Katie Holmes proves quilted jackets are the ultimate autumnal staple with their blend of practicality and style

Katie Holmes is always one step ahead of the trends, so of course, we’re looking to her as we build our autumn capsule wardrobes, collecting easy autumn outfit ideas to see us through the season in style.

She’s already given us tons of inspiration when it comes to wearing trench coats, but when she recently stepped out to celebrate the launch of Barbour and Tuckernuck’s new limited edition collaboration, she cemented quilted jackets as the ultimate coat trend 2025.

Stepping out in the Barbour x Tuckernuck kinsley quilt jacket, we immediately fell in love with the country-casual look of her cropped, collared style and the versatility its all black colourway offers. It’s easily one of the most wearable trends for 2025, which is perhaps why it’s nearly sold out and can currently only be snapped up in a handful of sizes. But there are a whole host of quilted coats that emulate the look of Katie’s luxe design, both from Barbour and high-street stores, to help you slot this trending style into your autumnal wardrobe.

A post shared by tuckernuck (@tuckernuck) A photo posted by on

Shop Quilted Jackets For Autumn

Barbour Martha Quilted Jacket £259 at Nordstrom Barbour's Martha jacket is the closest match to Katie's piece from the brand's limited edition collaboration with Tuckernuck. It boasts the same front pockets, quilted fabric and monochromatic design, but is slightly longer in length. No less chic, it can be styled just as Katie has for an elevated country-chic look. Barbour Liddesdale Oversized Quilted Jacket £179 at House of Bruar Bold cord trims give a lovely, warm-toned autumnal look to this black quilted jacket, which softens the overall style and makes pairing it with other brown hues like that of Katie's boots a breeze. Sleek and minimal in the rest of its design, we love the overall look. Barbour Marla Quilted Jacket £213.29 at Nordstrom You get a sleek and sophisticated monochromatic look with this jacket, as black cord details tie in with the duo of black diamond quilted fabrics making up the body of the jacket. This mismatch of textures creates a contemporary and unique feel, while the classic Barbour jacket style roots the look in a timeless shape. Nobody's Child Black Collared Quilted Jacket £115 at Nobody's Child Super minimal and sleek with its design, this Nobody's Child jacket is sure to become a staple you reach for time and time again. There's nothing that it won't work with, whether you're layering it over a printed dress or alongside your favourite jeans. Barbour Loudon Tartan Quilted Jacket £169 at House of Bruar You don't have to go for a quiet, black jacket to get a versatile and wearable autumnal look. This tartan design from Barbour is just as easy to slip into as Katie's all-black piece, with the muted colours looking sophisticated but directional for the season ahead. Keep the rest of your look low-key to let your jacket do the talking. H&M Quilted Jacket £34.99 at H&M This H&M jacket is available in black and navy as well as this striking khaki shade, and the green is definitely our favourite. Rich in tone and perfect for adding colour to autumn looks, we can see it getting tons of wear as it's got the same quilted aesthetic, front pockets and collar detail as any Barbour piece, but at a fraction of the price.

While we associate Barbour with country living, and Katie’s jacket certainly embodies this elevated look, her outfit proves that you can layer a quilted jacket over numerous outfits to bring a little bit of the countryside to any city girl ensemble.

Speaking about the trending jacket style, woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum said, “Barn jackets have shot up in popularity in recent season's but in 2025, this silhouette is spurred on thanks to the current British Heritage trend which borrows references from country life, traditional tartans and timeless outdoorsy silhouettes for an elevated, but laidback aesthetic that's wearable all week long. Katie's Barbour jacket might be part of a limited edition collaboration, but even when Barbour collaborates, the essence of this British clothing brand shines through, meaning that if you miss out on her Tuckernuck style, you can recreate the look with one of the brand's other pieces. back.”

Chic and practical for autumn, no matter how they’re styled, quilted jackets work just as well worn alongside your favourite jeans and best knitwear as they do with more dressed-up outfits of midi skirts and blouses.

For the event, Katie styled the jacket to fit in with her laidback street style by layering it over a plain white t-shirt and an unbuttoned denim shirt. With black suit trousers and brown leather boots finishing off the outfit with a smart-casual flair, this is certainly a formula we’ll be recreating this season.