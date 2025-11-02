Behind-the-scenes snaps of Kristen Bell have cemented UGG Tasmans as the chicest A-lister-approved shoe

The second season of Nobody Wants This has given us so many autumn outfit ideas to recreate, with Joanne’s wardrobe showing us exactly which staples to invest in when building our autumn capsule wardrobes this season.

But in between shooting in trending rugby shirts and colourful knitwear, there was one seasonal staple that Kristen Bell relied on to keep her comfortable and cosy on set: the platform UGG Tazz II Slipper .

The slipper-style, slip-on shoes have reached icon status over the past few years, and it’s not just our UGG Tasman review that glowingly endorses the comfy footwear. A-listers, including Natalie Portman and Sarah Jessica Parker, have long worn them on set, just as Kristen was spotted doing with her platform, chestnut-toned pair, bringing a comfy touch to their less-than-practical costumes. And while they may not be wearing them on the big screen, when it comes to in-between takes, UGGs in general are very much A-lister endorsed.

Exact Match UGG Tazz II £125 / $145 at UGG Posting a sweet behind-the-scenes snap, Kristen was shown in full hair, make-up and costume, ready to go, but she kept comfy in a pair of UGG slippers before filming.

While you wouldn't wear Kristen's princess look with a pair of Tasmans, there are plenty of ways to style UGG Tasmans for autumn.

Working best with classic jeans and jumper outfits, the soft brown suede, with the neutral tone, complements classic beige trench coats and denim hues. Great for smart casual outfit ideas, the UGG Tasman is very much not a formal shoe, but for all those times you just want warmth and comfort, they're there for you.

As well as being house slippers that you’re allowed to wear outside, Tasmans are also the perfect working or partying from home shoe. With their soft and fluffy lining and elevated platform sole, it's A-lister style without the stilettos. Whether you hide them under a sleek maxi dress in place of less comfortable, party-ready flats, or embrace the slipper look by styling them with a midi skirt and knitted jumper, your feet will thank you.