearing your pretty purple piece with rich caramel hues, charcoal grey or even burgundy, and you'll have a contemporary new look for autumn and beyond.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors