Katie Holmes' latest outfit is a masterclass in smart casual dressing. We'll be copying this look on repeat

It's long been a question that many have asked - can jeans be business casual? And when we spied Katie Holmes' latest outfit, we considered her polished denim look to be proof enough that, styled the right way, even your most comfortable jeans can be the basis of a host of more polished outfits

The actress was spotted on her way to an event in New York wearing a pair of seriously cool barrel leg jeans as part of her relaxed yet elegant outfit, one of the key shapes when it comes to the denim trends 2025, and they're an easy update for the season ahead.

If you're unsure about what denim suits your body shape, the good news is that barrel leg jeans are universally flattering. Also known as horseshoe or carrot jeans, this style's fit is loose across both the thigh and calf before tapering at the ankle to create a cool, relaxed look. They can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, and for tips on styling them, we're taking our cues from Katie's latest look for perfect fall style.

The key to styling barrel leg jeans is to consider your proportions. Thanks to the more voluminous cut, just like styling wider leg jeans, this shape looks best when worn with fitted items on your upper half. When it comes to fall outfit ideas, Katie Holmes has nailed this combination, pairing hers with a fitted black roll neck and navy cropped jacket for a sleek silhouette. This refreshing combination will add a grown-up, seasonally appropriate look to lighter washes.

It's also important to consider the style of shoe that you wear with barrel leg jeans. While flat shoes such as your best white sneakers look great with pairs that are cropped around the ankle, if you want to go for a longer leg, it's best to add a heeled boot. To elongate your legs, try teaming yours with a pointed-toe boot that will allow the eye to continue travelling and add crucial extra inches.

If you want to make sure that your jeans look stylish and not scruffy, it's important to consider your other accessories too. Often, the finishing touches can make a world of difference to your outfit, adding a stylish twist to an otherwise classic but predictable look.

By adding a classic black leather belt, Holmes brings a polished element to her casual bottom half, creating a pulled-together aesthetic, quite literally. The belt also acts as an optical slimming illusion, drawing the eye to the narrowest point of her body.

Finishing her outfit with a stylish patent leather bag and dramatic black chandelier earrings, Katie manages to elevate a simple ensemble to a sensational one with just three easy accessories, and it's so easy to recreate.