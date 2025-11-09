Is this the neckline of the season? Katie Holmes is the latest celebrity to embrace the trend

A new party wear trend is making itself known on the red carpet, with Katie Holmes the latest celebrity to endorse this asymmetric top style. A must-have in your autumn capsule wardrobe, it offers a new take on stylish tops to wear with jeans or evening trousers, and would even add a modern twist on how to style a satin slip skirt.

Attending the Stella By Starlight benefit for the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York last week, Katie Holmes was seen wearing the statement top style, with its high, swooping neckline, that glided into a one-shoulder design, creating an eye-catching look.

The top itself borrows from numerous other timeless designs to create a sophisticated and sleek silhouette. Part halterneck, part off-the-shoulder, the neckline wraps around, creating a one-shoulder top with a wrap-over-like shape. Despite its distinctive style, this isn't the first time we've seen this semi-halterneck-like design this month. Cindy Crawford was spotted in a similar shoulder-baring blouse earlier this month, and styled it similarly to Katie with coloured coordinating, tailored trousers, marking it out as a silhouette to look out for.

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Stella Adler Studio of Acting)

Get Katie Holmes' Party-Ready Look

While we love a party dress for a festive occasion, there is no doubt that smart separates are having a moment. Katie's endorsement of this directional top style has only cemented this design as a trend for the season ahead. A fusion of a halterneck and a scarf creates a lovely drape that really makes a statement.

woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum said, “This unusual design offers a fresh take on the season ahead, and while the best midi dresses have often been seen as the queen of party season, if you look around the high street, retailers are really leaning into chic separates to help shoppers bolster their wardrobes and also deliver on versatility. This modern take on the halterneck offers a fresh point of view, and as we have seen scarf wraps take off in coats and knitwear, I'm not surprised the scarf silhouette has made its way into evening attire too.”

Whether you opt for a figure-lengthening, all-black ensemble, or use Katie's outfit as inspiration for jazzing up your favourite jeans this season, it's clear, the scarf top is the trend to watch.