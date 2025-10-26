Kirsten Bell demonstrates how to double up on stripes this season, and it's so much easier than you think

Kristen Bell has been busy promoting the latest series of her hit Netflix show, ‘Nobody Wants This’, and has looked amazing while doing so. The star has attended a few events over the last few days, showing off a host of chic outfits, but it was her striped shirt ensemble that really caught my attention.

The star wowed in a striped button-down and trouser ensemble, which she styled beautifully with a classic belt and a silky scarf in the same print as her shirt. It was an understated yet polished look, and doubling up on the same print with her accessory added a very high-fashion spin to her look that I loved. Stripes can often be hard to buddy up with other prints, but this savvy way to style her linear separates made a subtle statement with a pattern that really worked.

You can find the very same pieces below to recreate her fashion-forward ensemble, as well as some other vertically striped tops, that will all work to lift your autumn capsule wardrobe for this season and beyond.

Shop the Look

Exact Match The Frankie Shop Peri Striped Shirt £137 / $203 at FarFetch This dark, sheer button-down blouse has an oversized, relaxed fit, but when it's tucked in to belted bottoms like Kristen's outfit, it'll look much smarter. Exact Match The Frankie Shop Lenora Straight Trousers £187 / $249 at Luisaviaroma These tailored trousers are straight and fitted at the top, and then flare out a little at the bottom to balance out curvier hips and flatter in all the right places. SUNS Mulberry Silk Black and White Striped £8.17 / $10.90 at Amazon A lightweight, silky scarf like this one can be worn around your neck, tied up in your hair or even knotted onto your handbag for a splash of pattern.

Shop More Shirts

Stripes are a classic, and can add plenty of wow to an outfit with very little effort. And although it can be tricky to wear two striped pieces together, by opting for matching striped patterns, or at the very least tonally coordinated hues, you'll find that doubling your stripes can look really effective.

The key to keeping it chic rather than overwhelming is to also wear them with plainer bottoms or fuss-free separates. Avoid busy florals or animal print in the same outfit as your stripes, as this can look overly-busy.