Katie Holmes just wore the chicest rainy day outfit – her relaxed denim dungarees hit the mark perfectly

In New York yesterday, Katie Holmes was seen filming the new drama Happy Hour in an outfit that offers a go-to solution for the perfect summer rainy day outfit.

Let's face it, navigating summer's warm but wet climate is certainly a challenge. Do you opt for your best summer dresses and risk getting damp, or dress for dryness and feel too hot? Enter denim dungarees. With a breathable sleeveless design but enough fabric to keep your lower half warm and dry, this wardrobe staple might just be the answer we've been looking for.

Katie's exact pair is by the American brand R13, known for their luxury denim and punk-inspired aesthetic. The dungarees' wide-leg silhouette and lived-in mid-wash feel effortless to wear. Underneath, she layers not one but two black t-shirts on top of each other, one short-sleeved and the other elbow-length, and she finishes the look with tan leather boots.

We're eagerly anticipating the release of the romantic drama Happy Hour, which stars Joshua Jackson, fellow Dawson's Creek co-star. However, it's not just the plot we're excited for but the outfits, too, and we've already spotted some stylish on-set looks worth repeating from Holmes. There is no set release date yet, but we're hoping it will be available to watch in 2026.

Shop Katie's Dungaree Look

D'Arcy frayed denim overalls

Currently discounted by 50%, now is the time to invest in these denim overalls. Taking cues from traditional workwear, they're ideal for everyday styling. They have a roomy fit with relaxed legs with frayed cuffs.

Women's Denim Overalls

These relaxed dungarees have a light denim wash and a wide leg silhouette that's perfect for everyday wear. Layer over a crisp white t-shirt and pair with almost any footwear, from your most comfortable trainers to ballet flats.

Vintage Denim Overalls

Not only is Levi's home to some of the best jeans, but their vintage denim overalls are a classic wardrobe staple that will stand the test of time. They feature a handy front pocket, adjustable straps and a relaxed straight leg design.

We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Free People is known for being one of the best American brands, and these overalls only confirm this. Coming in a range of colourways from acid yellow to maroon, take your pick from the broad spectrum.

Cleo Cotton Tee

Made from lightweight organic cotton jersey this t-shirt has a super soft finish. Wear this t-shirt all year round with a variety of staples, from pairing with your white jeans outfits to styling with sleek tailoring.

Pointed Toe Booties

These pointed boots will bring a Western edge to your everyday attire. The sleek, sock-like silhouette and suede finish feel extremely high-end, making them a brilliant high-street find.

Footwear makes or breaks a rainy day look, and whilst you might be tempted by your most comfortable sandals, Katie’s tan leather boots are a practical choice. Leather boots are enough to withstand puddles and downpour, and the rich tan colour Holmes wears pairs perfectly with the mid-wash denim.

Ultimately, Katie Holmes proves that dungarees aren’t just a nostalgic nod to ’90s chic; they’re a staple that works when the weather is unpredictable in the warmer season. And when styled with a soft cotton t-shirt and the right footwear, they make for the perfect summer rainy‑day outfit.

