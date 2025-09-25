Katie Holmes proves quilted jackets are the ultimate autumnal staple with their blend of practicality and style
Her Barbour coat is selling out fast – but we’ve found a host of similar country-chic jackets to get you through the season in style
Katie Holmes is always one step ahead of the trends, so of course, we’re looking to her as we build our autumn capsule wardrobes, collecting easy autumn outfit ideas to see us through the season in style.
She’s already given us tons of inspiration when it comes to wearing trench coats, but when she recently stepped out to celebrate the launch of Barbour and Tuckernuck’s new limited edition collaboration, she cemented quilted jackets as the ultimate coat trend 2025.
Stepping out in the Barbour x Tuckernuck kinsley quilt jacket, we immediately fell in love with the country-casual look of her cropped, collared style and the versatility its all black colourway offers. It’s easily one of the most wearable trends for 2025, which is perhaps why it’s nearly sold out and can currently only be snapped up in a handful of sizes. But there are a whole host of quilted coats that emulate the look of Katie’s luxe design, both from Barbour and high-street stores, to help you slot this trending style into your autumnal wardrobe.
A post shared by tuckernuck (@tuckernuck)
A photo posted by on
Shop Quilted Jackets For Autumn
Barbour's Martha jacket is the closest match to Katie's piece from the brand's limited edition collaboration with Tuckernuck. It boasts the same front pockets, quilted fabric and monochromatic design, but is slightly longer in length. No less chic, it can be styled just as Katie has for an elevated country-chic look.
Bold cord trims give a lovely, warm-toned autumnal look to this black quilted jacket, which softens the overall style and makes pairing it with other brown hues like that of Katie's boots a breeze. Sleek and minimal in the rest of its design, we love the overall look.
You get a sleek and sophisticated monochromatic look with this jacket, as black cord details tie in with the duo of black diamond quilted fabrics making up the body of the jacket. This mismatch of textures creates a contemporary and unique feel, while the classic Barbour jacket style roots the look in a timeless shape.
You don't have to go for a quiet, black jacket to get a versatile and wearable autumnal look. This tartan design from Barbour is just as easy to slip into as Katie's all-black piece, with the muted colours looking sophisticated but directional for the season ahead. Keep the rest of your look low-key to let your jacket do the talking.
This H&M jacket is available in black and navy as well as this striking khaki shade, and the green is definitely our favourite. Rich in tone and perfect for adding colour to autumn looks, we can see it getting tons of wear as it's got the same quilted aesthetic, front pockets and collar detail as any Barbour piece, but at a fraction of the price.
While we associate Barbour with country living, and Katie’s jacket certainly embodies this elevated look, her outfit proves that you can layer a quilted jacket over numerous outfits to bring a little bit of the countryside to any city girl ensemble.
Speaking about the trending jacket style, woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum said, “Barn jackets have shot up in popularity in recent season's but in 2025, this silhouette is spurred on thanks to the current British Heritage trend which borrows references from country life, traditional tartans and timeless outdoorsy silhouettes for an elevated, but laidback aesthetic that's wearable all week long. Katie's Barbour jacket might be part of a limited edition collaboration, but even when Barbour collaborates, the essence of this British clothing brand shines through, meaning that if you miss out on her Tuckernuck style, you can recreate the look with one of the brand's other pieces. back.”
Chic and practical for autumn, no matter how they’re styled, quilted jackets work just as well worn alongside your favourite jeans and best knitwear as they do with more dressed-up outfits of midi skirts and blouses.
For the event, Katie styled the jacket to fit in with her laidback street style by layering it over a plain white t-shirt and an unbuttoned denim shirt. With black suit trousers and brown leather boots finishing off the outfit with a smart-casual flair, this is certainly a formula we’ll be recreating this season.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.