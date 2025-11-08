Looking for an alternative to jeans and a blazer? Lily Allen's smart but sporty separates are all the inspiration you'll need

While a jeans and blazer combination often gets all the glory at this time of year, one of Lily Allen’s recent looks has had us considering trying something a little sportier for the coming weeks. The singer wowed while at the 'Collectors Dinner' in celebration of Frieze London, wearing a pair of black, barrel-leg trousers with a light coloured top, which she layered under an oversized pale grey denim bomber.

The star's relaxed cover-up gave her look a smart casual feel that really worked, and she completed her outfit perfectly with a pair of off-white pumps and a slouchy leopard print bag.

Lily’s ensemble was a winner for her star-studded event, but can easily be recreated for cocktail hour or as a fresh take on date night outfits. We have rounded up some very similar styles below that will give your after-hours wardrobe a fresh new spin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the Look

Bomber jackets have a sporty vibe to them, but can still look smart when styled up with fancier pieces, so adding one to your autumn capsule wardrobe is a good idea for this season and for years to come.

A bomber with a relaxed and oversized shape like Lily's looked great with her loose-fit trousers, and will sit equally well with denim or even a slip skirt, for a more androgynous twist.

Whether you are heading out for a swanky dinner or the school run, you can throw yours over a whole host of outfits for instant style points. It's the ultimate fuss-free yet fashion-forward cover-up.