Looking for an alternative to jeans and a blazer? Lily Allen's smart but sporty separates are all the inspiration you'll need

The singer wowed in a jacket and trouser combination, and it's a look that can easily be recreated.

a lily allen headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

While a jeans and blazer combination often gets all the glory at this time of year, one of Lily Allen’s recent looks has had us considering trying something a little sportier for the coming weeks. The singer wowed while at the 'Collectors Dinner' in celebration of Frieze London, wearing a pair of black, barrel-leg trousers with a light coloured top, which she layered under an oversized pale grey denim bomber.

The star's relaxed cover-up gave her look a smart casual feel that really worked, and she completed her outfit perfectly with a pair of off-white pumps and a slouchy leopard print bag.

Lily’s ensemble was a winner for her star-studded event, but can easily be recreated for cocktail hour or as a fresh take on date night outfits. We have rounded up some very similar styles below that will give your after-hours wardrobe a fresh new spin.

lily allen wearing a bomber jacket and trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the Look

Bomber jackets have a sporty vibe to them, but can still look smart when styled up with fancier pieces, so adding one to your autumn capsule wardrobe is a good idea for this season and for years to come.

A bomber with a relaxed and oversized shape like Lily's looked great with her loose-fit trousers, and will sit equally well with denim or even a slip skirt, for a more androgynous twist.

Whether you are heading out for a swanky dinner or the school run, you can throw yours over a whole host of outfits for instant style points. It's the ultimate fuss-free yet fashion-forward cover-up.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.