Looking for an alternative to jeans and a blazer? Lily Allen's smart but sporty separates are all the inspiration you'll need
The singer wowed in a jacket and trouser combination, and it's a look that can easily be recreated.
While a jeans and blazer combination often gets all the glory at this time of year, one of Lily Allen’s recent looks has had us considering trying something a little sportier for the coming weeks. The singer wowed while at the 'Collectors Dinner' in celebration of Frieze London, wearing a pair of black, barrel-leg trousers with a light coloured top, which she layered under an oversized pale grey denim bomber.
The star's relaxed cover-up gave her look a smart casual feel that really worked, and she completed her outfit perfectly with a pair of off-white pumps and a slouchy leopard print bag.
Lily’s ensemble was a winner for her star-studded event, but can easily be recreated for cocktail hour or as a fresh take on date night outfits. We have rounded up some very similar styles below that will give your after-hours wardrobe a fresh new spin.
Get the Look
A bit like your best barrel leg jeans, these bottoms will be loose and floaty at the top and then taper at the ankles a little for a very flattering finish.
This real leather leopard print bag will add a flash of big cat print into your outfit beautifully. Use it to add some oomph to any of the winter coat trends 2025.
A pair of black trousers will look great with a shirt and a blazer for the office or with an oversized sweatshirt and your best white trainers for off-duty style.
Bomber jackets have a sporty vibe to them, but can still look smart when styled up with fancier pieces, so adding one to your autumn capsule wardrobe is a good idea for this season and for years to come.
A bomber with a relaxed and oversized shape like Lily's looked great with her loose-fit trousers, and will sit equally well with denim or even a slip skirt, for a more androgynous twist.
Whether you are heading out for a swanky dinner or the school run, you can throw yours over a whole host of outfits for instant style points. It's the ultimate fuss-free yet fashion-forward cover-up.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
