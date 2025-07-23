Katie Holmes just wore the chicest rainy day outfit – her relaxed denim dungarees hit the mark perfectly

In New York yesterday, Katie Holmes was seen filming the new drama Happy Hour in an outfit that offers a go-to solution for the perfect summer rainy day outfit.

Let's face it, navigating summer's warm but wet climate is certainly a challenge. Do you opt for your best summer dresses and risk getting damp, or dress for dryness and feel too hot? Enter denim dungarees. With a breathable sleeveless design but enough fabric to keep your lower half warm and dry, this wardrobe staple might just be the answer we've been looking for.

Katie's exact pair is by the American brand R13, known for their luxury denim and punk-inspired aesthetic. The dungarees' wide-leg silhouette and lived-in mid-wash feel effortless to wear. Underneath, she layers not one but two black t-shirts on top of each other, one short-sleeved and the other elbow-length, and she finishes the look with tan leather boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're eagerly anticipating the release of the romantic drama Happy Hour, which stars Joshua Jackson, fellow Dawson's Creek co-star. However, it's not just the plot we're excited for but the outfits, too, and we've already spotted some stylish on-set looks worth repeating from Holmes. There is no set release date yet, but we're hoping it will be available to watch in 2026.

Shop Katie's Dungaree Look

Footwear makes or breaks a rainy day look, and whilst you might be tempted by your most comfortable sandals, Katie’s tan leather boots are a practical choice. Leather boots are enough to withstand puddles and downpour, and the rich tan colour Holmes wears pairs perfectly with the mid-wash denim.

Ultimately, Katie Holmes proves that dungarees aren’t just a nostalgic nod to ’90s chic; they’re a staple that works when the weather is unpredictable in the warmer season. And when styled with a soft cotton t-shirt and the right footwear, they make for the perfect summer rainy‑day outfit.